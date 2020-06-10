Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
Creative Kind Potato Block Printing Napkin Workshop
Create fun patterned fabrics with just a potato and the knives in your kitchen with local artist Deanna Dillard who will teach you how to create potato stamps and use them to design your unique napkins. By the end of the workshop, you’ll create four napkins with unique prints. In the future, you’ll have the skills to make potato stamps and decorate any fabric you want!
Where: Zoom link will be emailed to you an hour before the start time.
When: Thursday, June 11, 5:30 p.m. Or watch the recording.
Cost: $20 per person for class only; $40 per person for class and supplies picked up curbside in Tucson
Rialto Live on Instagram: Miss Olivia & the Interlopers
Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are a four-piece band that plays diverse rock and roll, bridging a variety of styles — like a great mix tape. Featuring the soulful singing of Olivia Reardon, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers radiate soulful grooves with powerhouse vocals to boot.
Where: Instagram
When: Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Artist Instagram Takeover Series: Christina Thomas
Throughout the upcoming weeks, various grantee local artists will take over the Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona Instagram account to share their art and projects so the community can get a look into their world.
When: Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer staycation deals (Sponsored)
Tucson hotels and resorts are open and ready for summer with new safety measures and cleaning protocols in place. We know everyone is excited to get out of the house and what better way to do that than a summer staycation at one of the local resorts you know and love. Find all of Tucson's best summer deals at VisitTucson.org/Summer.
Quarantine Art Exhibit for Homebodies
When + Where Co. is showcasing artwork created during quarantine. The show hangs all month and will be hosted in-person and on their Facebook page for all to enjoy. The show hangs for the entire month of June.
When: Through June
Cost: Artwork is available for purchase
Visit When + Where Co. Facebook post for more information.
Kids 🎈
Poles and Pool Noodle Game
Bored? Grab a pole, broom or pool noodle and play a fun active game with your family.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Online Kid’s Painting Class
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Paint a Sponge Bob themed masterpiece with Tipsy Picassos.
When: Saturday, June 13, noon
Cost: $20, supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Tipsy Picasos Facebook event page for more information.
Disney Dole Whip Recipe
Learn how to make your favorite Disneyland treat with the staff of Sahuarita Parks and Rec.
Cost: Free
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
New Escape Room Game for Kids
Escape Game In A Box includes dozens of items for kids to enjoy. Candy, scavenger hunts, magic and clues! Portable Fox in a Box is offering portable escape games with same-day delivery to Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana.
Cost: $14.99 - $49.99, free shipping
Visit Fox in a Box Tucson website for more information.
Fun Cup Games for Kids
Learn how to play two cup games from staff and special guests of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation.
Visit Sahuarita Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
All the in-person events we've chosen require physical distancing. If you attend an in-person event, wear a mask to protect others, physical distance, follow guidelines and be mindful of our friends and neighbors.
Steam Pump Ranch Farmers Market
Shop under the water misters for local fruits, vegetables, ranch-fed beef, pork, farm fresh eggs and handmade crafts/art.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 13, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Heirloom Farmers Market website for more information.
Live Music on the Patio at Agustin Kitchen
Enjoy live music on the patio every Thursday at Agustin Kitchen.
Where: Agustin Kitchen, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, Ste. 150
When: Thursday, June 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Agustin Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North
Enjoy panoramic mountain views from your mat! Join YogaOasis at Westward Look Resort and Spa for rooftop yoga at sunset.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 12, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information.
Mission Garden Bird Walk
Walk around Mission Garden with outreach coordinator and birder Kendall Kroesen. Look at birds that have been inhabiting gardens on the historic floodplain of the Santa Cruz River for millennia! Great for beginners and intermediate birders.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane.
When: Thursday, June 11, 7-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook page to register.
St. Philips Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philips Plaza.
When: Saturday, May 16, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit St. Philips Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick-off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 12, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Second Friday Food Truck Rally
Get your grub on with an open-air food truck rally. This is the tasty line up — Foxy Roxy’s, Chicken 'n Cone, Cotton Family BBQ, BlackJack Citrus Infusions, Meatball Madness, Andrea's Gourmet, Kettlelicious Kettle Corn Tucson, Johnny's Philippine Grill and more.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, June 12, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Stroll and Roll
Stroll and Roll is back. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to St. Philip's Plaza for approximately 2 miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk.
When: Sunday, June 14, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free, masks are required
Visit Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
You can once again hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc reopened with new measures to promote physical distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Masks are required and group sizes are limited to 3 people or fewer. Walkers at increased risk from coronavirus should walk from 6-8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tumamoc's website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Moana at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Drive downtown to watch fun musical Disney movie "Moana." Snacks are available for purchase.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Wednesday, June 10, 7:20 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Drive In Live Concert, Rock & Roll All Nite with Vinyl Tap
Performing classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, Vinyl Tap will get your feet moving with music that has truly stood the test of time. You are welcome to sit in the bed of your truck or put out your own chairs in your spot and in front of your vehicle. Lots of room!
Where: Gaslight Music Hall Parking Lot, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, June 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $30 per car
Curbside Coffee and Cinnamon Rolls
Filthy Pirate Coffee and Copper Creek Cookies are teaming up for a curbside event. Get a free cup of Filthy Pirate coffee for every cinnamon roll purchase. Plus, Copper Creek Cookies will also have other fresh baked goodies available for purchase.
Where: Copper Creek Cookies, 4249 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Take the kids for a little drive to Oro Valley and watch "Arctic Dogs" on the big screen.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 13, 7:20 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19, including illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.