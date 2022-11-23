Happy Thanksgiving, Tucson!

We're grateful for a lot of things. The fall weather, the many events to keep us busy, the incredible food we get to eat on a daily basis, the warm community. More than anything, though, we're grateful for you — our readers. Thank you for supporting us in all the ways you do. We wouldn't be here without you!

Now onto the events this weekend: LOTS of local markets to get your holiday shopping started, a Black Owned Business Festival, ice skating downtown, the start of holiday lights at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, an evening of cat trivia, Archaeology Day at Mission Garden ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out. Wishing you and yours a safe holiday! ❤️

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. From now through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Kick off the holiday season with a stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays, Nov. 25 through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

The Fox Brings Aloha Spirit & Inspiration to Follow Your Dreams!

Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha, JAKE SHIMABUKURO and his special guests, will bring joy to the world and spread good cheer to all with his world-renowned CHRISTMAS IN HAWAI’I concert — a fun way to keep your spirits bright! Next up, the poignant, award-winning Disney documentary film MIJA follows the daughters of an immigrant family as they navigate coming of age in America — an emotional love letter to immigrants and celebration of their indomitable spirit that affirms the right for all humans to shine and to dream.

Bici Bazaar

Bici Bazaar, hosted by bike-riding group FUGA, will feature bikes, food, art, jewelry, clothing and more. There will also be free minor bike repairs!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

The holiday season has arrived at Trail Dust Town! Festive Fridays will feature snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays through December

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Take part in the 2023 Senior Olympic Festival

Tucson Parks and Recreation presents the 38th annual Senior Olympic Festival. This festival is a celebration to promote fitness, health, and an active lifestyle among adults 50 years of age and older. Events include volleyball, bowling, bridge, racquetball, basketball shoot, pickleball, archery, golf, tennis, horseshoes, badminton, and so much more. Register through Dec. 30 at EZEEreg.com.

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Get ready to bring a bit more happy to your life!

Find your forever friends and your reason to be yourself, unapologetically. Girl Scouts try new things, cheer on and support one another, and climb mountains together — join today!

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Trivia at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Test your knowledge in all things cats at this trivia night, surrounded by the felines at El Jefe Cat Lounge!

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15. This event is for adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Black Owned Business Festival

Blax Friday, a local organization with a directory of Black-owned businesses throughout Arizona, is hosting its first Black Owned Business (BOB) Festival this month. There will be more than 60 vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Fair in Reid Park

This Arts & Crafts Fair held by Tucson Parks and Recreation boasts more than 140 vendors including painters, jewelers, photographers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting its first Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tie-dye Party

Bring a 100% cotton item to tie-dye at this party! Four of Wands will have all the dye and rubber bands.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flandrau Holiday Shows

This Saturday, Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will be playing two holiday-themed planetarium shows, one of which is a laser music show.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 for "Season of Light." 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 for "Laser Holiday Magic."

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Painting with Tipsy Picassos

Enjoy a day of painting with Tipsy Picassos! There are two sessions to choose from: gratitude chalkboards at The Tuxon, or pet ornaments at Catalina Brewing.

When: Chalkboards are at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26. Pet ornaments are at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Where: Chalkboards are at The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway; pet ornaments are at Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin.

Cost: $35 for the chalkboards; $30 for two ornaments or $40 for three. Reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hands-on Archaeology at Mission Garden

Learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day, which allows kids to try their hand at things like etching shell or painting with natural pigments. There will be interactive programs with Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, and rock art expert John Palacio will also be in attendance.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $75 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata and Salsa Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. This social dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a salsa class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Small Business Saturday in Downtown Tucson

Downtown Tucson Partnership is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a giveaway. Support a participating downtown business this Saturday, submit a photo of your receipt on Nov. 26 through Downtown Tucson Partnership's website, and you'll be entered to win a $20 gift card.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Participating downtown businesses. See the list here.

Cost: Varies, depending on where you go and what you purchase.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oracle's Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt

Take a road trip up to Oracle, where the town will have a scavenger hunt for Small Business Saturday. Here's how it works: you'll visit the participating businesses and get a signature on a playing card for each spot you hit. Then you can turn in your completed card and be entered to win a prize.

When: Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Participating businesses in Oracle

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Beer

Check out this weekly yoga class at Borderlands Brewing Company, then enjoy a beer afterwards!

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10, includes yoga and one beer. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

This Sunday's Made in Tucson Market will feature more than 250 local vendors. Among the items you'll be able to find: plants, jewelry, baked goods, paintings, clothing, candles, and so much more to discover, all made in Tucson!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Seventh Street west of Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. The next tour is of the Turquoise Trail, where you'll learn about Tucson history.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Snake N Sip

Head to Cobra Arcade Bar for this monthly market featuring 14 vendors, plus music and raffles.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Cobra Arcade Bar, 63 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.