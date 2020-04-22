This list is filled with performances, music, painting, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelery's Facebook live event. Shop over 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, April 26, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend Facebook live event, but keep your wallet handy for shopping
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook's event page for more information.
Painting cabinets Facebook Live demo
Have you been wanting to do some upgrades to your home? Join Rose Alley Vintiques for a guided Facebook live demo of how to paint your bathroom or kitchen cabinets with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint products.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Rose Alley Vintiques Facebook event page for more information.
Shift Day for Earth Day (Sponsored)
Shift Day, a virtual pitch contest, gives enterprising Southern Arizona college and high school students an online platform to create innovative solutions related to climate change and sustainability. Students will create innovative and creative projects and pitch them on Instagram.
Community voting on the students' pitch submissions begins Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
Online painting class: Lady and the Tramp
Take a step-by-step Facebook Live painting class with Tipsy Picassos. Pre-sketched canvases and paint kits are available for purchase.
When: Friday, April 24, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to paint, kits are $25 and up
Visit Tipsy Picassos Facebook's event page for more information.
Virtual Dads Group
Some of us find ourselves taking on new roles during the pandemic. Join Parent Aid and Pima County Parenting Coalition for free virtual support with other guys that can relate and offer support and guidance. Join the Google Meet at 5:30 p.m.
When: Friday, April 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Parent Aid and Pima County Parenting Coalition Facebook's event page for more information.
Gentle Ben's Live Stream
Gentle Ben's and Specto Entertainment are hosting virtual entertainment. You can join the fun on Twitch TV.
Cost: Free
Visit Gentle Bens's Facebook's page for more information.
Reading the Runes Online
Learn the basics of reading runes in this two-hour Zoom class with Ninth House— that includes rune mythology, runic divination, interpretations, spell-work and talisman. Participants will have the opportunity to practice interpreting runes with others in the class too!
When: Saturday, April 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person, class is limited to 14 people
Visit Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Club Congress TV performances
Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week.
When: Various times
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook page for more information.
Virtual spring Made in Tucson Market
Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.
When: Now thru April 30
Visit the Made in Tucson Market Facebook event for more information.
Ready, Set, School!
Pima County Public Library hosts this new school readiness program every Friday for the eight weeks. Kids ages 4 to 5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities.
When: Fridays, April 24 thru June 5, 10-10:45 a.m.
Visit the library's Facebook event page for more information.
Online Macrame Wall Hanging Basics
Creative Kind will be showing you a variety of knots, patterns, types of cord, and bases that can be used for a wall hanging. During the workshop, you'll learn how to start a few different wall hangings, so you can create your own piece. Register for the Zoom class here.
When: Saturday, April 25, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook's event page for more information.
Family Play with Playformance
Have some fun in your living room with the crew from Playformance. This interactive event includes songs, games, finger plays, books, laughs and more!
When: Saturday, April 25, 10-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Visit Playformance's Facebook event page for more information.
Paint Bessie with Creative Juice
Paint a friendly cow on Facebook live with Creative Juice.
When: Sunday, April 26, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but if you need supplies, painting kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice's Facebook event page for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook Live performance of local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Online Crafty Hour: Stained Glass Watercolor
Grab a watercolor pallet, paper, masking tape and learn how to create a beautiful paper stained glass craft. Make sure to register for class so you receive the Zoom link to follow along.
When: Wednesday, April 22, 4-5 p.m.
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook event page for more information.
Free Yoga with podFLOW2
Join Chelsea Ervin for a free podFLOW2 class hosted by Yoga Pod Tucson. This interactive class will be available on Zoom.
When: Thursday, April 23 and 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Visit Yoga Pod Tucson's Facebook event page for more information.
Nintendo Trivia Live with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Calling all gamers! Join Crooked Tooth for their first Nintendo Trivia game live on Zoom. Trivia rounds will include Zelda, Pokemon, Mario Bros. and more.
When: Thursday, April 23, 7-9 p.m.
Tucson Helping Tucson TV
On Saturday evenings in April, Tucson Helping Tucson is offering virtual entertainment that puts Tucson’s artists back to work as paid entertainers.
When: Saturdays April 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Helping Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Online Crooked Yoga
Crooked Yoga is now on YouTube! Unwind from the week with instructors Hanna Hero, Julie Vernon and more every Saturday on YouTube. Stop by the brewery after class to pick-up some crowlers to cool off.
When: Saturday, April 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free class, donations accepted
Breakout Studio
Breakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
Visit Breakout Studio Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Yoga 4 Youth
Yoga Oasis' Yoga 4 Youth program is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga.
When: Thursday April 23, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
Cost: $13 for a single class or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.
Visit the Yoga Oasis website for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: April 22-30, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
Online Family Friday: Tin Can Planter
Learn how to create a planter out of a tin can with items from home. You will need a tin can/coffee can, paint, paper, crayons, plant, soil, glue stick or hot glue.
When: Friday, April 24, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, register here to receive a zoom link.
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook event page for more information.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.