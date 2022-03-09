We're days away from the weekend. Let's get the planning started!
This list of events for March 10-13 includes the annual favorite Tucson Festival of Books, plus a St. Patrick's Day parade, local markets, live music and more fun happening across the Tucson area.
But things can change quickly these days — check for the latest info before heading out.
Looking for events happening beyond this weekend? Check out our March events list.
Gather A Vintage Market
Shop antique and vintage finds for your home and garden at this four-day market.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary's Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments. This Thursday's Discovery Night is dubbed "Disco-very" Night and kids will be able to make their own musical instrument.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
This Week — The Fox is the Place to Be! (Sponsored)
The Fox is SWINGING with New York jazz band The Hot Sardines (taking old standards and giving them a winking modern vibe), DIVING into the Nat Geo’s Secrets of the Whales (underwater photographer Brian Skerry is live on stage sharing startling new insights into the lives and culture of these majestic creatures), and SLIDING into some sweet night music with legendary bluesman, Taj Mahal.
The Stories That Minerals Tell
As part of the University of Arizona's College of Science lecture series, faculty will discuss minerals. This specific lecture will "explore how minerals serve as time capsules of terrestrial and cosmic evolution."
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: Livestreamed and in-person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Oro Valley Concert Series
The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have teamed up for this recurring concert series. This month, enjoy music from Whose Blues. Remember to bring your own chair!
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
TMA Spring Artisans Market
The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 11-13
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Night camp with Playformance
Kids can enjoy a day with their dad or father figure at this night camp with Playformance. Activities include classic childhood games and a lesson on how to pour and shape concrete.
When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $70, reserve a spot here
Tucson Festival of Books
This family-friendly event celebrates all things books, including two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, performers and food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13
Where: University of Arizona Mall
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the website for more information.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
This St. Patrick's Day celebration includes a 1-mile race in addition to a 5K, plus a parade and festival with live Irish music, dancers, a kids game area and food.
When: Saturday, March 12. Race is at 8:15 a.m., festival is at 10 a.m., parade is at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
MotoSonora's Second Anniversary
Ring in MotoSonora Brewing Company's second anniversary with a day of drinks, food and live music. Tickets to the event include a pint of their anniversary IPA, a commemorative glass, and food from You Sly Dog.
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $40
Beer + Bikes
This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Plant sale with the Community Food Bank
Join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for a plant sale filled with garden supplies and veggies including bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Also pick up summer flowers! This sale accepts cash and checks only.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12
Where: Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden at the Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Cultural, Health & Resource Fair
This fair will be filled with performances, local and Mexican artisans and food vendors ranging from vegan bites, handmade candles, natural soaps and jewelry. Plus, there will be free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and other community resources available.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, 3915 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
TKMA Spring Benefit Concert
Enjoy a night of live music benefitting the upcoming Tucson Folk Festival.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10
Living History Day
Head to the Presidio Museum for a day of history focusing on crime. Attendees will get to help solve a murder mystery in addition to other activities and games, history lectures and the chance to meet with an Atanacia Santa Cruz Hughes re-enactor.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $5 adults, $1 kids ages 6-13
Rooftop yoga
Head to the roof of the Playground for downtown views and yoga hour with Yoga Oasis.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10, advance registration required
Sahuarita Creative Arts Market
Support local makers at this Sahuarita art market that features up to 45 artists and exhibitors in all kinds of mediums.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Learn about growing herbs
If you've ever wanted to grow your own herbs, head to Harlow Gardens where they'll teach you the basics of growing herbs in Tucson.
When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Medicinal plant walk
Attend this event, led by native plant expert and herbalist Linda Sherwood, to take a look at medicinal foods and herbs and learn about their uses and preparations.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested. Sign up here to reserve your spot
Goat yoga
Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Lounge with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for meditation and yoga with cats, plus cat bingo!
When: Meditation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12; Yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 13; bingo is 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Meditation is $25; yoga is $18; bingo is $14. Reservations may be required or recommended
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday of the month for free museum admission and art-making activities.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Art-making activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Planting Party and Gardening Skill Share
Learn about gardening and get your hands dirty at this planting party with Food Not Bombs Tucson. The team grows veggies that are shared informally and brought to mutual aid group Tucson Food Share for distribution to the Tucson community.
When: 4 p.m. to sunset Sunday, March 13
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend. Bring tools or seeds if you'd like!
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Fine art and sculpture event
Head to the Tucson J for a free art event featuring an artist talk, live music and the opening of fine art gallery exhibit "American Citizen Portraits Series" by Ken Tesoriere. There will also be open studio hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can create a masterpiece of their own.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend. Open studio time is $15, register online
VHS Bazaar
Grab a drink at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. and pick up a VHS from three vendors selling genres from horror to sci-fi to comedy.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival
Explore chamber music through this festival that features five in-person concerts at Leo Rich Theater.
When: March 13-20
Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $130 for all five in-person concerts, $65 for livestream access
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques and vintage finds, from clothes to vinyl, at this market.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping