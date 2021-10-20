This list of things to do around Tucson includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, Halloween celebrations, live music and spooky fun.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Now through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Carnival at Tucson Premium Outlets
Hey, all you thrill seekers! City of Fun Carnival is all set up in the back parking lot area at Tucson Premium Outlets now through Oct. 31. Have fun with 16 high intensity rides, carnival games, fried food and your favorite carnival sweet treats.
When: Now through Oct. 31, Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m., Friday, 5-11:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 1-11 p.m. Closed Monday-Tuesday
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
Cost: $35 wristbands or purchase tickets individually
Tucson Humanities Festival
The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling.
When: Now through Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Various locations
Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream
Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.
Terrorfest Horror Film Festival
Get excited for spooky season with four days of chilling features and shorts.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24. See the schedule of films here
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: $8
Visit the website for more information.
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's north-side Friday night cruise-in
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers!
When: Thursday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3725 W. Orange Grove Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Boo at Reid Park Zoo
Boo at the Zoo will feature the pirates, superheroes, princesses, and wizards inspired by your favorite movies and books. Check out a fire-breathing dragon, Pirate’s Cove, Western Skeletown, Outer Limits zone, Harry Potterville, Bug Town, trick-or-treating, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, games and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $11, children under 2 years old get in for free
Mezcal tasting
Visit The Tuxon for a night of Mezcal tastings paired with chapulines and an Alebrije painting workshop.
When: Friday, Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
Cost: $30
Ghost and Goodie craft and vendor fair
Shop with over 30 artists and vendors for some early holiday shopping fun. Don't miss the trick-or-treating at this event.
When: Friday, Oct. 22, 4-8:30 p.m.
Where: 600 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free to attend
Reggae at Monterey Court
General Tchefary will be playing reggae beats at Monterey Court.
When: Friday, Oct. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $7 cover
Aqua Pumpkin Picking with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Go pumpkin-picking poolside! Plunge into the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin to paint and decorate with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 3455 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free to attend, registration required, ages 17 and under
Tucson Oddities Market: Halloween Edition
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this two-day shopping event.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24, noon to 7 p.m.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
GLOW!
Experience glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along 10 acres of lighted, high-desert trails. Wear a glowing costume and be part of the celebration.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-11 p.m.
Where: 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle
Cost: $60 per vehicle
Halloween in the wild
Join International Wildlife Museum for creepy crafts, ghoulish games and treats! There will also be a haunted house for brave little monsters and trick-or-treating. Remember to wear your costume and bring your sack for candy.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 3 and under can enter for free
Moonlit Mariachi presents "Ofrendas"
Criuse downtown for a Dia de los Muertos event with music and dancing under the moonlight.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $15 advance, $20 at the door
Visit the MSA Annex event page for more information.
Pop-up market at Galeria Mitotera
Visit this pop-up market for artists, makers and food. There will also be a food drive in support of South Tucson Food Community Outreach. Galeria Mitotera has also been hosting a month of Dia de los Muertos workshops, with an ofrenda DIY kit on Saturday at 5 p.m.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring canned/boxed goods to donate
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Day of the Dead Shopping Celebration
Join a day-long shopping event with local vendors, drinks and treats.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 212 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Haunted Hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
"Scream:" '90s Dance Party
Costumes or '90s apparel are encouraged at this late night party. Your favorite '90s music will be playing all night, along with "Scream" on two TVs.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Tucson Do Yourself
Listen to a live performance by multiple cover bands at Hotel Congress.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10 per person
RockUs at Catalina Brewing Company
Stop by for brews, games, billiard and a live performance by RockUs at Catalina Brewing Company this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, games and brews available for purchase
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Procession of Little Angels
Kids can gather for art activities, plus circus fun with Flam Chen and a small procession through the courtyard.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-7:30 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free
Oddities market at Crooked Tooth
Kettle & Wake is hosting a hybrid oddities market at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company, paired with a digital market featuring 10 vendors from around the country.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Pups on the patio Dogtoberfest
Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden and The Tucson Dog Magazine are throwing a paw-some event! Check out an adopt-a-thon, rescues, shelters, contests, prizes, vendors, a doggo parade, a pup costume contest and more fun activities.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Trunk or Treat at the YMCA
Attention, little monsters and ghouls! Come dressed in your favorite costume and join this family friendly Halloween event with a kids costume parade, live music, games, activities and trunk-or-treating.
When: Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Where: 7770 N. Shannon Road