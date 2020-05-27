Arizona coronavirus restrictions have changed, so we found some fun new events that also follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Practice safe social distancing with these drive-ins, drive-thrus and virtual at-home activities.
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Everyone 🎉
Tumamoc Hill is open
You can once again hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc re-opened with new measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Visit Tumamoc's website for more information.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Watch a cheesy favorite on the big screen from the comfort of your car at El Toro's Oro Valley drive-in cinema.
When: Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Summer staycation deals (Sponsored)
Tucson hotels and resorts are open and ready for summer with new safety measures and cleaning protocols in place. We know everyone is excited to get out of the house and what better way to do that than a summer staycation at one of the local resorts you know and love. Find all of Tucson's best summer deals at VisitTucson.org/Summer.
Yo Online
Join YogaOasis on demand and practice with teachers anytime. Online yoga classes are available to rent individually for 72 hours.
When: Check online schedule
Cost: $6-$8
Visit YogaOasis website for more information.
Pop-up Sculpture Park Drive-thru
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, along with Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, has created a way to safely view some incredible artwork from local artists. Guests are invited to drive through the Hacienda del Sol parking lot to view large-scale sculptures placed among the landscape.
Where: Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
When: Through May 31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Virtual camp adventure with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Camp Log On is your very own Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona virtual camp adventure! This summer, we’re offering six weeks of Camp Log On to keep girls connected to the camping spirit by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience. Register for Camp Log On today!
Back to the Future: Part II
Jump in the DeLorean with Marty and Doc and go back in time at El Toro Flicks' drive-in cinema.
When: Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Visit El Toro Flicks' website for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover 21 beautiful murals from the street.
When: Anytime
Cost: Free
Check out this story for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Free Pet Food Drive-thru
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers will hand out small bags of dog and cat food to people facing hardship due to COVID-19, including illness, job loss, financial insecurity or any other challenges related to the pandemic. No sign up or appointment required. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
Where: PACC main parking lot, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information.
Harry Potter Zoom Trivia
Calling all wizards, muggles, unicorns and magical creatures! Get ready for some wizarding trivia live on Zoom from Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, winners get Crooked Tooth gift cards
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Concerts Online
Enjoy a performance by the University of Arizona Low Brass Quartet, streamed live from Catalyst Arts and Maker Space. This livestreamed concert will feature an hour of trombone and tuba classical favorites. Watch this event online at the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook pages.
When: Thursday, May 28, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Concerts Online event Facebook page for more information.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
When: Any time
Cost: Free
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Hogwarts is my Home
Paint with Tipsy Picassos online and learn how to use watercolor techniques while creating the magical Hogwarts Castle.
When: Sunday, May 31, 5 p.m.
Cost: Class is free, $25 per kit or 2 for $40—includes paints, brushes, mixing plates, water cups and a pre-sketched canvas.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Besties 💃
Labyrinth '80s Dance Party Online
Join a livestream of the pub's Labyrinth '80s dance party. Watch '80s music, videos and songs from David Bowie. DJ NoirTech will be providing the entertainment on twitch.tv/noirtech. More livestreamed entertainment will start after the dance party.
When: Saturday, May 30, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Surly Wench Pub Facebook event page for more information
Dirty Dancing at El Toro Flicks Downtown Tucson
Watch your old-school favorite summer movie at El Toro Flicks' drive-in cinema. Snacks, merchandise and radio rentals available for purchase.
When: Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Virtual Fiber Art Saguaro Wall Hanging Workshop
Learn how to create a fiber-wrapped saguaro from start to finish. At the end of this workshop, you will have a 12-14 inch saguaro wall hanging.
When: Saturday, May 30, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person for class, $37 per person for class and supplies—picked up curbside
Visit the Creative Kind Facebook event page for more information.
Sixteen Candles at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Watch a quirky teen '80s comedy to help you celebrate the end of the school year.
When: Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Visit the El Toro website for more information.
Discover new artists with SAACA
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has a giant online library of ongoing arts and crafts classes, live music and theatre performances, recipe planning and more.
Visit SAACA's website for more information.
Get artsy with MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson has several free programs for you to do at home. You can download an artistic flip book, still life activity, coloring book and more.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Kids 🎈
El Toro Flicks Carpool Cinema: "Coco"
Watch a Pixar favorite on the big screen at El Toro's new location in downtown Tucson.
When: Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up
Free CoderDojo Meetup for Kids
CoderDojo’s mission is to give young people around the world the opportunity to learn to code in a social and safe environment. Tweens and teens ages 7–17 can explore digital technology with the support of their fellow volunteer mentors in a meetup hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Google online meetup links can be found on the Facebook event page.
When: Wednesday, May 27, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Toy Story 4 at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Entertain the kids with a fun Pixar film at the drive-in.
When: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Visit El Toro Flicks' website for more information.
Ready, Set, School!
Kids ages 4 to 5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities. Parents and caregivers can learn practical ideas to help their children become successful learners.
When: Friday, May 29, 10–10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Painting Class with Arte Bella
Have some painting fun with an online painting class for kids.
When: Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $20.65 and $9.78 for kids, supply kits available for purchase
Visit Arte Bella Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets or color your own Tucson Village Farm buttons. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for virtual storytime with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Through May 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram every morning.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card. You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.