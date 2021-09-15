This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Ladies' Night food truck roundup
Treat a date or family to dinner and grab some tasty bites from multiple women-owned food trucks this Thursday.
When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 786 W. Irvington Road
Ceviche festival at Villa Peru
For three days, Villa Peru will be offering an expanded ceviche menu including 14 different dishes.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 16-18
Where: Villa Peru, 1745 E. River Road
Visit Villa Peru's Facebook event page for more information.
Experience family fun and new activities at Tucson JCC (Sponsored)
Bring your friends and family to the Tucson J! With fun, fitness and community for all ages. The Tucson J is your home away from home! If their amazing fitness center, thought-provoking arts and cultural programming and award-winning childcare isn't enough to convince you, the warm welcome waiting for you surely will!
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Reservations are recommended
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Unwound at The Maverick
Get ready to dance, y'all! Visit The Maverick for some live country music by Unwound.
When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Visit The Maverick's event page for more information.
Enjoy classic movie favorites at Fox Theatre (Sponsored)
Check out this weekend’s lineup of movies at the Fox and celebrate all the things movie lovers love — nostalgia, fun, timeless stories and a rare chance to experience exceptional films in a one-of-a-kind picture palace! Plus, Fox Theatre has interactive fun planned at each screening.
Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Catch a freebie screening of "The Secret Life of Pets" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.
When: Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
Cost: Free
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
When: Friday, Sept. 17, 4-8 p.m.
Where: 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Corn maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall is coming! Starting Sept. 18, visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! On Sept. 18-19, Apple Annie's will also be hosting a craft fair at the orchard with local vendors selling homemade art and goods. The fall pumpkin celebration goes on Sept. 18-19, Sept. 25-26, plus several days in October.
When: Corn maze is open daily, starting Sept. 18-Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle
Cost: $60 per vehicle
Arizona Pomegranate Festival
Attention pomegranate lovers and growers! Join Mission Garden for a tasty festival. Visitors will be able to see and sample several kinds of pomegranates including Mission Garden's white heritage pomegranates. At this event, visitors can participate in kid-friendly activities, network with organizations, visit with local chefs and shop for pomegranate fruit.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Suggested $5 donation
Visit the Mission Gardens event page for more information.
Food truck grand opening
Tannas Botannas food truck's grand opening is this Saturday! Grab some Hot Cheetos with cheese, spicy candy, rim dip and more.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
Where: 968 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for spicy fruity drinks and treats
Zero waste kitchen workshop
This workshop with Cero will teach attendees the goals of a zero waste kitchen and how to make it a reality. All skill levels are welcome. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 16.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.
Where: Cero, 228 S. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: $5-$25
Visit Cero's website for more information.
Oktoberfest at St. Philip's Plaza
It's Oktoberfest! The Bouncing Czechs will be performing from 7-10 p.m. with a live DJ mixed in to keep the party popping. Don't miss cold brews, sausages, a "best at the wurst sausage eating competition," prizes and more.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Love of Literacy
The Children's Museum Tucson is celebrating all things reading and books with special guests and activities such as writing poetry, creating bookmarks and performances of stories written by kids. There will also be book giveaways and food trucks.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Children's Museum Facebook event page for more information.
The Great Crush Festival
It's time to get your feet wet! Ever wanted to stomp some grapes? Cruise over to the vineyard for wine, food, live music and some stomping good fun. Girls in white dresses get to cut the line!
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Music in the Park: Fall series
Music in the park is back! Grab a blanket or chair and listen to a live symphony in the park.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Arizona Symphonic Winds event page for more information.
Movies on the lawn: Raya and the Last Dragon
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family favorite: "Raya and the Last Dragon."
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free
Check out the Facebook event page for more information.
The Fast and the Furriest
It's a car show and furry fundraiser event! Stroll by roaring beauties and check out cute four-legged fur-babies that are looking for furever homes.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 6320 N. Oracle Road
Visit the Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.
Jacob Acosta Trio at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Jacob Acosta Trio will be performing! This is free to attend, but bring money for brews and eats.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade around peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Smells Like Nirvana
The Rock is hosting a Nirvana tribute with Empty Fossil, an Alice In Chains tribute. This is a 21+ event.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $21
Visit The Rock's event page for more information.
The Cat Show: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase
Visit Surly Wench Pub on Sunday for a comedy lineup celebrating all things cats.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: $7
Visit the event website for more information.
HorrorPops at 191 Toole
Watch a live performance with rockabilly and punk rock mixes at 191 Toole this weekend. Attendees will be required to wear masks or face shields while attending an event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours will be required at this event. This is a 21+ event.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $25 per person
Visit the event page or website for more information.
Yoga at the Vineyard at AZ Hops and Vines
Stretch out on your yoga mat for scenic views and relax on the open patio at the vineyard. Wine, bites and local merchandise will be available for purchase after class. Bring your mat, water and a smile!
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: $25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Music under the stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Cost: Free
Witch and Stitch Craft Circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.
When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool movie: "Mortal Kombat"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Mortal Kombat" on the big screen.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.