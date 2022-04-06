The weekend is upon us, Tucson.

Get ready for the Made in Tucson market, the return of 2nd Saturdays, chicken poop bingo (yes, you read that correctly) and our own #ThisIsTucson School & Camp Fair!

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Beavers & Brews: Castoriando Con Chelas

Celebrate International Beaver Day with Watershed Management Group! Learn about the role beavers have in supporting desert watersheds, plus enjoy drinks and Latin-Carribbean fusion food from DC Jumbie. At the family-friendly event, Watershed Management Group will also share results from its binational beaver survey.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. You'll get to see the exhibit "Brad Kahlhamer: 11:59 to Tucson" and enjoy art-making activities.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Easter with this Parks and Rec event! (Sponsored)

Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for free Easter fun with games, egg hunts, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and more! Don't forget your basket. Click here for more info about the event. Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Thursday's performance is by Corey Spector! Reservations are recommended.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 per table

Visit the event page for more information.

Teach your pups to avoid rattlesnakes with these classes (Sponsored)

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona provides valuable and life-saving Rattlesnake Avoidance training classes for dogs and their owners from the spring to the fall. Each Rattlesnake Avoidance training class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly snakebite.

Mining in a Greener Future

As part of the University of Arizona's College of Science lecture series, faculty will discuss "mining in a greener future," including "our dependence on metals and possibilities for disruptive change in how we mine metals in the future."

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Live-streamed and in person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

La Estancia Food Truck Night

Nine food trucks are on the roster for this food truck rally on the southeast side, including Johnny's Philippine Grill, Ciao Down and The Sweet Coquí.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8

Where: Arcadia Fields Park, E Vuelta Tierra Blanca

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Get inspiration for your home at the SAHBA Home & Patio Show (Sponsored)

The SAHBA Home & Patio Show is back at TCC this weekend, April 8-10! Check out hundreds of exhibitors with new products, services and ideas for making your home more comfortable, more energy efficient, and more up-to-date. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Get your discounts online!

2nd Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, 2nd Saturdays are back! The monthly event celebrates Tucson's downtown area with live music, food trucks, shopping opportunities and your favorite downtown businesses.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Downtown area along Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and eating

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Astronomy Festival

The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting an astronomy-filled festival with telescopes, raffles and prizes, and more activities.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Block Party Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 11th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. VIP access will get you in an hour early, plus other perks!

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $40-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

Route 82 Block Party

This block party in the Sonoita area will offer a taste of Route 82's wineries including Dos Cabezas Wineworks, AZ Hops and Vines, The Meading Room, Rune Wines, Hannah's Hill and Los Milics. Each winery will be hosting its own celebration.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: At the above listed wineries along Route 82 in the Elgin/Sonoita area

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Penzi's Second Birthday

Help celebrate African elephant Penzi's second birthday! Watch as zoo staff give special enrichment gifts to the herd and learn about elephant conservation programs. The first 300 people at the event will get free cupcakes.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter with We Rock The Spectrum

Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturdays, April 9-16

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, learn more about Live Theatre Workshop with hands-on activities!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Dinner at the lavender farm

Enjoy a four-course lavender dinner that includes a presentation on lavender and upcoming plans for Oracle's lavender farm.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle

Cost: $70

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

This car show hosted by Obsessions Car Club will feature cars surrounding a "1960s and before" theme.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Chicken Poop Bingo

Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund! Black Market BBQ will be in attendance.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Shop from more than 200 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles.

When: 10 a.m. until dusk Sunday, April 10

Where: East Seventh Street, west of North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson 2022 School & Camp Fair

Get info on dozens of local schools and summer camps at our upcoming fair. Plus, get free safety items, enter to win tickets to the Crayola experience, enjoy a pet adoption event and meet Tucson Roadrunners mascot Rusty.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, register for tickets here

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission, performances and family-friendly activities. Limited tickets are available.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Rozet Nursery grand opening

There's a new plant nursery in town and they're hosting their grand-opening celebration on April 10! The celebration includes food trucks, vendors and a DJ.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at Casa Marana

Casa Marana is hosting Casa Easter Eggspress which will feature an egg hunt for kids. For the adults, there will be $10 bottomless mimosas and hidden egg stickers that can be redeemed for drinks.

When: Sunday, April 10. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; you can get mimosas from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge for cat yoga, a cat-themed history lecture and cat bingo.

When: Sunday, April 10. Yoga is 10-11 a.m.; lecture is 3-4 p.m.; bingo is 6-7 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Yoga is $18; lecture is $12; bingo is $14. Reservations are required for bingo.

Visit the event page for more information.