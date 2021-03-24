This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Pima County Parks and Natural Resources Spring Virtual Egg Hunt
Easter-themed posters with an egg, bunny or chick and a hidden word will be hidden in eight different Pima County Parks as part of the Spring Virtual Egg Hunt.
Find the posters hidden in each park, scan the QR code and submit your info to enter to win a prize.
When: Wednesday-Sunday, March 24-28
Where: Picture Rocks Community Park, Brandi Fenton Park, McDonald Park, Catalina Neighborhood Park, Thomas Jay Regional Park, Manzanita Park, Robles Ranch Community Center Grounds and Bud Walker Park.
Visit the Pima County Parks and Natural Resources Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, March 25, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Parenting Support Classes with Caring Connections (Sponsored)
Join Caring Connections for a virtual, four-week parenting support group. You will learn techniques and strategies that will help you support your child in a nurturing way. Their expert will teach you using the Nurturing Parenting® philosophy starting April 12 at noon. Visit ccsneeds.com/events to register and learn more.
Flam Chen Poi LED Spinning Workshop
Learn basic geometric families of poi/plane bending and stories through light with Tucson Circus Arts outdoor workshop. Bring water and wear comfortable workout clothing.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, March 26, 6 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Tucson Circus Art Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Live Outdoor Concert
Sit back and relax with a cold brew with friends at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ. Zona Libre will be playing live outside in the Beirgarten.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, March 26, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $5, reservations required
Visit Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook event page for more information.
Camp Log On with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Camp Log On keeps girls connected to the camping spirit, by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience online.
Each week girls receive a virtual camp care package mailed directly to their door. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona staff guide girls through Zoom activities, morning check-ins, daily how-to videos and more.
Registration opens March 15. Register online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, March 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Watch Pete Swam perform on stage at Cup Cafe
When: Friday, March 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Free Concerts Outdoors at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts at the outdoor classic car hop and enjoy a special performance by Raw Band.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, March 26, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, make reservation for the car hop
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Houseplant Arrangement Workshop
Learn how to create your own houseplant arrangement with an outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus costs of soil and decorating materials. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Make It! Workshop at Children's Museum
Hammers, saws and glue guns! Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at Children's Museum's outdoor monthly workshop.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Stilts with Tucson Circus Arts
Join Flam Chen for a spring stilt session this weekend! Have some elevated fun and build up your strength and balance on stilts. Remember to wear comfy clothes, bring a yoga mat and water.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, March 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Tucson Circus Arts Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Round Up at AZ Beer House
This yummy round up will feature Ken's Hardwood Barbecue, Elif Gozleme, Star Kettle Corn, Baked, Tilted Halos Vegan & Gluten-Free Desserts, My Rawesome Foods and Lena's Fry Bread. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Saturday, March 27, 2-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the AZ Beer House Facebook event page for more information.
The Tucson Flea Spring Outdoor Market
Shop for handcrafted arts, vintage pieces and other great finds. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-6 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music with Funky Bonz at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a scenic mini road trip and enjoy live music from Funky Bonz on the AZ Hops and Vines wide open patio this weekend.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Corey Spector at Three Canyon
Corey Spector performs at this beautiful spacious venue with outdoor seating, food, beer and wine.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, March 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Crawfish Boil
Grab some crawfish to-go boiled the authentic New Orleans way at FireTruck Brewing Company.
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $19.99
Visit the FireTruck Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Kick back and sip on some drink while listening to some of your favorite local musicians perform at Noble Hops Gastropub's open patio.
When: Saturday, March 27, 1-4 p.m.: The Tiny House of Funk
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
MotoSonora Brewing Acoustic Gig
Cruise over to MotoSonora for frosty brews and acoustic live music at their outdoor beer garden this weekend.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Spring Artisan Market
Shop and listen to live musical performances with some of the finest artisans in fashion, food, homemade goods, painting and visual arts. Plus, a variety of food trucks will be at this event in case you get hungry. Face masks and social distancing is required during this outdoor event.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Songwriting Competition Finals at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from competition finalists Eric Cunningham, Jane Fallon, Mark Febbo with Oscar Fuentes, Jerry Green with Annie Sorrells, Sandy Hathaway, Mark Iler with Jess McKeegan, Lauren Lawson, Eric Schaffer, T Greg Squires and Alicia Stockman at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Sunday Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and enjoy brunch and mimosas while listening to music from DJ Herm.
When: Sunday, March 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Waiting for Doggo A Drive-In Radio Show
Meet house cats Latka and Gogo — they compete for everything, including the attention of their owners. Cars will be parked at least 6 feet apart. The stage is raised for easy viewing from all locations. Tune into the show audio on your car's radio, or sit outside your car masked and listen through our sound system.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 28, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for tickets.
Carpool Movie: "Aquaman"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Aquaman" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
EGGstravaganza Drive-thru
Drive-thru the festive EGGstravaganza filled with treats, fun characters, Easter Bunny and more. Each child will receive a goodie bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. All participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Ready, Set, School!
Kids ages 4 to 5 can build school-ready skills through stories, songs and interactive learning activities. Parents and caregivers can learn practical ideas to help their children become successful learners.
When: Thursday, March 25, 10–10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Public Library Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival Premiere: The Steel Sahuaros
Watch a Tucson Folk Festival performance with The Steel Sahuaros on Facebook Live.
When: Friday, March 24, 7-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook Live
Visit The Steel Sahuaros Facebook event page for more information.
"The Fantasticks" streaming production
Pima Community College and Arts Express have reimagined the beloved musical "The Fantasticks" for an online production. The virtual adaptation is set in a garden and allows the production team to be more creative in the presentation of this time-honored romantic musical.
When: Streaming on demand starts Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m.
Cost: $25 per device for up to four people viewing.
Visit the Arts Express website for more information and to purchase streaming access.
Italian Flavor Online Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen online for a hands-on interactive cooking class. Learn how to make creamy Polenta with mascarpone, sunflower parmesan pesto, Sicilian style stewed white fish with capers and a herb salad.
When: Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Beads, Blues and Beer Festival
This year, the very popular Beads, Blues and Beer Festival benefiting Beads of Courage is moving online. Enjoy virtuals like music, presentations, a vendor expo, the 2021 Bead Artist Hall of Fame announcement and more.
When: Sunday, March 28, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $35-75
Visit the Beads of Courage Facebook event page for more information.
Cherry Blossom Wine Glasses with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to paint cute cherry blossom glasses on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit from 11 a.m to noon Friday, March 26 at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive. Decorating class happens on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.
Cost: $25, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.