This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations plus some drive-in movies and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Prickly Pear Natural History
Join the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and learn about local prickly pears, as well as those from southern Mexico. Discover how to prepare the tender prickly pear pads by picking, cleaning and grilling.
When: Friday, Aug. 21, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 for members, $27 for non-members
Visit Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Book Club with Brunch Babes and We Book and We Brunch
#ThisIsTucson will be talking books with Brunch Babes Tucson and We Book and We Brunch. We'll be sharing about our Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups and some of our favorite local reads during this streaming conversation on the #ThisIsTucson Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Visit #ThisIsTucson Facebook event page for more information.
Wear a mask for yourself, for others and for Tucson (Sponsored)
Wearing a face covering is one of the best ways, along with proper hand washing and practicing social/physical distancing, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Find more info at tucsonaz.gov/covid19.
Keep Tucson Sketchy's Covid Comedy Classic
Keep Tucson Sketchy is excited to announce our first ever digital sketch comedy show. This show features over an hour of all-new, unreleased filmed sketch comedy, with musical guest One Rehearsal Short.
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $6.25
Visit the Keep Tucson Sketchy Facebook event page for more information.
Sedona: Live Streaming Class on Facebook
Explore desert colors and create a beautiful piece of art with Creative Juice's guided painting class.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live, supply kits are available for purchase and curbside pick-up.
Visit Creative Juice Facebook page for more information.
August Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour
Join fellow art lovers on Zoom for a virtual art trivia happy hour! Be prepared for multiple choice questions and a chance to win a $30 gift card to Ten 55 Brewing Co.
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Registration required
Visit University of Arizona Museum of Art Facebook event page for more information.
"Stranger Things" Trivia Night
Jump on your bikes and join Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. for a "Stranger Things" trivia on Zoom.
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Macrame Crystal Holder Workshop
Learn how to make macrame crystal holders with The Ninth House and Creative Kind. Discover the use of four different crystal options and how to create a macrame holder.
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Fun, active and at-home with Marana Parks and Recreation
Follow along with Marana Parks and Recreation and learn fun games and activities to keep your family and friends engaged and having fun.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Online Wellness with TMC
Join Tucson Medical Center on Facebook for meditation with Amanda Freed, certified meditation coach. Amanda will walk you through a guided meditation and discuss the various ways that mindfulness and meditation can help you.
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit The Core at La Encantada Facebook event page for more information.
Cochise County Edition: Top 20 Native Plants for Pollinators
This Zoom presentation will explore native plants of Cochise County in natural and landscape settings and discuss conservation of native bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other important pollinators. Learn how to use bloom calendars to ensure your landscape provides year-round resources for pollinators and other wildlife. The presentation will be held online, but will be as interactive as possible, with plenty of time for questions and answers.
When: Sunday, Aug. 23, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook page for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is offering livestream classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy & Me.
Find more information on the Om Yoga website.
August Tarot Salon
Join a virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Virtual Folk Art Florals Gouache Painting Workshop
During this workshop you will learn a quick history of embroidered florals in Hungarian folk art, basic gouache application and mixing techniques.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $30
Visit Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Spiders with Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation
Join Pima County naturalist Jeff Babson on Zoom to explore the fascinating world of spiders.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Free Coloring Pages with PACC Pets
Download free coloring pages from Pima Animal Care Center for the kids this weekend! The pets featured on these coloring pages were helped by our local community donations.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual T-Shirt Workshop
Are your kids bored with their clothes? Kids can learn how to repurpose an old t-shirt into a new one with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation members.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Green Chile Roast at Apple Annies
Stuff your burlap bags full of fresh hand-picked chiles. Any 50 pound bag of green chiles purchased will be roasted for free on the on-site chile roaster.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, AZ
When: Starting Aug. 22, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit Apple Annie's Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop Yoga at Playground
YogaOasis brings you rooftop yoga with beautiful city views as you stretch out on your mat under the stars.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit Playground Bar & Lounge Facebook event page for more information.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm has reopened
The farm has reopened with new sizzling summer hours. Friends and families can feed the critters, visit stingray bay or explore the ranch in the outdoor wide-open spaces. Face masks are required for restrooms, gift store, stingray bay, shooting gallery and in the Lorikeet Forest.
Where: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm, 17599 E. Peak Lane, Picacho, AZ
When: Every day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $12-$15, additional critter food $2-$3
Visit Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk! Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 23, 8:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
It's your turn! Watch four high school kids discover that you don't just play Jumanji, you have to survive it.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Are your spidey senses tingling? Watch Spider-Man open portals to other universes at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Document Shredding Drive-thru Event
Clean out your office and garage this weekend. This is a drive-thru event that is for personal shredding purposes. Please limit the number of boxes to five, so that everyone has a chance to participate.
Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 22, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at a new location!
Where: 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.