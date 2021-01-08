Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this month. Check out open-air events, drive-thru events, virtual tutorials, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Virtual Free Events 📲
Sips with Scientists: Cam Juárez of Saguaro National Park
Join an adult event with Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for a laugh and learn at this virtual fun happy hour. This week meet Cam Juárez, the Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Saguaro National Park.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Stream of Consciousness with Surly Wench on Twitch
Join DJ Stubbie for a musical stream of consciousness. Watch and listen to an eclectic mix of new and old alt, indie and new wave music and everything in between.
When: Sunday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page and Twitch channel for more information.
Virtual Sky Island Coffee Break
Learn about the long-spanning history of the Sky Island Alliance and get to know some of the incredible people and work they have done in the United States and Mexico.
When: Thursday, Jan. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Visit the Sky Island Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
January Virtual Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Jan. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual String Serenade with Tucson Repertory Orchestra
Watch the Tucson Repertory Orchestra perform beautiful music at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space in the Tucson Mall.
When: Any time
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance is at Catalyst Arts & Maker Space event page and Youtube channel for more information.
For the kids 🚸
Online Musical Mantis Story Time
Learn and sing with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum! During this virtual story time, kids will learn about this amazing arthropod and many fun musical instruments.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Time Capsule Craft with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
Kids can DIY a memorable project that they can bury in the backyard and dig up later.
When: Any time
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Free Online Classes with Arizona Arts in Schools
Are your kids bored? Check out some online learning musical tutorials from Arizona Arts in Schools.
When: Any time
Visit the Arizona Arts in Schools website for classes and more information.
Saguaro Tales
Kids can listen to tall tales of a fun favorite succulent, the saguaro! Learn about all the animals and plants that depend on it and how to help saguaros reach for the sky. Registration is required.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Pineapple Clay Trinket Box with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Watch a video and learn to make a quirky pineapple clay trinket box with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
When: Any time
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Order Up! Cockroaches and Termites
Take a virtual class on Zoom and learn about the under-appreciated, vilified and misunderstood creepy crawlies. Kids will discover insects and arachnids, covering key characteristics, unusual habits and the types of species found in Southern Arizona.
When: Thursday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Coloring fun with #ThisIsTucson
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Color with Fitz from the Arizona Daily Star
Break out the gel pens, markers and watercolors! Arizona Daily Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and illustrator Chiara Bautista made a collection of 12 coloring pages to keep you busy and entertained. Download the pages here.
Mildred & Dildred downloadable activities
Head to Mildred & Dildred's website for some fun, free downloads, including a cactus paper doll!
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids. The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by our local community donations.
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center event page for more information.
Free open air 😷 and drive-thru 🚗
Sweetwater Wetlands Walk
Do you need to clear your head? This meditative 1-mile walk with Beyond-Tucson may be just what you need!
Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after the walk. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear. Binoculars are recommended for birding and facemasks are required.
Where: 2551 W. Sweetwater Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 9:15-11:15 a.m.
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Silverbell Arts and Crafts Show
Stroll through a fun art show with talented artists displaying paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, metal art, yard art and wood art. Social distancing and masks are required.
Where: 7850 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan, 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Cars, Coffee and Crepes
Get ready for some roaring engines with Tucson Cars & Coffee. Grab some tasty crepes and hot coffee as you stroll through these shiny beauties.
Where: Planet of the Crepes, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 7-10 a.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
One Stop Recycle Drop at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Start the New Year by cleaning out the clutter! Stop by Sahuarita Parks and Recreation to recycle select household applicances and cooking grease or to drop off non-perishable packaged food for the Sahuarita Food Bank. Some appliances may have a fee for shredding or recycling.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Winter Grab 'n Go Fall Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive-up to the the east parking lot by building 2, beginning at 9 a.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask to get your activity bag. 50 bags are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Where: Randolph Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 9-10 a.m.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Listen to some of your favorite classic rock music by The Beatles, Stones, CCR, Eagles, Kinks, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel and more!
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Visit the KT Klassics and Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Diane and Lisa at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Sunday, Jan. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 30, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Free January Hike in the Tortolita Mountains
Explore the spectacular Tortolita Mountains on a guided hike. Guides will lead participants along trails while talking about fun features and creatures of the Sonoran Desert. Spots are limited and registration is required.
Where: Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Saturday, Jan 9, 8 a.m. to noon
Visit the Beyond-Tucson and Marana Parks and Recreation page for more information.
Sunday Stroll and Roll
This weekly walk begins at the Beyond-Tucson booth located near the restrooms at Rillito Park Race Track. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the 2-mile walk. On your fifth time participating you will receive a $5 token that can be used at the Heirloom Farmers Market
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Every Sunday in January from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
The Loop
Take a walk or bike ride along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop which extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.
Visit the Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines.
Meet Me at Maynards Virtual Walk
Thanks to TMC Healthcare and El Rio Health, the Meet Me at Maynards walk has gone virtual! Get outside and walk around the neighborhood, take a picture or a selfie and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheGreatGetOut2020.
Visit the Meet Me at Maynards website for more information.