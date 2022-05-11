What's happening in Tucson this weekend? 🤔

A spooky circus, a wine event at Reid Park Zoo and a beer event at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. There's also a pet adoption party and a chance for you to get broken items fixed for free with the help of Tucson Repair Cafe.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Paranormal Cirque

Paranormal Cirque brings the scariest things you can imagine, demons, vampires, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and combines them with traditional circus acts; acrobats, clowns, high-wire artists and the like.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, May 11-13; 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14; 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10-$50. This event is for ages 13 and up; kids under 17 years old must be with a parent or guardian. Tickets can be purchased online

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Toy and Comic Show

Harley's Toys & Comics is hosting a 3-day "Escape the Heat" toy and comic book show at the Tucson Mall this weekend. The event has free parking and free admission!

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 13-14; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free admission and parking, bring money for goodies

Visit the event page for more information.

Howlin' at the Moon Pima Animal Care Center is holding a big adoption party to make up for all of the holiday adoption events it couldn’t hold during the pandemic. The free adoption drive will feature vendors, food trucks and a jumping castle. When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 13 Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road Cost: Free to attend; pets will have a $0 adoption fee but a $20 licensing fee may apply. Bring money for food at the event Visit the event page for more information. Art Corner with BICAS Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area. When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave. Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia night

Test your cat knowledge at this trivia night, surrounded by dozens of cats! This is an ages 18 and up event — you can bring your own drinks if you're ages 21 and up.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor movie night

Foothills Community Church is hosting a free movie night with a showing of "Monsters, Inc."

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: Foothills Community Church, 3301 W. Overton Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring at least three food trucks, plus crafts, handmade items and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

Party for the Planet

Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. You can also test your desert knowledge with trivia, touch a stingray, enjoy snacks and see some animals. General admission tickets include 20 three-ounce beer tastings.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: General admission is $49 or $25 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This is an ages 21 and up event

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine Gone Wild

Enjoy regional, national and international wines while supporting animals at Reid Park Zoo. Admission to the event includes 10 tasting tickets, activities such as lawn games and a wine pull, photo booths, animal encounters, live music and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $65; $25 for designated drivers

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ personalities, returns this weekend. In The Mismatch Game, the chosen game for this Saturday, audience members will fill in the blanks with a more adult version of the traditional Match Game.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15, this event is for ages 21 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Fun Night at the Tucson J

Adults and kids can head to the Tucson J for Family Fun Night this Saturday. For the adults ages 21 and up, there will be an outdoor screening of "Dirty Dancing," in addition to a beer garden and cornhole. For the kids, there will be "Parents Night Out" with a luau party, games, activities, pizza and a movie. There will also "JPlay Babysitting" for kids three months to 3 years old, including games, toys and coloring.

When: Saturday, May 14. 7-10 p.m. for the beer garden and "Dirty Dancing" screening; 5-10 p.m. for Parents Night Out; 7-10 p.m. for JPlay Babysitting

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Movie screening is free; beer garden is $25; Parents Night Out is $35 per child; JPlay Babysitting is $10 per child with movie screening registration. Pre-registration for JPlay Babysitting is required by Thursday, May 12. Register for all events online!

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser

The Tucson Celtic Festival Association is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea Fundraiser, complete with scones, pastries, salads and dainty sandwiches. Proceeds go toward the 36th annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games later this year.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for kids ages 4-12. Tickets available for purchase online

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

Steam Pump Ranch is hosting an event with handcrafted products, ranch tours from the Oro Valley Historical Society, gardening and archaeological demonstrations, live music, a farmers market and crafts for kids.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14; see the full schedule of activities online

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park with Arizona Symphonic Winds

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting the Arizona Symphonic Winds for a "Music in the Park" event this Saturday at Udall Park. The best seats are available before 6:30 p.m., so plan accordingly. Don't forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flower Moon Glow

This illuminated festival in Oracle is inspired by the moon and sky. Walk amid glowing artwork, multimedia installations and theatrical performances. Food will be available for purchase.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle

Cost: $60 per car, includes admission for all passengers. Purchase tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

"Star Wars" trivia with Bookmans

Test your "Star Wars" knowledge at this trivia night with Bookmans — reserve your seat by emailing eastevents@bookmans.com.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Junior Spring Seeker Program

Families can learn about springs, why they're important and how to protect them. There will be guided walks and kid-friendly activities at this event.

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around Fords, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, Jam 2 Grow will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in May

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

View the total lunar eclipse at the University of Arizona

There will be free telescope viewing on the UA Mall, along with a free lecture on lunar topics at the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. There will also be discounted planetarium and "Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon" laser light show tickets, too!

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: UA Mall

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to check out the planetarium and laser light shows

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night: Get Ready to Party edition

Twice a month, Miss Nature hosts a drag show at Bumsteds. This Sunday's event is the 23rd installment of the show with several performers on the roster. No two shows are the same! Afterwards, enjoy karaoke at 9 p.m.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, get tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays in May

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

International Day of Light

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium is hosting a free planetarium show called "Mysteries of the Unseen World" and a free presentation on the science of light.

When: Sunday, May 15. 2 p.m. for the planetarium show and 3:30 p.m. for the science of light presentation. Shows are first come, first seated.

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend. Regular admission ($7-$9) applies to Flandrau science exhibits

Visit the event page for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Hungry? This crawfish boil includes one pound of boiled crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice. Get it for dine-in or to-go!

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Firetruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $19.99, or higher prices for the table. Tickets must be purchased in advance

Visit the event page for more information.