City Carnival at the Outlet Mall

City of Fun Carnival is set up at Tucson Premium Outlets through Oct. 31.

 City Fun Carnival

This list of things to do around Tucson includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, Halloween celebrations, live music and spooky fun.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Colton Reis, 9, jumps through a field of pumpkins as his father Levi attempts to stack "a pumpkin snow man" at the Marana Pumpkin Patch, on Oct. 24, 2019.

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin. 

When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.

For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.

Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! 

When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

Carnival at Tucson Premium Outlets

Hey, all you thrill seekers! City of Fun Carnival is all set up in the back parking lot area at Tucson Premium Outlets now through Oct. 31. Have fun with 16 high intensity rides, carnival games, fried food and your favorite carnival sweet treats. 

When: Now through Oct. 31, Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m., Friday, 5-11:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 1-11 p.m. Closed Monday-Tuesday

Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.

Cost: $35 wristbands or purchase tickets individually

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Humanities Festival

The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. 

When: Now through Friday, Nov. 5

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream 

Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.

Terrorfest Horror Film Festival

Get excited for spooky season with four days of chilling features and shorts.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24. See the schedule of films here

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $8

Visit the website for more information.

Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson

Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.

When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Freddy's north-side Friday night cruise-in

Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! 

When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3725 W. Orange Grove Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.

Boo at Reid Park Zoo

Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Mezcal tasting

Visit The Tuxon for a night of Mezcal tastings paired with chapulines and an Alebrije painting workshop.

When: Friday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghost and Goodie craft and vendor fair

Shop with over 30 artists and vendors for some early holiday shopping fun. Don't miss the trick-or-treating at this event. 

When: Friday, Oct. 22, 4-8:30 p.m.

Where: 600 S. Alvernon Way 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Reggae at Monterey Court

General Tchefary will be playing reggae beats at Monterey Court.

When: Friday, Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $7 cover

Visit the event page for more information.

Aqua Pumpkin Picking with Tucson Parks and Recreation

Go pumpkin-picking poolside! Plunge into the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to paint and decorate with family and friends.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, registration required, ages 17 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Bridgett Scofield, left, and Jenny Martin, co-owners of Woolly Fern, pose for a portrait at Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz. on June 25th, 2021. Scofield, owner of When + Where Co., recently opened a new oddities shop called Woolly Fern with her business partner Martin.

Tucson Oddities Market: Halloween Edition

Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this two-day shopping event.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24, noon to 7 p.m.

Where: When + Where Market Space, 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

GLOW!

Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle

Cost: $60 per vehicle

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween in the wild

Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Moonlit Mariachi presents "Ofrendas"

Criuse downtown for a Dia de los Muertos event with music and dancing under the moonlight.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $15 advance, $20 at the door

Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.

Desiree Guerrero started South Tucson Community Outreach and has since received help from volunteers and other organizations in the Tucson area.

Pop-up market at Galeria Mitotera

Visit this pop-up market for artists, makers and food. There will also be a food drive in support of South Tucson Food Community Outreach. Galeria Mitotera has also been hosting a month of Dia de los Muertos workshops, with an ofrenda DIY kit on Saturday at 5 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring canned/boxed goods to donate

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Day of the Dead Shopping Celebration

Join a day-long shopping event with local vendors, drinks and treats.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 212 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch

Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time

Visit the event page for more information.

"Scream:" '90s Dance Party

Costumes or '90s apparel are encouraged at this late night party. Your favorite '90s music will be playing all night, along with "Scream" on two TVs.

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event

Visit their event page for more information. 

Tucson Do Yourself

Listen to a live performance by multiple cover bands at Hotel Congress. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

RockUs at Catalina Brewing Company

Stop by for brews, games, billiard and a live performance by RockUs at Catalina Brewing Company this Saturday. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, games and brews available for purchase

Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Lillian O’Connor, 12, gets a sugar skull design at Armory Park in 2019 for the Procession of Little Angels.

Procession of Little Angels

Kids can gather for art activities, plus circus fun with Flam Chen and a small procession through the courtyard. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Oddities market at Crooked Tooth

Kettle & Wake is hosting a hybrid oddities market at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company, paired with a digital market featuring 10 vendors from around the country.

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pups on the patio Dogtoberfest

Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden and The Tucson Dog Magazine are throwing a paw-some event! Check out an adopt-a-thon, rescues, shelters, contests, prizes, vendors, a doggo parade, a pup costume contest and more fun activities.

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat at the YMCA

Attention, little monsters and ghouls! Come dressed in your favorite costume and join this family friendly Halloween event with a kids costume parade, live music, games, activities and trunk-or-treating.

When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.

Where: 7770 N. Shannon Road

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.