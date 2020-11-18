This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Loft Short Film Fest 2020
The Loft Short Film Fest 2020 will take place both theatrically and virtually, with all film programs premiering live at The Loft Cinema’s outdoor exhibition space followed by an exclusive, limited-time online release the following day. Films will compete for cash prizes in each program category with the winning films to be selected by the audience.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 18-22
Cost: $12-$50
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
November Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
"Valley Girl" 80s Dance Party: Live on Twitch
Join DJ NoirTech as he takes us back to the 80s with four hours of music videos and a "Valley Girl" themed livestream.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Online Painting Night: Alice in Wonderland
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and pre-sketched canvases are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m.
Cost: $25 for the full kit or $15 for just the pre-sketched canvas.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Fall Napkin Rings with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Join the fun staff of Sahuarita Parks and Recreation and learn how to make cute little acorn napkin holders for Thanksgiving with this virtual workshop.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Take-N-Make Metal Earth Butterfly Kits
Join Sonoran Desert Model Builders and The Mini Time Machine Museum with a make-n-take workshop on Zoom. This at-home program is geared for kids ages 10 and up. Just register for each kiddo who would like a kit and you will receive an email with details on how to pick up your kit and join the Zoom virtual workshop.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 1-3 p.m. Kits must be picked up prior to the virtual event.
Cost: $7 for non-members and $5 museum members
Visit The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Valley of the Moon Theater Movement Classes
Valley of the Moon is now offering free theater movement classes on Zoom for ages 7-13.
When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 3:30-4:10 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Valley of the Moon Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Outdoor Pop-up Market at Pop Cycle
Shop several local makers and artists and get a start on your holiday shopping at this outdoor pop-up market.
Where: Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Pop Cycle Facebook event page for more information.
Boss Women Unite Fall Pop-up Shop
This fun-filled market features local Tucson vendors, handmade unique items, food, music and more.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Boss Women Unite Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Pop-up Market
This growing outdoor market will have 15 vendors, sanitation stations and temperature readings at the entrance. Face masks are required.
Where: 4741 E. Broadway (Deus Church parking lot)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Tucson Pop-up Market Instagram for more information.
Firehouse Artisan's Market
Visit an open air shopping event supporting local artists and downtown businesses. Shop macramé items, jewelry, art, succulents, handmade items, trinkets and food items. Shoppers and shopping buddies can also enjoy live music and outdoor kids activities too! Face masks are required at this shopping event.
Where: 1030 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Sidewalk Live Music Series
Listen to live music from Liz Cerepanya and Petie Ronstadt on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
XIXA at the MSA Annex
Enjoy a live performance from XIXA! Listen to this six-piece band's blend of bumping grind of Peruvian chicha and desert blues on stage at the MSA Annex.
Electronic tickets will be used, so the entire experience will be hands-free. When you arrive, your phone will be scanned and you will be escorted to your personal, physically distanced 6-foot circle. Face coverings must be worn upon entry and when not seated.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov 20-21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $50 for a table for two. Only 94 tickets will be sold.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music Series with Gabriel Ayala
Listen to live music from Gabriel Ayala around fire pits and heaters at Noble Hops' spacious patio. There are 80 reservations available each Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5-10 p.m.
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz at St. Philip's Plaza
Enjoy live jazz on stage at the plaza this weekend! Listen to performances from Paul Green, Susan Artemis, Ed Delucia, Jack Wood and Fred Hayes.
Where: Union Public House, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Union Public House's Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall and shop with 30 vendors selling fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and art from Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information. Limited spots are available.
Morning and Evening Rooftop Yoga
Yoga Oasis has a new fall schedule, offering classes in the mornings and evenings at Westward Look Resort. Enjoy the cool breeze and scenic views on the roof. Remember to bring your own mat and water. Face masks are required when entering and exiting this class.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information and the new fall schedule.
"Monuments" Multimedia Exhibit
"Monuments" will be on display each night in the trees of the University of Arizona, projecting the faces of some of our local heroes in an outdoor environment. Watch how the projections of moving images transform trees into sculptural portraits.
Where: University of Arizona campus in front of the Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd.
When: Daily from 6-10 p.m. through Nov. 29
Visit the Arizona Arts Live website for more information.
Mission Garden Third Thursday
Join the Beyond-Tucson group for easy casual garden walks. After you have completed five walks, you get a $5 token to use at the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market. The walk will begin at The Garden of Gethsemane and depart at 4:10 p.m. to arrive at Mission Garden by 4:30 p.m. The group will also help Friends of Tucson's Birthplace with gardening activities.
Where: The Garden of Gethsemane, 602 W. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Fall Ikebana Festival
Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. This festive floral event will have timed admission with each time slot running one hour long with a maximum of 20 visitors at a time.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Nov. 19-29, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
9th Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Event
Arizona Bilingual and Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar will be giving away 1,000 gift cards for turkeys. Please remain in your vehicles and wear your mask during this drive-thru event.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-In Social for Seniors at TMC
Are you feeling trapped at home? Join Tucson Medical Center for a tailgate social! Park in the front parking lot on Wilmot (watch for signs) to get together to enjoy snacks, conversation and TMC therapy dogs to lift your spirits. Bring chairs to sit outside your cars or walk around and visit. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Where: Tucson Medical Center, 1400 N. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Tucson Medical Center's website for more information.
Drive-Thru Electronic Recycle, Waste and Paper Shred Event
This pandemic has inspired residents to declutter, clean out and reorganize their living spaces. Now what to do with all that stuff? This drive-thru event is designed to assist in recycling, repurposing and disposing of your household's recent purge.
Where: Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Town of Marana's website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Elf"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Elf" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Fair Food Drive-thru at Pima County Fairgrounds
Need some fried tasty goodness this weekend? Hop in your car and cruise through fair food favorites at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Fair food drive-thru menu items and orders are served as take-out only. All vendors and staff will be wearing face masks. Tasty food items will be packaged and bagged to be delivered to your vehicle by delivery people. No seating will be provided and exiting your vehicle is prohibited unless to use a bathroom or hand washing. In the event you need to leave your vehicle, masks are required.
Where: 11300 S. Houghton Road, located one mile south of I-10 off of Houghton Road, turn right on Brekke Road and follow the signs.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22, noon to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Pima County Fairgrounds website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Nov. 19 and 24, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.