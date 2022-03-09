Tucson Festival of Books

Student associate Lilly Espino helps the University of Arizona Bookstore get their more than 4,000 volumes out on display as authors, publishers, vendors and readers prepare for the weekend's Tucson Festival of Books on March 1, 2019.

We're days away from the weekend. Let's get the planning started!

This list of events for March 10-13 includes the annual favorite Tucson Festival of Books, plus a St. Patrick's Day parade, local markets, live music and more fun happening across the Tucson area.

But things can change quickly these days — check for the latest info before heading out. 

Tucson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back on this year, set to take place on Saturday, March 12, downtown.

Gather A Vintage Market

Shop antique and vintage finds for your home and garden at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 10-12; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary's Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments. This Thursday's Discovery Night is dubbed "Disco-very" Night and kids will be able to make their own musical instrument. 

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

The Fox is SWINGING with New York jazz band The Hot Sardines (taking old standards and giving them a winking modern vibe), DIVING into the Nat Geo’s Secrets of the Whales (underwater photographer Brian Skerry is live on stage sharing startling new insights into the lives and culture of these majestic creatures), and SLIDING into some sweet night music with legendary bluesman, Taj Mahal

The Stories That Minerals Tell

As part of the University of Arizona's College of Science lecture series, faculty will discuss minerals. This specific lecture will "explore how minerals serve as time capsules of terrestrial and cosmic evolution."

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10

Where: Livestreamed and in-person at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Oro Valley Concert Series

The Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance have teamed up for this recurring concert series. This month, enjoy music from Whose Blues. Remember to bring your own chair!

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

TMA Spring Artisans Market

The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items. 

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 11-13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Night camp with Playformance

Kids can enjoy a day with their dad or father figure at this night camp with Playformance. Activities include classic childhood games and a lesson on how to pour and shape concrete.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $70, reserve a spot here

Tucson Festival of Books

This family-friendly event celebrates all things books, including two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, performers and food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

A pair with the Haunted Sprockets, who ride along in everything from motorcycles, mopeds and dirt bikes, scoot along the route during the St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in the downtown area in 2015.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival 

This St. Patrick's Day celebration includes a 1-mile race in addition to a 5K, plus a parade and festival with live Irish music, dancers, a kids game area and food. 

When: Saturday, March 12. Race is at 8:15 a.m., festival is at 10 a.m., parade is at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

MotoSonora's Second Anniversary

Ring in MotoSonora Brewing Company's second anniversary with a day of drinks, food and live music. Tickets to the event include a pint of their anniversary IPA, a commemorative glass, and food from You Sly Dog.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $40

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a ride back to Button Brew House for food-truck bites.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Plant sale with the Community Food Bank

Join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for a plant sale filled with garden supplies and veggies including bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes. Also pick up summer flowers! This sale accepts cash and checks only.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12

Where: Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden at the Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Cultural, Health & Resource Fair

This fair will be filled with performances, local and Mexican artisans and food vendors ranging from vegan bites, handmade candles, natural soaps and jewelry. Plus, there will be free health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and other community resources available.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Consulate of Mexico in Tucson, 3915 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Roman Barten-Sherman performs a bluesy tune during the 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival.

TKMA Spring Benefit Concert

Enjoy a night of live music benefitting the upcoming Tucson Folk Festival. 

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $10

Living History Day

Head to the Presidio Museum for a day of history focusing on crime. Attendees will get to help solve a murder mystery in addition to other activities and games, history lectures and the chance to meet with an Atanacia Santa Cruz Hughes re-enactor.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $5 adults, $1 kids ages 6-13

Rooftop yoga

Head to the roof of the Playground for downtown views and yoga hour with Yoga Oasis.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10, advance registration required

Sahuarita Creative Arts Market

Support local makers at this Sahuarita art market that features up to 45 artists and exhibitors in all kinds of mediums.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Learn about growing herbs

If you've ever wanted to grow your own herbs, head to Harlow Gardens where they'll teach you the basics of growing herbs in Tucson.

When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Chrissy Fell, right, browses the spices for sale at the 4 Corners Spice Co. stand at the St. Philip’s Plaza Artisan Farmers Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave, in 2019.

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Medicinal plant walk

Attend this event, led by native plant expert and herbalist Linda Sherwood, to take a look at medicinal foods and herbs and learn about their uses and preparations.

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested. Sign up here to reserve your spot

Goat yoga

Enjoy a morning of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Lounge with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for meditation and yoga with cats, plus cat bingo!

When: Meditation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12; Yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, March 13; bingo is 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Meditation is $25; yoga is $18; bingo is $14. Reservations may be required or recommended

Second SundAZe at TMA 

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday of the month for free museum admission and art-making activities. 

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Art-making activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Planting Party and Gardening Skill Share

Learn about gardening and get your hands dirty at this planting party with Food Not Bombs Tucson. The team grows veggies that are shared informally and brought to mutual aid group Tucson Food Share for distribution to the Tucson community. 

When: 4 p.m. to sunset Sunday, March 13

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave. 

Cost: Free to attend. Bring tools or seeds if you'd like!

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items. 

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Fine art and sculpture event

Head to the Tucson J for a free art event featuring an artist talk, live music and the opening of fine art gallery exhibit "American Citizen Portraits Series" by Ken Tesoriere. There will also be open studio hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can create a masterpiece of their own.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend. Open studio time is $15, register online

VHS Bazaar

Grab a drink at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. and pick up a VHS from three vendors selling genres from horror to sci-fi to comedy.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival

Explore chamber music through this festival that features five in-person concerts at Leo Rich Theater. 

When: March 13-20

Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $130 for all five in-person concerts, $65 for livestream access

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques and vintage finds, from clothes to vinyl, at this market.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

