This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Astrology and Relationships
Need some celestial insight to your relationship? Join a virtual class on Facebook Live and uncover the basics of reading partnerships in the astrological chart. Explore different readings to learn the challenges and strengths within your relationship.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live
Visit The Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
World Dumplings Online Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen online for a hands-on interactive cooking class. Learn how to make Japanese gyoza, Latin empanadas, homemade doughs and secrets for shaping and filling dumplings.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Ready, Set, Rec with Tucson Parks and Rec (Sponsored)
An innovative new recreation program is coming to a park near you. Join us for Ready, Set, Rec! bringing fun activities and games for all ages throughout Tucson. Find the vans at tucsonaz.gov/parks/readysetrec or find us on Facebook or Instagram @readysetrec!
Havana Nights Virtual Concert
Join Tucson's own Zona Libre and Crystal Stark for a night of Latin and R&B fusion music, classic cars, special guests to kick-off a weeklong celebration of El Rio Health and in support of its children's dental program.
When: Sunday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the El Rio Vecinos website for more information
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until the Surly Wench reopens enjoy the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Online Acrylic Painting Class
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class to paint a delicate orchid on Facebook Live.
When: Sunday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.
Cost: $35, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Full-Body Barre Class on Zoom
Join Floor Polish for a full-body barre class on Zoom this weekend. This class is for all levels and will provide movement alternatives as needed.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: $7
Visit the Floor Polish Dance + Fitness event page for more information.
Online: Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
Stream in a performance with Ioana Cristina Goicea and Adela Liculescu as they perform duets on violin and piano.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music Facebook event page for more information.
Run Tucson Trail Challenge
Get outside and hit the trails for the Tucson Trail Challenge! There will be awards for the most miles completed, most minutes, most trails visited, most critters found, best trail photo and more outdoor fun.
Once you register for the TMC Trail Challenge, you can join the Facebook group page, where you will get trail reports and tips from local trail runners. There will also be space on the group Facebook page for you to rate and report your trail experiences too.
Swag fun 🎖️: After each challenge, participants will receive a fun pair of TMC Trail Challenge crew socks, a race sticker and a souvenir race number. Swag is available for pick-up at The Running Shop from March 1-31.
Where: Any trail, anywhere in Tucson
When: Through March 7
Cost: $30, remember to use "thisistucson" when you register to get $5 off individual registration!
Visit the Run Tucson website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "The Goonies"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The Goonies" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"The Croods: A New Age" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
Grab the kids and watch everyone's favorite prehistoric family at El Toro Flicks. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Friday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Meet and Greet at The Station
Cruise over to The Station for a meet and greet with a couple of men featured in the Hero Calendar. Support your local first responders that support you throughout the year by pre-ordering a Hero Calendar at the event this weekend. The Station will also have specials on drinks and bites.
Where: The Station, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hero Support Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Round Up at Arizona Beer House
Hungry for something different? Visit the Food Truck Round Up and get some grub from DRE's Seafood and BBQ, Food Groupie Cafe, Planet of the Crepes and Cucusa's Caribbean Cuisine.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Arizona Beer House Facebook event page for more information.
Enchanting Evenings at Yume
Visit the Yume Japenese Gardens of Tucson and discover the magical world of Ukiyo-e, "paintings of the floating worlds." Projections of many of these famous prints will be shown all around the gardens and will light up the night.
Where: 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Funky Bonz at The Hut
Stop by The Hut and listen to some funk, reggae, rock and blues. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: 305 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 8-11:55 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Freddy Parish at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Hotel Congress Cookout
Join a cookout downtown! Visit Hotel Congress for an outdoor experience with music from Connie Brannock and Lil House of Blues and food specials.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Feb. 28, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Mountain Botany Hike with The Desert Museum
Explore some nature and learn about shrubs, trees, cacti, the annual wildflowers and their strategies for desert dwelling.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 8-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Desert Museum website for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, Feb. 25, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show and a special appearance by Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Terrarium Workshop at Green Things
Learn how to create your own terrarium with this outdoor workshop. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes charcoal, soil, perlite or pebbles. Remember to bring your own glass container.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch in the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
The Paul Opocensky Project Live at the Vineyard
Take a trip to the vineyard and listen to some live music from Paul Opocensky and eat tasty bites from Culinary Dropout. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, February 27, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and food
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, Feb. 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Lavender Field
Smell the relaxation in the air as you do yoga between rows of lavender at the farm. After class, grab a refreshing lavender lemonade and tasty snack while wandering the lavender farm.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
When: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2:30-4 p.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm website for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Adam Townsend on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Friday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Market at Old Vail Road
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank is hosting an outdoor market with artisans, makers, growers, chefs and more. The mission of the Market at Old Vail Road is to support the local Tucson community while raising money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 10060 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.