This list is filled with virtual zoos, music, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Get artsy with MOCA Tucson
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tucson has several free programs for you to do at home. You can download an artistic flip book, still life activity, coloring book and more.
Visit MOCA Tucson's website for more information.
Aerobics with Tucson Parks and Recreation
Get a quick aerobics lesson from one of Tucson Parks and Recreation's top instructors.
When: Anytime
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
#ThisIsTucson's Summer Reading Challenge
We're launching our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups on Friday, May 15. To celebrate the release of this list of 18 Arizona-inspired titles, we'll be on Instagram Live on Friday at noon talking with Tucson author Kimi Eisele who wrote the novel "The Lightest Object in the Universe." This book — which was published in July 2019 — is a hopeful take about what happens when the economy collapses and the electrical grid goes down. This end-of-world scenario, by the way, is preceded by a deadly flu. Don't worry, we'll be asking her about that.
When: Friday, May 15, noon
Visit thisistucson.com/readingchallenge or follow us on Instagram.
Each of the 18 books on this list have some kind of Arizona connection. Many of these titles are written by local Tucson authors or are set in Tucson or Arizona. Some explore topics relevant to our region.
Learn about the environment with Camp Cooper
The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning has put together a library of videos to engage your family with age-appropriate, environmental learning. Learn about baking cookies in a solar oven, hunting for wildflowers or understanding javelinas.
Visit the Cooper Center's website for more information.
Get that tai chi on
Practice tai chi at home with Tony Della Croce from Tucson Parks and Recreation.
When: Anytime
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
University of Arizona commencement
This year, the UA's (virtual) commencement speaker is Alison Levine, a UA alumna who is an amazing mountaineer and polar explorer. Levine served as team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition and completed the Adventurers Grand Slam — which means she climbed the highest peak on every continent and skied to the North and South Poles. Sure, she'll be talking to UA grads, but we're pretty sure we could all use some encouragement these days.
When: Friday, May 15, 6 p.m.
Visit commencement.arizona.edu for more information.
Color with us at the #ThisIsTucson Virtual Member Meetup
#ThisIsTucson members can join us on Zoom Thursday for a coloring session and Q&A with Tucson artist Serena McRae of Cactus Clouds Art. She'll share more about her work and give us some expert coloring tips while we color one of her desert-inspired coloring pages.
When: Thursday, May 14, 5:30 p.m.
To become a member, check out #ThisIsTucson's membership page.
YouTube + Yoga + Beer
Crooked Yoga is now on YouTube! Unwind from the week with instructors Hanna Hero, Julie Vernon and more every Saturday on YouTube. Stop by the brewery after class to pick-up some crowlers to cool off.
When: Saturday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free class, donations accepted
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Discover new artists with SAACA
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance should be your go-to anytime someone complains about being bored. The nonprofit has a giant online library of ongoing arts and crafts classes, live music and theatre performances, recipe planning and more. Plus, if you're someone who is suddenly navigating the wide world of streaming for your organization, they have a handy resource guide for successfully navigating the online space.
Visit SAACA's website for more information.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for virtual storytime with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: Through May 29, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Get ready for kindergarten with the library
The Pima County Public Library is offering its popular Ready, Set, School program online. The program happens weekly on Fridays from 10-10:45 a.m. and is meant to help children ages 4-5 prepare for school by learning skills through stories, interactive activities and songs with their parents and caregivers.
When: Fridays, 10-10:45 a.m.
Visit the library's Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets, color your own Tucson Village Farm buttons or the #QuaranCarrot Social Media Challenge. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Bullet journal workshop with Creative Kind
Learn the art (because it is an art) of bullet journaling to organize your life. The online workshop will explore lettering styles, accessories templates and more.
When: Saturday, May 16, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Creative Kind Facebook event for more information.
Drive through a pop-up sculpture park
SculptureTucson and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have created a drive-thru sculpture garden at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road.
When: Through May, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event for more information.
Shop Goodwill Online
Go thrifting at Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona's online store. Browse neat finds and fun items online.
Visit Goodwill's website for more information.
Mornings with Tucson Medical Center
Join Tucson Medical Center in meditation or prayer from your home for incoming and outgoing staff. Follow along with videos on their Facebook.
When: May 3-16, 7 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit TMC's Facebook page for more information.
Celebrate Healthcare Heroes with Tucson Medical Center
Join Tucson Medical Center each evening to encourage incoming and outgoing staff by making some noise. Give a shout out to health care heroes with cowbells, trumpets, maracas, pots or anything that makes noise around your house. Send your videos and photos of your personal shout outs to communications@tmcaz.com or through Facebook Messenger for the chance to be featured on their social media platforms.
When: May 3-16, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit TMC's Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Local Band's Wednesday Night Live
Listen to live streaming music from local artist, Heather O’Day.
When: Wednesday, May 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Band's website for more information.
Camp Fun and Games with the Tucson JCC
Join the Tucson Jewish Community Center's director of children, youth and camping on Zoom. Kids ages 3 and up will play some games and parents can get ideas for other activities and games to play at home with limited supplies.
When: Thursday, May 14, 2-2:45 p.m.
Visit the Tucson JCC Facebook event for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Recreation's Facebook page for more information.
School House Rock Bingo
Tucson Parks and Recreation has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood. Work toward getting bingo by doing activities suggested on the board — do a dance, wash your hands, help with a chore, etc.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's website for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook live performance by local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, May 13, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Crafting with Marana Parks and Recreation
Marana Parks and Recreation has a fun, at-home game that requires minimal supplies. Using this board you can print, and roll dice to complete your drawing of a cootie bug before your competitors.
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Livestream all the butterflies
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Lorax Storytime
Take a break with Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Brent Dennis as he reads "The Lorax," by Dr. Seuss.
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo. Also, Nandi's baby elephant sister Mapenzi is now exploring her world, which makes for some very cute social media content.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram every morning.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.