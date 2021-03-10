This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
March Naturalist Fireside Chat
Calling all nature lovers! This monthly series of online presentations begins with a look at observations, news and notes on the natural world. Then the floor is open to all who want to ask questions, share observations and connect with other nature lovers.
When: Saturday, March 13, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Yelp's Empower Hour: Virtual Event Series
Yelp Tucson is celebrating Women's History Month with a series of virtual events connecting you to female founders who have empowering stories and services to share. Listen to stories of inspiring business owners and women-owned businesses in Tucson all month long.
When: Now thru March 31
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Yelp Tucson website for more information.
Now enrolling infants through Pre-K at JCC for 2021-2022! (Sponsored)
The J’s early childhood education program provides a safe, nurturing community in a developmentally-appropriate environment where children learn to socialize, develop positive feelings about themselves and enjoy new, creative and challenging experiences. Infant, toddler and preschool programs encourage children to be happy and healthy by modeling respect, caring, compassion and cooperation.
Virtual tours are available now and applications for the upcoming school year are on the JCC website. The new school year begins in August.
The Fineline Revisited on Twitch
Until the Surly Wench reopens enjoy the virtual edition of The Fineline Revisited to dance out those quarantine blues.
When: Saturday, March 13, 10 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free, watch on Twitch
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Mandala Jewelry Boxes with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to decorate themed mandala jewelry boxes on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit from 11 a.m to noon Friday, March 12 at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive, or from 6-7 p.m. at HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave. Decorating class happens on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.
Cost: $35, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Camp Log On with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Camp Log On keeps girls connected to the camping spirit, by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience online.
Each week girls receive a virtual camp care package mailed directly to their door. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona staff guide girls through Zoom activities, morning check-ins, daily how-to videos and more.
Registration opens March 15. Register online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, March 13, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Waiting for Doggo A Drive-In Radio Show
Meet house cats Latka and Gogo — they compete for everything, including the attention of their owners. When they overhear that there may be an addition of a new dog to their growing family, they conspire to secure their status in the Beck household. Cars will be parked at least 6 feet apart. The stage is raised for easy viewing from all locations. Tune into the show audio on your car's radio, or sit outside your car masked and listen through our sound system.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday March 14, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for tickets.
Carpool Movie: "The Croods: A New Age"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The Croods: A New Age" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Drake Bell Drive-in Concert at Park Mall
Drive-in and see Nickelodeon celebrity Drake Bell and the band perform at Park Place Mall this month. Bell is performing with new artists such as Josh Dun, Mike Taylor, Lil Mama and Tank God. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Hollywood Hot dogs, Wild West Kettle Corn, Maui Wowi Tucson and Sexy Grilled Cheese.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 13, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $55-60 per vehicle, VIP tickets available too
Free Outdoor Concert at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop featuring the Raw Band.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, March 12, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Outdoor Fairy Garden Arrangement Workshop
Learn how to create your own creative fairy garden creation with an outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus costs of decorating materials. Advance registration required, call 520-299-9471 to reserve a spot.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Market
This fun-filled event will feature over 45 artists to shop from and some tasty food trucks.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information and updates.
Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free casual car meet. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature exotics and super cars. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, March 13, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Corey Spector at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa
Listen to live patio music performance from Corey Spector and enjoy resort style food and drinks with friends. The wide open elevated patio offers toasty fire pits, great Tucson city views and a great music selection.
Where: JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
When: Friday, March 12, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but space is limited
Visit the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa Facebook event page for more information.
Spring Ikebana Festival: The Way of the Flowers
Ikebana is the meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements. During this annual event, traditional to contemporary artworks will be presented by local artists and will show creative variations, techniques and styles of the different Ikebana schools.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15 adults, $5 ages 15 and under
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
MotoSonora Anniversary Party Ride Along
MotoSonora will be celebrating their anniversary with a motorcycle ride up Mount Lemmon. Cruise over to the brewery for the meet up at 8 a.m., return at 11 a.m. for brunch and an anniversary beer release. Don't miss the live music at 3 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, March 13, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites after the ride along
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, March. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.
Cost: $25, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend the day strolling through the open-air market looking for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita Live at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Santa Pachita at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, March 12, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $5
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
"We Are Women Owned" Pop Up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade and unique items, food, music and more. This will be an outdoor event, located inside HighWire courtyard. Face masks are required, sanitizing and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: HighWire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 13-14, 11-4 p.m.
Visit Boss Women Unite website for more information.
Little House of Funk at the Vineyard
Listen to live music from Little House of Funk and sip on some wine at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, March 13, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, March, 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market website for more information.
Brunch and DJs at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Stop by Diamondback's Eastside Farmers Market for tasty food trucks and shopping with local vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items and antiques.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, March 12, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Tanque Verde Center Art and Crafts Festival
Shop and visit with local artisans and vendors.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Art Attack AZ website for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, March 11, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.