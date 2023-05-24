It's no secret: when temperatures go up in Tucson, events start to take a bit of a break.

But you can still explore Reid Park Zoo after hours, swap seeds at Mission Garden, shop from anime vendors, and laugh your heart out at a monthly event that imitates TV game shows with a twist.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times in May and June

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Excavating Tucson’s Chinese American Past: From South China Villages to a Southwest Pueblo

Attend a presentation by historical archaeologist Dr. Laura W. Ng at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center. This lecture dives into Tucson's Chinese American history, focusing on the archaeology of the Ying On Association compound. Following the presentation, attendees will get to enjoy a lunch buffet.

When: 10:45 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road. This presentation is also accessible virtually.

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Freedom Park Splash Bash

Head to the grand opening of Freedom Park Pool's new water slide! Enjoy free pizza, jumping castles and games from the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Freedom Park, 5000 E. 29th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Tohono Chul's summer series Chillin at the Chul is back for another year! Check out music, spirits and bites. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Noche en Bloom

Local flower shop Bloom Maven is hosting an event featuring pop-ups by Hi Tiger! Lingerie and Rare Scarf Vintage. You'll also find complimentary drinks and discounts on Bloom Maven's bouquets and stems.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Bloom Maven, 160 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge while testing your knowledge during trivia night!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15, adults only

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Watch an outdoor screening of "Puss in Boots" in Oro Valley!

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Seed Swap at Mission Garden

Join Mission Garden and the Pima County Seed Library for a swap of heritage seeds. Bring heirloom seeds of your own to share with the community. The event will also feature the library's Biblio Lotus group. Because the group focuses on Asian culture, this event will recognize gardening traditions throughout Tucson's Chinese community.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Saturday Night at the Presidio

The Presidio Museum is staying open late! Enjoy cocktails, tapas and charcuterie in the new on-site Dandelion Cafe, plus listen to live guitar music on the patio. The museum will also host two lantern tours throughout the night.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free admission to the museum with a purchase at The Dandelion Cafe.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "The Mismatch Game."

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sema Foundation Cooking Club

Sema Foundation, a cultural organization dedicated to education, support and outreach within and outside of Tucson’s Turkish community, is hosting a cooking club where you'll learn about Turkish cuisine as it's prepared.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Sema Foundation, 2843 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Phenology for Families

Phenology is the study of events in biological life cycles. Make a visit to Mission Garden on May 27 for a family-friendly lesson on phenology, making nature observations and how to start a nature journal.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $10. Free for kids under 12 years old.

Visit the event page for more information.

Community Paint Party

Head to nonprofit Spark Project Collective for a paint party! All levels of experience are welcome.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Spark Project Collective Events Center, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea Tasting at Seven Cups

Join this tasting at Seven Cups Teahouse where you'll sip on spring teas from China. You'll try the teas at your own pace, but folks from Seven Cups will be there to answer questions and guide you through the tasting.

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Seven Cups Teahouse, 2510 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include Public Art and Murals, and Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 for Public Art and Murals; 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 28 for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Public Art and Murals; Café a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave., for Mansions of Main Avenue.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Music in the Park

Arizona Symphonic Winds kicked off their "Music in the Park" summer series this month. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through June 3

Where: Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ani-May Lantern Fest

This Ani-May event is set to feature food vendors, a scavenger hunt, a cosplay contest and raffle prizes. There will also be artists selling items like K-pop collectibles, earrings, prints and more.

When: 2-9 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: Tea Hub, 4246 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another year of concerts in Reid Park. This weekend features special guest Homero Ceron. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fine Wines for Felines

Enjoy three tastings of Arizona wines, plus hors’ d’oeuvres. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cats at Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Local Bazaar

Saint Charles Tavern is hosting an event that's set to feature live music, a market with 20 vendors and a fundraiser for local nonprofit I Am You 360.

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Where: Saint Charles Tavern, 1632 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.