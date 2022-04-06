The weekend is upon us, Tucson.
Get ready for the Made in Tucson market, the return of 2nd Saturdays, chicken poop bingo (yes, you read that correctly) and our own #ThisIsTucson School & Camp Fair!
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
Beavers & Brews: Castoriando Con Chelas
Celebrate International Beaver Day with Watershed Management Group! Learn about the role beavers have in supporting desert watersheds, plus enjoy drinks and Latin-Carribbean fusion food from DC Jumbie. At the family-friendly event, Watershed Management Group will also share results from its binational beaver survey.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door
Visit the event page for more information.
Free First Thursday
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. You'll get to see the exhibit "Brad Kahlhamer: 11:59 to Tucson" and enjoy art-making activities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebrate Easter with this Parks and Rec event! (Sponsored)
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for free Easter fun with games, egg hunts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and more! Don't forget your basket. Click here for more info about the event.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Thursday's performance is by Corey Spector! Reservations are recommended.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per table
Visit the event page for more information.
Teach your pups to avoid rattlesnakes with these classes (Sponsored)
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona provides valuable and life-saving Rattlesnake Avoidance training classes for dogs and their owners from the spring to the fall. Each Rattlesnake Avoidance training class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly snakebite.
Mining in a Greener Future
As part of the University of Arizona's College of Science lecture series, faculty will discuss "mining in a greener future," including "our dependence on metals and possibilities for disruptive change in how we mine metals in the future."
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Live-streamed and in person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
La Estancia Food Truck Night
Nine food trucks are on the roster for this food truck rally on the southeast side, including Johnny's Philippine Grill, Ciao Down and The Sweet Coquí.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8
Where: Arcadia Fields Park, E Vuelta Tierra Blanca
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food
Visit the event page for more information.
Get inspiration for your home at the SAHBA Home & Patio Show (Sponsored)
The SAHBA Home & Patio Show is back at TCC this weekend, April 8-10! Check out hundreds of exhibitors with new products, services and ideas for making your home more comfortable, more energy efficient, and more up-to-date. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Get your discounts online!
2nd Saturday
After a two-year hiatus, 2nd Saturdays are back! The monthly event celebrates Tucson's downtown area with live music, food trucks, shopping opportunities and your favorite downtown businesses.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Downtown area along Congress Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and eating
Visit the event page for more information.
Tucson Astronomy Festival
The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting an astronomy-filled festival with telescopes, raffles and prizes, and more activities.
When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Block Party Beer Festival
Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 11th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. VIP access will get you in an hour early, plus other perks!
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $40-$50
Visit the event page for more information.
Route 82 Block Party
This block party in the Sonoita area will offer a taste of Route 82's wineries including Dos Cabezas Wineworks, AZ Hops and Vines, The Meading Room, Rune Wines, Hannah's Hill and Los Milics. Each winery will be hosting its own celebration.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: At the above listed wineries along Route 82 in the Elgin/Sonoita area
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Penzi's Second Birthday
Help celebrate African elephant Penzi's second birthday! Watch as zoo staff give special enrichment gifts to the herd and learn about elephant conservation programs. The first 300 people at the event will get free cupcakes.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter with We Rock The Spectrum
Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturdays, April 9-16
Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $25 per child, register online
Visit the event page for more information.
Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson
Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, learn more about Live Theatre Workshop with hands-on activities!
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $4.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Dinner at the lavender farm
Enjoy a four-course lavender dinner that includes a presentation on lavender and upcoming plans for Oracle's lavender farm.
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
Cost: $70
Visit the event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee
This car show hosted by Obsessions Car Club will feature cars surrounding a "1960s and before" theme.
When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Chicken Poop Bingo
Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund! Black Market BBQ will be in attendance.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play
Visit the event page for more information.
Made in Tucson Market
Shop from more than 200 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles.
When: 10 a.m. until dusk Sunday, April 10
Where: East Seventh Street, west of North Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
#ThisIsTucson 2022 School & Camp Fair
Get info on dozens of local schools and summer camps at our upcoming fair. Plus, get free safety items, enter to win tickets to the Crayola experience, enjoy a pet adoption event and meet Tucson Roadrunners mascot Rusty.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, register for tickets here
Visit the event page for more information.
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and family-friendly activities. Limited tickets are available.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Visit the event page for more information.
Rozet Nursery grand opening
There's a new plant nursery in town and they're hosting their grand-opening celebration on April 10! The celebration includes food trucks, vendors and a DJ.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Easter at Casa Marana
Casa Marana is hosting Casa Easter Eggspress which will feature an egg hunt for kids. For the adults, there will be $10 bottomless mimosas and hidden egg stickers that can be redeemed for drinks.
When: Sunday, April 10. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; you can get mimosas from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Visit the event page for more information.
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events with El Jefe Cat Lounge
Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge for cat yoga, a cat-themed history lecture and cat bingo.
When: Sunday, April 10. Yoga is 10-11 a.m.; lecture is 3-4 p.m.; bingo is 6-7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Yoga is $18; lecture is $12; bingo is $14. Reservations are required for bingo.
Visit the event page for more information.