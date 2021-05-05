This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air Events 😷
Tucson Taco Festival
Tacos, tacos and more tacos! Cruise over to the Tanque Verde Swap Meet for cold brews, live music, shopping from over 100 vendors, rides and a HUGE variety of tasty taco choices.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $25 for VIP which includes one t-shirt and exclusive seating
Mother And Daughter High Tea
Celebrate Mother's Day early with the Tucson Celtic Festival Association's Mother and Daughter High Tea Fundraiser in the courtyard of Northminster Presbyterian Church.
Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Facebook event page and website for more information.
Cinco de Mayo at Borderlands Brewing Company
Visit Borderlands Brewing Company for Cinco de Mayo! Enjoy $2 miches, $3 margaritas and a live Mariachi performing from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
When: Wednesday, May 5, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Borderlands Brewing Company Facebook event page for more information.
Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch
Bring your family and friends for a free night of entertainment and scenic selfies in Oro Valley. The evening will include wine vendors, food trucks and a live performance by Final Approach.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, May 7, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring money for drinks and bites
Visitthe Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Candy
Candy World in Rita Ranch is hosting its first outdoor Cars and Candy event. Stroll by classic, imports, muscle cars, while you munch on bags of candy by the bulk, fresh fudge, and ice cream.
Where: Candy World, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Friday, May 7, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some candy fun
Visit the Candy World Facebook event page for more information.
Cinco de Mayo at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Baja Caravan will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Wednesday, May 5, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Casa Marana Art and Craft Market
Grab a cold brew and visit a patio market at Casa Marana this weekend. Plus, don't miss live music performed by Natalie Pohanic 2-4 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Saturday, May 8, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Casa Marana Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, May 7, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Art and Artisan Pop-Up Market in Urban Grove
Shop with over 30 artisans and craft makers under the shaded trees in this outdoor, pet-friendly event. The urban grove is a remnant of the historic Reid family Orange Grove.
Where: The Urban Grove 550 W. Orange Grove Road
When: Saturday May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Urban Grove Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch live DJs every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Jed Paradies is the featured artist on May 7.
When: Friday, May 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Duo Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, May 7, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Ostara's Big Bunny Bash with Flam Chen
Flam Chen and friends present an adults-only cabaret and dance party to celebrate spring at the MSA Annex. Enjoy aerial arts, fire performance, stilt walking, R&B beats and dancing at this downtown event.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday-Saturday, May 7-8, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Flam Chen and MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
The Cadillacs Rock Little Anthony's Diner
Enjoy a free concert from The Cadillacs with your shake and burgers at the Little Anthony's car hop.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Thursday, May, 6, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but make sure to make reservations for the car hop
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Harley Spring Car Show
Cruise over for a spring car and bike show at Harley-Davidson of Tucson. See who wins best chopper, best cruiser, best touring, best sport and enjoy free food and prizes.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Harley-Davidson of Tucson event page for more information.
Cars and Custard
Hit the road and visit a "sweet" mini car show hosted by Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts and Culver's in Green Valley. Social distancing required.
Where: Culver's, 18810 S. Nogales Hwy
When: Friday, May 7, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for custard
Santa Pachita on the patio at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, May 8, 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Wine and Donut Pairing
You "Donut" want to miss this event! Stop by AZ Hops and Vines for Amy’s Donuts and some lovely wine. This event will feature six wines paired with six tasty bites, including a free souvenir glass!
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Mother's Day Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this outdoor market.
Where: Tucson Mall parking lot, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Star Wars: Episode VII" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
"May the Force be with you!" Watch your favorite epic movie at El Toro Flicks downtown. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Friday, May 7, 7 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
The Tortoise and the Hare Drive-in
Drive in and enjoy a show presented by Live Theatre Workshop. This drive-in radio show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle or you can wear masks and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday-Sunday, May 7-22
Cost: $30 and up
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "I Dream In Widescreen"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "I Dream In Widescreen," an annual showcase of senior thesis films from the University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free; also streaming for free online May 8-22 at loftcinema.org
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Mother's Day Grab 'n Go Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask at pick up.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, May 6, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, May 8, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.