Apple Annie's Fall Pumpkin celebration

Fall Pumpkin Celebration 2015, 6405 W. Williams Rd., Willcox, Ariz.

 A.E. Araiza 2009

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Open-air Events 😷

Sentinel Peak, commonly known as "A" Mountain, stands watch over the Mission Garden, 929 W. Mission Lane. The garden hosts a number of crops dating back to before the first Spanish missionaries set foot on Tucson's soil.

Ladies' Night food truck roundup

Treat a date or family to dinner and grab some tasty bites from multiple women-owned food trucks this Thursday.

When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 786 W. Irvington Road

Visit the event page for more information.

Ceviche festival at Villa Peru

For three days, Villa Peru will be offering an expanded ceviche menu including 14 different dishes.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 16-18

Where: Villa Peru, 1745 E. River Road

Visit Villa Peru's Facebook event page for more information.

Experience family fun and new activities at Tucson JCC 

Bring your friends and family to the Tucson J! With fun, fitness and community for all ages. The Tucson J is your home away from home! If their amazing fitness center, thought-provoking arts and cultural programming and award-winning childcare isn't enough to convince you, the warm welcome waiting for you surely will! 

Sign up today!

Lookout Tucson Concert Series

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.

When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Reservations are recommended

Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information. 

Unwound at The Maverick

Get ready to dance, y'all! Visit The Maverick for some live country music by Unwound.

When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit The Maverick's event page for more information.

Enjoy classic movie favorites at Fox Theatre

Check out this weekend's lineup of movies at the Fox and celebrate all the things movie lovers love — nostalgia, fun, timeless stories and a rare chance to experience exceptional films in a one-of-a-kind picture palace! Plus, Fox Theatre has interactive fun planned at each screening.

Get your tickets here!

Movie in the park with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation 

Catch a freebie screening of "The Secret Life of Pets" on an outdoor screen. No registration required.

When: Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Picture Rocks Food Fest

Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.

When: Friday, Sept. 17, 4-8 p.m.

Where: 6780 N. Sandario Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites

Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.

Corn maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is coming! Starting Sept. 18, visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! On Sept. 18-19, Apple Annie's will also be hosting a craft fair at the orchard with local vendors selling homemade art and goods. The fall pumpkin celebration goes on Sept. 18-19, Sept. 25-26, plus several days in October.

When: Corn maze is open daily, starting Sept. 18-Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

GLOW!

Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. 

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle

Cost: $60 per vehicle

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Pomegranate Festival

Attention pomegranate lovers and growers! Join Mission Garden for a tasty festival. Visitors will be able to see and sample several kinds of pomegranates including Mission Garden's white heritage pomegranates. At this event, visitors can participate in kid-friendly activities, network with organizations, visit with local chefs and shop for pomegranate fruit.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.

Cost: Suggested $5 donation

Visit the Mission Gardens event page for more information.

Food truck grand opening

Tannas Botannas food truck's grand opening is this Saturday! Grab some Hot Cheetos with cheese, spicy candy, rim dip and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

Where: 968 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for spicy fruity drinks and treats

Visit the event page for more information.

Zero waste kitchen workshop

This workshop with Cero will teach attendees the goals of a zero waste kitchen and how to make it a reality. All skill levels are welcome. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 16.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Cero, 228 S. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: $5-$25

Visit Cero's website for more information.

Oktoberfest at St. Philip's Plaza

It's Oktoberfest! The Bouncing Czechs will be performing from 7-10 p.m. with a live DJ mixed in to keep the party popping. Don't miss cold brews, sausages, a "best at the wurst sausage eating competition," prizes and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Love of Literacy

The Children's Museum Tucson is celebrating all things reading and books with special guests and activities such as writing poetry, creating bookmarks and performances of stories written by kids. There will also be book giveaways and food trucks.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Children's Museum Facebook event page for more information.

The Great Crush Festival

It's time to get your feet wet! Ever wanted to stomp some grapes? Cruise over to the vineyard for wine, food, live music and some stomping good fun. Girls in white dresses get to cut the line!

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park: Fall series

Music in the park is back! Grab a blanket or chair and listen to a live symphony in the park. 

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Arizona Symphonic Winds event page for more information.

Movies on the lawn: Raya and the Last Dragon

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family favorite: "Raya and the Last Dragon."  

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free

Check out the Facebook event page for more information. 

The Fast and the Furriest

It's a car show and furry fundraiser event! Stroll by roaring beauties and check out cute four-legged fur-babies that are looking for furever homes.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 6320 N. Oracle Road

Visit the Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.

Jacob Acosta Trio at MotoSonora

Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Jacob Acosta Trio will be performing! This is free to attend, but bring money for brews and eats.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade around peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 8 a.m. to noon

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Smells Like Nirvana

The Rock is hosting a Nirvana tribute with Empty Fossil, an Alice In Chains tribute. This is a 21+ event.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $21

Visit The Rock's event page for more information.

The Cat Show: A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

Visit Surly Wench Pub on Sunday for a comedy lineup celebrating all things cats.

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $7

Visit the event website for more information.

HorrorPops at 191 Toole

Watch a live performance with rockabilly and punk rock mixes at 191 Toole this weekend. Attendees will be required to wear masks or face shields while attending an event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours will be required at this event. This is a 21+ event.

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $25 per person 

Visit the event page or website for more information.

Yoga at the Vineyard at AZ Hops and Vines

Stretch out on your yoga mat for scenic views and relax on the open patio at the vineyard. Wine, bites and local merchandise will be available for purchase after class. Bring your mat, water and a smile!

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita

Cost: $25

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Music under the stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with music director and conductor László Veres. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch and Stitch Craft Circle

Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information. 

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

Rick Rosenberg plays "It's You I Like" by Mr. Rogers on his ukulele as he waits to place an order for produce during the Santa Cruz River Drive-up Farmer's Market by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona near the Mercado District on July 16, 2020.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market

Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.

When: Thursday, Sept. 16, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.

Carpool movie: "Mortal Kombat"

Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Mortal Kombat" on the big screen.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: $8 per adult

Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.

