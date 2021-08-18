This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
It's Ladies Night Food Truck Rally at Blue Willow
It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow on Campbell! The Blue Willow gift shop and bar will be open during the event along with the selection of women-owned food trucks.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the Women Food Truck Owners of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Lost Dog Street Band at Club Congress
Visit downtown Tucson and listen to a live performance on an outdoor stage at Hotel Congress.
When: Thursday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $16
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Reservations are recommended
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
Cost: $5 cover
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Thursday Night Live at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook page for more information and times.
The Mavericks: ‘En Español’ World Tour
The Mavericks are performing downtown! Listen to this rock and country group perform on stage at the Fox Tucson Theatre.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $42.50-$72.50
Visit the Fox Theatre's event page for more information.
Tree in the Mist Paint Night
Paint a misty tree scene at this BYOB event with Creative Juice.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2959 N. Swan Road
Cost: $28
Visit Creative Juice's website for more information.
Critter Night at Mission Garden
Visit a family event and learn about the animals of Mission Garden and the Sonoran Desert. Friends and family are welcome to experience live animals, nature activities, informational booths and presentations.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Celebration of All Things Tucson/S-cuk Son
Tucson turns 246 years old on Friday, so a free birthday celebration will be held at the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum. The party will include mariachi music, traditional folklórico and waila music, plus family activities and food.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 6:15 p.m.
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Presidio's website for more information.
Polymer Clay Workshop
Learn all about polymer clay at this workshop hosted by Good Things Tucson and create your own clay goodies to take home.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $35
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Viva Cars, Coffee and Dessert Nights
Cruise over to Viva Coffee House and grab some coffee and sweet treats while you stroll beside some classic cars.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music and food trucks.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Lethal Injektion and Never Say Never at Encore
Lethal Injektion and Never Say Never will be performing on stage at Encore. Plus, there will be special guest performances from Fatal Malady, Like A Villain, DedWin and more.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: 5851 E. Speedway
Cost: $15-$24.50
Team Trivia and Karaoke with DJ White Claw
Cruise over with a few friends to Catalina Brewing Company and test your skills with trivia at 7:15 p.m. and karaoke starting at 9 p.m.
When: Friday, Aug. 20, 7:15 p.m.
Where: 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for frosty brews
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.
80s Dance Party
Break out your 80s gear and go as your favorite singer to the pub. Whether you're dressed up like Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, Beastie Boys or Salt-N-Pepa, get creative and go have some fun!
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up
Visit the Surly Wench Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita Performance Downtown
Listen to some Latin fusion music performed by Santa Pachita at MSA Annex this weekend.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Broken Pottery at Green Things
Learn how to construct your own broken pottery art with a workshop at Green Things.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, soil is included, but bring a broken planter pot from home or you can buy one from Green Things.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Nandi's 7th Birthday
Reid Park Zoo's elephant Nandi is turning 7 on Friday. Nandi was the first elephant born in Arizona. Her birthday celebration will include cupcakes for the first 400 guests, keeper chats and elephant-themed activities. Guests will also get to watch the elephants munch on enrichment treats.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: Included with zoo admission which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information.
Little House of Funk at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe
Get ready to dance to live music at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Bring money if you want any snacks or drinks!
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show hosted by DJ John.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Music from Pelican Museum at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at The Station Pub and Grill
Stop by The Station and grab some drinks and tasty bites, while you watch a live performance from local country band Backroads.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Station's event page for more information.
Caiden Brewer at The Maverick
Put on your boots and visit The Maverick for a live concert by Caiden Brewer and beats from DJ Porkchop this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Noble Hops on the Patio
Brett Dooley and Whiskey Treats are back at Noble Hops for another evening of music and great food.
When: Sunday, Aug. 22, 5 p.m.
Where: 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Santa Cruz River Farmer's Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Discovery Night at The Children's Museum
Are your kids bored? Head downtown for half-price admission, bilingual programming and extended evening hours at the Children's Museum Tucson.
When: Thursday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $4.50 per person
Visit the Children's Museum's Facebook event page for more information.
Tiny Tales for Tots
Tiny Tales for Tots is a literacy program for preschool-aged kids hosted by the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. A costumed character will "bring a story to life at the museum."
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. to noon
Where: 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: Included with museum admission, which is $11.50 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4-17
Visit the museum's website for more information.