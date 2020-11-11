This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes open-air events and markets, drive-up and drive-in events and virtual events by local businesses and organizations.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-Air Events and Markets 😷
"Monuments" Multimedia Exhibit
"Monuments" will be on display each night in the trees of the University of Arizona, projecting the faces of some of our local heroes in an outdoor environment. Watch how the projections of moving images transform trees into sculptural portraits.
Where: University of Arizona campus in front of the Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd.
When: Daily from 6-10 p.m. through Nov. 29
Visit the Arizona Arts Live website for more information.
Uplifting Music with Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra will present concerts featuring smaller ensembles on a socially-distanced stage. Audiences can hear the orchestra perform new repertoire in a unique and more intimate setting while allowing safety precautions to be taken. Audiences will be limited in-person (advance tickets required) and performances will be streamed online for patrons to watch for free at home.
Where: Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road or watch the livestream on YouTube.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.
Cost: Free online performance; $30 for tickets to in-person concert
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
J-Care Plus Offers Flexible Care Solutions (Sponsored)
As some schools begin to return to in-person learning and others introduce hybrid learning environments, we know many families are struggling to find care to fit their children’s ever-changing schedules. J-Care Plus is the JCC’s custom child care solution for kids in grades K-6. They offer full-day remote learning support, PM-only care and select school pick-up options. They will customize your J-Care Plus package to fit your child’s schedule, whatever it may look like.
All kids and staff are required to wear masks. J-Care Plus allows for small groups and physical distancing, while also providing enriching, fun experiences like art, PE and even the occasional foam party!
Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road
Find more information and register online on the J Tucson website.
Pop-up Playground Jam Session at Crossroads Silverbell District Park
Listen to some upbeat music with Marana Parks and Recreation at this pop-up playground event. Enjoy the park and playground with tunes and on-site activities. Peanut butter or jelly donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are greatly appreciated during this event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, drop off a peanut butter or jelly donation to receive a fun prize
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation website for more information.
Ballet Tucson Pop-up Performance in the Plaza
The dancers of Ballet Tucson take center stage as the very first to perform in the newly renovated outdoor plaza at Tucson Museum of Art. This pop-up event will have new choreography, including a special piece created for Día de los Muertos and a scintillating tango starring Ballet Tucson’s Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson.
This performance will be performed twice, but admission will be limited so reserve your tickets now to secure a spot.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15. Performances are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $7-$12, ages 12 and under are free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Outdoor Jazz at Hotel Congress
Listen to jazz vocalist Genie Walker on the beautiful Cup Cafe Plaza at the Hotel Congress. Reservations required, with social distancing protocols in place.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Reservations required
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
The AmoSphere at St. Philip's Plaza
Grab some drinks and bites from the restaurants around the plaza while listening to The AmoSphere on stage. Social distancing and face masks are required when walking around the plaza.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Truck and Tree Paint Event at Noble Hops
Paint a snowy truck and tree wood cut-out on the open patio at Noble Hops. All supplies are included for this event and painters can order food and beverages from Noble Hops.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page and website for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks required.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
New Artists & Makers Studios Weekly Outdoor Market (canceled)
Visit this new Saturday morning outdoor art market in Oro Valley! Shop under the gorgeous wide portico with resident artists and local artists from Oro Valley and Tucson. Shop for artistic holiday gifts and handmade items while supporting hardworking artists from our local community.
Where: Artists & Makers Studios, 11061 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Artists & Makers Studios Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Holiday Bazaar
Visit the Desert Artisans' Gallery Holiday Bazaar on the patio for some shopping fun. Discover a wide variety of one-of-a-kind gifts created by creative gallery artists.
When: Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend but bring money for shopping
Visit the Desert Artisans' Gallery Facebook event page for more information.
Days of Splendo Art Show
Shop an outdoor and indoor art show featuring 70 Arizona artists. In addition, you can meet the artists and enjoy breakfast or lunch at Coyote Pause Cafe.
Where: Cactus Wren Artisans at Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Cactus Wren Artisans Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market Facebook event page for more information.
Obon Floating Lanterns at Yume Japanese Gardens
Obon is a Japanese custom to honor the spirits of your ancestors. Join Yume Gardens for a glowing lantern launch with haunting Japanese folk melodies played on traditional instruments. You can also purchase a floating lantern and launch it over their koi pond. The Gardens is using timed admission to help with social distancing.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$16
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Desperately Seeking Susan"
Watch "Desperately Seeking Susan" outdoors at The Loft Cinema. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own. Seating is limited.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 14, 7-8:50 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Cat-Man and Kid Sparrow, the Fantastic Crime-Fighting Duo
Will the heroes escape? This show will be performed on an outdoor drive-in stage and can be viewed from the comfort of your vehicle while tuning into the Live Theatre Workshop radio station. You can also bring lawn chairs to place in front of your car in the new LTW parking lot.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.
Cost: $25 per car
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop Facebook event page for more information.
Corn-to-Tortilla Demonstration
Watch a demonstration at Mission Garden and learn all the steps it takes to turn hard corn kernels into tortillas.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation, face masks and social distancing required
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Vineyard
Need to get away? Take a mini road trip to Sonoita for a beautiful morning with yoga and a tasty mimosa. This event is great for beginners or experienced yogis.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $13, bring your own mat
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Morning and Evening Rooftop Yoga
Yoga Oasis has a new fall schedule, offering classes in the mornings and evenings at Westward Look Resort. Enjoy the cool breeze and scenic views on the roof. Remember to bring your own mat and water. Face masks are required when entering and exiting this class.
Where: Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10
Visit the YogaOasis website for more information and the new fall schedule.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" Movie Experience at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics. Get ready for your favorite dance and unleash your Transylvania twist. The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" is celebrating its 45th anniversary! This screening features a special appearance by actor Barry Bostwick and a live shadow cast.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 5:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Fair Food Drive-thru at Pima County Fairgrounds
Need some fried tasty goodness this weekend? Hop in your car and cruise through fair food favorites at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Fair food drive-thru menu items and orders are served as take-out only. All vendors and staff will be wearing face masks. Tasty food items will be packaged and bagged to be delivered to your vehicle by delivery people. No seating will be provided and exiting your vehicle is prohibited unless to use a bathroom or hand washing. In the event you need to leave your vehicle, masks are required.
Where: 11300 S. Houghton Road, located one mile south of I-10 off of Houghton Road, turn right on Brekke Road and follow the signs.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 13-15, noon to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Pima County Fairgrounds website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Christmas with the Kranks"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Christmas with the Kranks" on the big screen.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Free Friday Night Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner Outdoor Car Hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for outdoor Friday night concerts and food from their classic car hop. Two different bands will be playing live music plus a few special performances by Elvis and Marilyn.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: The lot near Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Celebrate improv, stand up and sketch comedy with Tucson Improv Movement. The festival features three nights of comedy, highlighting members from Tucson Improv Movement's performing company, groups across Tucson and some out-of-town guests.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook Live
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Zoom Class: Thanksgiving Encore
Tired of that boring turkey sandwich? Join Chef Wendy Gauthier in this virtual class to learn how to make delicious dishes out of Thanksgiving leftovers.
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson and Chef Chic Facebook event page for more information.
Dumplings Hands-On Cooking Class
Take a hands-on online class with The Garden Kitchen and learn how to make some tasty dumplings. Learn how to make Japanese gyoza, Latin empanadas, homemade doughs and tips for shaping and filling dumplings.
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Kids Theater Improvisational Movement Classes
Valley of the Moon is now offering free theater movement classes on Zoom for ages 7-13.
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 3:30-4:10 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Valley of the Moon Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too! This month Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will show your kids how to make mini coffee and doughnuts.
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Thanksgiving: It's In The Bag
Kids can decorate the Thanksgiving table with gobbler fun this season! Hop on Zoom with Grannie Annie in this fun workshop hosted PJ Library Southern Arizona.
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3:30 pm.
Cost: $5 per kit, which includes 8x8 canvas, acrylic paint kit, brushes, apron, Thanksgiving bingo and more.
Visit the PJ Library Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.