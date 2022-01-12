This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Trivia Night with Team Trivia of Tucson
Test your skills at a fun trivia night with Team Trivia of Tucson at the brewery. Seating is available inside and outside for this event.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Live Music at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
Grab your friends and a brew or two and listen to Mike Kanne perform live at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Cool Nights, Hot Jazz! Here comes the Tucson Jazz Festival — Week One! (Sponsored)
This week’s lineup of amazing concerts and events include: Dave Stryker Quartet with Warren Wolf & The Eric Alexander Quintet on Friday (Fox); TJF Jazz Jam (Hotel Congress), Pre-Concert Jazz Tent with the Route Two Tooters (Urban Flats Plaza), & “Petite Fleur” Adonis Rose & New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s NOJO 7 featuring Cyrille Aimée (Fox) on Saturday; Lee Ritenour & Dave Grusin on Sunday (Fox); FREE Downtown Jazz Fiesta on MLK Day; Sammy Rae & The Friends on Tuesday (191 Toole Ave.).
Beyond Tucson Annual Week of Events
Register for free outdoor events such as hikes, fun runs, bike rides, scavenger hunts and outdoor dance experiences.
When: Activities now through Jan. 15. See the schedule
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Free, registration required
Tucson International Jewish Film Festival
This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."
When: Now through Feb. 20
Where: Virtual
Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts
Save now on membership and thrive with the J in 2022! (Sponsored)
With youth and adult sports programs, brand-new equipment in the Fitness Center, state-of-the-art pool and tennis center, childcare options galore, and a host of arts and culture events, the J has something for everyone!
Oro Valley Concert Series
Sit back and relax with a musical performance hosted by Oro Valley Marketplace and Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance with acoustic guitars and bass. Bring your own chair!
When: Thursday, Jan. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Century at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free
Music at Tap & Bottle downtown
Joe Novelli, Gabe Sullivan and Geoff Hidalgo will be performing at Tap & Bottle downtown.
When: Thursday, Jan. 13, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Zoppé Family Circus
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the Big Top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm. Face masks are required for everyone entering the Big Top tent.
When: Jan. 13-23
Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $25-$50
Tucson Fringe Festival
Over four days, this performing arts festival will host more than two dozen events and performances at three physical venues (plus virtual venues!). Enjoy storytelling, music, dance and magic.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 13-16
Where: Locations vary, some virtual, some in-person
Cost: Varies based on show
Brews and Chews
Hang out at the brewery and share a beer, a story and make a few new friends this Friday.
When: Friday, Jan. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend. food and drinks available for purchase
Backroads live at Eddie's
Enjoy a live performance on the east side this weekend. Backroads will be performing live at Eddie's Cocktails.
When: Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend
Barnaby and the Butcher with Barefoot on Bumblebees
Listen to some soothing lyrics from these two bands at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Reservations are required for this event.
When: Friday, Jan. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $5
Vision board workshop
Create your own vision board to make 2022 your best year yet.
When: Friday, Jan. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Colliope Co, 657 W. St. Mary's Road
Cost: $35
Tucson Jazz Festival
Enjoy more than a week of jazz concerts across Tucson, including performances by Dianne Reeves, Arthur Vint & Associates and Jon Batiste.
When: Jan. 14-23
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Vary, free to $100
Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress
More than 80 years ago, John Dillinger and his crew of criminals were captured in Tucson, with Hotel Congress being a prominent spot that led to the capture. Watch a reenactment of the capture at this year's Dillinger Days at Hotel Congress. Plus, see vintage cars, local vendors and live music.
When: Main event with reenactments is on Sunday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's also a pre-party (for ages 21+) on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 7-10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Purple Rain: '80s Dance Party
Are you a Prince fan? Get dressed in your flashy '80s best with friends and party late at night at Surly Wench Pub. DJ NoirTech will be playing all of your favorite '80s music and videos with disco lights and video projectors.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up
Meditation with cats
Spend your morning meditating with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 10-11 a.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $25
Puppy yoga
Attend a yoga session for beginners — surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. This event is for ages 14 and up.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m.
Where: Barefoot Studios, 7053 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $20
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Grab a brew and check out David Bryan and the band for a night of music at MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly event.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase
Carpool movie: "Princess Bride"
Grab some blankets, pop the trunk and get ready for a showing of "Princess Bride."
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Cactus Carpool Cinema, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 adults, $2 kids
Mimosas, Music and Market
Shop for handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out at this furry-hoofed yoga class at the park with goats. Remember to bring water and a mat!
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson event page for more information.
Chauncey Jones at The Maverick
Put on your boots and dance the night away with Chauncey Jones at the mic at The Maverick.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Transportation event at the Children's Museum
Stop by the Children's Museum for a free community event that celebrates everything about transportation. Scheduled to be at the event is: Duke's Car Club, El Grupo, Caterpillar, Living Streets Alliance, Pima County Library Bookmobile, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sun Tran, Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Police Department, Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee and more.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Rose Care and Pruning Class
Join Harlow Gardens Saturday afternoon for a rose-pruning demonstration. Learn about rose care in the desert and how pruning keeps plants healthy and promotes blooms.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free, no registration required
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Creatures of Picacho Peak State Park
Take a mini road trip to Picacho Peak and learn about the creatures that call the park home.
When: Saturday, Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Picacho Peak State Park, 15520 Picacho Peak Road, at the campground amphitheater. Attendees visiting for the day (and not camping) can park in the sunset day-use parking lot and walk the "PR" park trail to the campground
Cost: Free with paid park entry
Visit the event page for more information or call 520-466-3183.
Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market
This shopping pop-up has vintage finds, antiques, art, live tattooing and food trucks. This event happens every third Sunday of every month.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway near the Sears parking lot
Cost: Free to attend
Uncommon Crossroads at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the winery with friends for a live-music performance on the patio.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food are available for purchase
Cat bingo
Cuddle up with cats at El Jefe Lounge and play bingo! Winners will be awarded prizes such as future lounging passes and El Jefe merch. Cat bingo is recommended for ages 5 and up. Reservations are required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 6-7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $14