This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including fairs, markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Soul Food Wednesday
Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food trucks.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Country Networking Night
Put on your boots and get ready to mingle. Enjoy some country-themed live music from The Unwound Band, plus activities, networking with locals, prizes and happy hour specials.
When: Wednesday, Feb 23, 5-7 p.m.
Where: zpizza Tap Room, 11165 N. La Canada Dr.
Cost: $10-$15
Something for everyone coming up this week at The Fox! (Sponsored)
Legendary singer/songwriters ride in this week to help us celebrate the country-rock vibe of our legendary rodeo — classic rock icon Don McLean (Thursday) and outlaw country artist Michael Martin Murphey (Friday)! Saturday, nine fun and rowdy Irish gentlemen are singing, dancing and lifting a mug to celebrate everyone coming together at the pub, THE CHOIR OF MAN — It’s a party, it’s a concert, it’s the best pub “lock-in” you’ve ever been to!
Tucson Rodeo and parade
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is back this month with professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.
When: The rodeo takes place now through Feb. 27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $18+
Spring Ikebana Festival
The Ikebana Festival will celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful floral arrangements around the gardens. The festival will also have traditional and contemporary artworks on display by local artists. These displays will show variations of techniques and styles of five major Ikebana schools.
When: Thursdays-Sundays, Feb. 24 through March 6, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-$17
It's almost softball season with Parks and Rec! (Sponsored)
Join an adult slow-pitch softball league this spring. The season begins March 7th and all teams must be registered by Friday, Feb. 25th.
Book talk on "The Fruits of Empire"
Attend this book talk with author Shana Klein, who wrote "The Fruits of Empire: Art, Food, and the Politics of Race in the Age of American Expansion." This is part of the University of Arizona Museum of Art's "At the Table" series.
When: Thursday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road
Cost: Free to attend
Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk will be performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Rodeo Night at Trail Dust Town
The rodeo and Pinnacle Peak's 60th anniversary will be celebrated in one fun-filled night at Trail Dust Town. Festivities include a petting zoo, horse rides, amusement rides, gold panning, food, drink specials, live music and Pistoleros Wild West Stunt Shows.
When: Friday, Feb. 25, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Shows, rides, food and drinks vary by purchase
Rodeo Funday at the Presidio
Join the Presidio Museum to learn about the role of the rodeo in Tucson's history, see a professional cow roper and watch a horseshoe-making demonstration.
When: Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $5
Zona Libre Live
Visit Brother John's for salsa, merengue and bachata music. Zona Libre will be performing, helping you dance the night away.
When: Friday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10 cover
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Just For Kids: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
This family-friendly event includes an interactive ensemble concert with the goal of entertaining and educating kids. This weekend's concert centers "The Ugly Duckling."
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free
Tucson Mardi Gras Festival
A Mardi Gras celebration is coming to the Slaughterhouse with live music, crawfish and a parade.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend, VIP packages available
Sidewalk chalk art at the vineyard
Melissa Van Kleeck will be bringing her supplies to create chalk art on the patio. Visitors are invited to watch during this creative demonstration.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Charron Vineyards and Winery, 18585 S. Sonoita Hwy
Cost: Free to attend
Candle pouring workshop
Learn about candle-making at one of Good Things Tucson's last workshops before they close their brick-and-mortar location. You'll get to leave the workshop with a soy wax candle with wax add-ons, a room spray and a wax melt.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $60
Kites with Sahuarita Parks and Rec
Have kite-flying fun at this event at North Santa Cruz Park in Sahuarita. Kites will be provided for the first 100 attendees.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Where: North Santa Cruz Park, 14455 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Join a western-themed event with more than 50 art vendors, pony rides for kids and live music. There will also be a silent auction benefiting the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank and a food truck.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Are you ready for a spine-chilling night downtown? Join a live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Visit the event page for more information.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show
Grab your bestie for some shopping good fun with 40 vendors at this indoor craft show. Local vendors will be showing off their handmade crafts, jewelry, metal art, baked goods and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: La Paloma Academy, 8140 E. Golf Links Road
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Visit the event page for more information.
Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for cat meditation and yoga and cat bingo.
When: Meditation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; yoga is 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27; bingo is 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Meditation is $25, yoga is $18, bingo is $14. Reservations may be required or recommended
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga at Udall Park
Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m.
Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
The Festival Band
The Festival Band will have live performers bringing you Tejano, country and old-school R&B. Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.
When: Saturday, February 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Funky Bonz at the vineyard
Sit back with friends and family on a scenic open patio while you listen to jams by the Funky Bonz this weekend. AZ Hops and Vines will have wine, pairings and bites available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase
Chauncey Jones at The Maverick
It's time to stomp the dance floor! Cruise over to The Maverick for some live country rock by Chauncey Jones, plus dancing, drink specials and country fun.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 after 8 p.m.
Patton Oswalt Live at The Rialto
Are you ready for some laughs this weekend? Watch stand-up comedian, actor and screenwriter Patton Owalt take the stage downtown at the Rialto Theatre. Masks are required, as is proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results within 48 hours.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $42+
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Michelada Madness at Crooked Tooth
Join Crooked Tooth for Arizona Craft Beer Week 2022. In honor of this beer-brewing week, Crooked Tooth will be hosting a michelada competition.
When: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: $18, tickets include pours of all three michelada recipes
Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza
Listen to powerful vocals by the Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza! Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.
When: Sunday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend