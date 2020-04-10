This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Pima Association of Governments. Young children are among the top hard-to-count populations for the U.S. census. From babies to seniors, everyone counts. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
There are still a ton of fun things to do in Tucson while you are following the Arizona coronavirus guidelines to stay home.
This weekend (April 11-12) and next week are filled with crafting, videos, livestreaming fitness, storytimes, shopping and more — many or free or ask you to consider donating.
Sunday is also Easter, and most churches are livestreaming their services, so you can eat Easter candy and watch in your PJs.
As with everything during this pandemic, things change quickly so check for the latest information. Links are included with each activity.
"The Rabbit's Song from the Heart" storytelling performance
The Fox Tucson Theatre presents a story about a mischievous rabbit who explores feelings and the mysterious ways of the heart.
When: Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m.
See the performance on the theater's Facebook page.
Literacy Connects Book Club
Literacy Connects is starting a virtual book club. The first read is "The Lightest Object in the Universe" by Tucson author Kimi Eisele, who will host the book club meetings on Facebook Live.
When: April 11, 18, 25 at 10 a.m.
Learn more and sign up for the book club here.
Namaste at Home and Flow yoga
This 60-minute Hatha flow yoga session is lead by Carla Perez and will feature music from DJ Elektra Tek.
When: Monday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
To participate go here.
Why you must take part in the 2020 Census (Sponsored)
Children, relatives, temporary residents — everyone — living in your household on April 1, 2020, should be counted on your census form. The form is available online and responses remain confidential. Respond soon. Census takers will visit households that have not submitted a census form by late May. An accurate population count shapes the future of our community for another decade. Learn more about the census here.
Loteria with Crooked Tooth
Crooked Tooth Brewery is taking its game night online with fun for the whole family. Pick up a crowler and game card at the brewery between 3-7 p.m. on April 16 and play along on Facebook Live.
When: Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.
Learn more about how to play on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
Live music shows and a cocktail from El Crisol bar
The mezcal bar behind Exo Roast Co. is putting on weekly concerts on Facebook Live featuring local musicians. This week's show includes performances by Freddy Parish, Naim Amor, Tradiciones and more. Purchase a Casa Verde cocktail ahead of time and pick it up on Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. El Crisol is also doing guided mezcal tastings every Thursday, which you can learn about on their website.
When: Friday, April 10
Cost: $11 for the cocktail
Sign up at El Crisol's website.
Tucson Shops Tucson
Startup Tucson, Vantage West and Brink Media are launching the digital marketplace Tucson Shops Tucson to help you explore and shop from some of your favorite local businesses online. (#ThisIsTucson is selling T-shirts, onesies and totes in the market).
When: Open now
Visit startuptucson.com/tucsonshopstucson to shop or for more information.
CatVideoFest at the Loft Cinema
The Loft Cinema's CatVideoFest is going to be streaming digitally starting Friday, April 10. Because cats don't know there's a pandemic. It's pay-what-you-can for "The Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition."
The Loft Cinema also has new releases you can stream through the Loft.
Visit the Loft's website for more information.
Fridita y El Pincel Magico by Live Theatre Workshop
Live Theatre Workshop is bringing its performance of Fridita y El Pincel Magico to Facebook via a live watch party.
When: Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
To watch, visit Live Theatre Workshop's Facebook page.
Explore MOCA from home
Check out digital versions of current and past exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Learn to bake bread
Barrio Bread's Don Guerra has digital bread-making courses you can purchase.
Cost: Bread-making classes cost $30, but a pizza crust recipe is free
Visit breadlessons.com for more information
All of Tucson's digital culture in one place
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA) has compiled a guide to all of the local artists, musicians, museums, fitness studios, small businesses, performers and more who are livestreaming classes, workshops, performances and virtual experiences.
Visit SAACA's website for more information.
Fox Presents Friday Nights In
This Friday, Fox Theatre will showcase a virtual performance featuring Crystal Stark, Katherine Byrnes, Mr. Boogie Woogie, Chach Snook, Jeremy Vega, Matthew Holter and Khris Dodge.
When: Friday, April 10, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Pay-what-you-can ticket
Visit the Fox Tucson Theatre Facebook page for more information.
Club Congress TV performances
Join Club Congress for free livestreaming performances throughout the week.
When: Various times
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook page for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Paint a sloth on Saturday and an emu on Wednesday
Creative Juice is offering free Facebook livestreaming — Bob Ross style. Follow along if your supplies are stocked or pick up a kit on a select date.
When: Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. to noon.
Creative Juice has an abundance of paint-and-sip classes (both past and future) on the business Facebook page.
Tucson Helping Tucson TV
On Saturday evenings in April, Tucson Helping Tucson is offering virtual entertainment that puts Tucson’s artists back to work as paid entertainers.
When: Saturdays April 11, 18, 25, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Learn more about Tucson Helping Tucson.
Online Harry Potter and Easter paint classes with Tipsy Picassos
The classes are free to watch on Facebook Live. If you have kids that want to join in, give them some paper and crayons to join the fun.
When: Paint Hedwig or Dobby, Saturday, April 11 at 3 p.m. or paint an Easter bunny Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to watch, but supply kits are available for purchase.
Visit Tipsy Picassos' Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.
Live Programs at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Discover the joy of the desert and the joy of learning alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. The museum will have different programs each week. Don't forget to register!
Cost: Free, donation accepted here. Online programs are limited to the first 300 registrations.
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum website for more information.
Yoga 4 Youth
Yoga Oasis' Yoga 4 Youth program is offering virtual classes throughout the school year for kids ages 4-12. Classes include practicing poses, short meditations, learning to breathe through situations, playing games, journaling, partner yoga and stories of yoga.
When: Thursdays April 16, 23, 30 and May 7, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
Cost: $13 for a single class or $80 for a seven-week session of online classes via Zoom.
Visit the Yoga Oasis website for more information.
Lucky Cat Social Art
Lucky Cat offering online tutorials and previews for at-home crafting and painting.
Cost: Free
Visit the Lucky Cat Social Art Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Floor Polish Cardio Party-O!
Floor Polish is livestreaming all kinds of classes. Tune in for the studio's classic Cardio-Party-O!
When: Friday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $7, sign up here
Visit Floor Polish's website for more information.
Movement Culture
Movement Culture is offering free online classes via Zoom. Classes include Capoeria, hula, folk dance, salsa and yoga and select classes for kids.
Visit Movement Culture's Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Virtual 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market
Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.
When: Now thru April 30
Visit the Made in Tucson Market Facebook event for more information.
Om Yoga
Om Yoga is livestreaming classes on Zoom. Classes include vinyasa, gentle, yin, basics, meditation and Mommy and Me.
Visit Om Yoga's Facebook page for more information.
Creative Kind workshops
Paint watercolor Easter eggs, learn brush and hand lettering and do some family coloring this week.
When: Various times
Cost: Prices vary. An online zoom link will be emailed to you an hour before class starts. Remember to sign up!
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook page for more information.