This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Sunset Yoga
Join Tucson Yoga Jam under the trees at the park for yoga hour with occasional guest DJs. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Wednesday, June 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Yoga Jam Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Juneteenth Festival
The day-long Tucson Juneteenth Festival has both in-person and virtual celebrations for the whole family to enjoy. Tune in to the Pima Community College YouTube page in the morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see performances and talks from community groups and leaders from previous Juneteenth festivals. Then, head to the Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street, in the afternoon from 4-8 p.m. for a live event with vendors and food trucks.
When: Saturday, June 19
Visit the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Facebook page for more information.
Coven Night Market
Shop a quirky evening market and shop oddities and unusual finds.
Where: Woolly Fern, 4401 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, June 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the When + Where Co Facebook event page for more information.
Mercadito del Barrio Night Market
Shop in the cooler summer air from Latinx and Indigenous artists, makers and food vendors.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 19, 6-9 p.m.
Visit the Galeria Mitotera Facebook page for more information.
MotoMarket: Summer Edition
Shop a mini market and grab a few brews at MotoSonora Brewing Company. Vendors include, AK Koncepts, In Bloom Plant Co., EZ Muddy, Little Rabbit Jewelry, Desert Dweller, Threads and Boom's Closet.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Thursday, June 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for fro,sty brews and shopping
Visit MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, June, 17, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Indoor Live Music at Casa Marana
Visit Casa Marana for frosty brews and rhythmic strumming music performed by Midnight Sapphire.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Wednesday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Casa Marana Facebook page for more information.
Epic Fridays with DJ Tony T
Dance to bumpin' beats by DJ Tony T featuring salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton and more.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, June 18, 9 to midnight
Cost: $5 cover, register for reserved seating
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information.
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with indoor/outdoor trivia with Team Trivia of Tucson. The highest scoring teams will win a prize.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Wednesday, June 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Open Air Cinema at The Loft
The Loft is continuing outdoor screenings at its Open Air Cinema all summer long!
Schedule:
June 16: "My Own Private Idaho"
June 17: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10, discounts are available.
Check The Loft's Facebook event page and website for more films as they are added throughout the summer.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Wednesday, June 16, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to some Latin fusion music performed by Santa Pachita at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, June 18, 7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Late Night Outdoor Music at The Hut
Get dressed up and dance hear Mason perform rock music faves from the 60’s like Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and more.
Where: The Hut Tucson, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, June 19, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit The Hut's Facebook event page for more information.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend then cool off with a beer at Crooked Tooth brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, June 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, includes a pint of beer
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Saturday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop. Elvis and Marilyn will be performing!
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Saturday, June 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Badlands at St. Philip's Plaza
Sit back and listen to your favorite country and pop music hits at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Thursday, June 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
The County Line at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy fine wine and tasty pairings with some live music on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
Dog Days of Summer
Tucson Botanical Garden is hosting a paw-tastic event, now through Sept. 30. Bring your furry friend with you this summer and walk the Botanical Gardens.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Daily through Sept. 30
Cost: Dog admission is $3, or you can add a dog to your garden membership for $20
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens Facebook page for more information.
Hermitage Cat Shelter $1 Clothing Sale
This event will have a selection of clothing, shoes and accessories to pick through. All of the proceeds will go to Hermitage Cat Shelter’s No-Kill Sanctuary. Only 40 people allowed in to shop at once. Masks are required at this event.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, 7-11 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary Facebook event page for more information.
Third Saturday Music Fair
Shop and swap a huge selection of new and used musical instruments and accessories like home audio equipment, records, CDs , vintage guitars and some fun stuff from Mark's World Famous Guitar Lounge. Danke Food will be in the parking lot serving tasty bites all day. Don't miss the musical performances throughout the day.
Where: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway
When: Saturday, June 19, noon to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit L&M Music Center and House of Bards Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, June 18, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Finding Nemo"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Finding Nemo."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Thursday, June 17, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Free Summer Drive-in Movie: "Onward"
Drive-in for a fun freebie movie with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. No registration required.
Where: Quail-Creek Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway
When: Friday, June 18, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids and Teens 🎈
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Enjoy a fun summer day at the zoo and visit the new flamingo lagoon and prehensile-tailed skink.
When: Tuesdays through the month of June
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $3 on Tuesdays
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Then head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Sounds of the Sonoran Desert on Zoom
Kids ages 6-13 can learn about the variety of nature sounds and discuss their significance with Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation.
When: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, register two days in advance to the event
Visit Pima County Public Library Facebook event page for more information.
365 Days: A Short Story Workshop
Teens and tweens ages 12 and up can join writing coach Traci Moore on Zoom for a fiction story writing workshop which includes writing exercises, discussion, and tips for writing stories that sing.
When: Thursday, June 17, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Public Library website to register.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Tarot
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, June 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.