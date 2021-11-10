This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Loft Film Fest
The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will showcase a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.
When: Nov. 10-18
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies
Boots and Daisy Dukes Contest at The Maverick
Join Wild West Wednesdays at The Maverick. Don't miss the $100 boots and daisy duke contest, $1 drafts, $3 wells and $3 whiteclaws. Dj Blade and Porkchop will be bumping up their mixes all night.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Sign up now for the Tucson J's Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Fun Run (Sponsored)
You’re invited to join the Tucson J for its their fourth annual Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run Sunday, Dec. 5, from 8-9:45 a.m. A race T-shirt is included and hot chocolate will be served at the end of the course. Winners receive a commemorative mug. All ages, faiths and abilities are welcome.
Registration is open now through Nov. 23. Discounts for teams are available, email sports@tucsonjcc.org to inquire.
MHC Hot Air Balloon Fest
Get ready for some high flying fun! The event includes hot air balloons, raffles, tethered balloon rides, jumping castles, food vendors, live bands, classic car show, wine tasting, beer gardens and a ball drop to win prizes.
Where: MHC Healthcare, 13395 N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, Nov 13, 3-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person, ages 5 and under are free
Gather October Market
Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. As you shop for local treasures you can also walk through 10 themed decorated Christmas trees surrounded by vintage and antique furniture and finds for your home and garden.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: 657 W. St. Mary's Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
The Sensual Bachata Experience
Get ready to bachata. This event will have workshops, dancing, prizes and other fun entertainment.
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 12-14
Cost: $15-65
Hero Dunkel Games and Mental Health Awareness Event for Military and First Responders
Join military and first responders for fun, food, music, dancing, helpful mental health resources and competition. Watch teams of two compete in cornhole, ladder ball, giant beer pong and a gladiator joust. Kids can enjoy a family friendly day with a dunk tank sponsored by Desert Trucking and games to benefit the Warrior PATH program at Boulder Crest Retreat in Sonoita, AZ.
Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 3:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $20, get your tickets now or at the gate
Bike, Car and Truck Show
Bring your family and friends to The Jackrabbit Lounge for roaring bikes, cars and trucks.
Where: 2000 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour
Don't miss a chance to see the him live on stage at AVA Amphitheater this weekend.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Cost: $40 and up
Visit the event page for more information
Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum and Mescal Movie Set : History Relived
See the famous wagons and carriages from your favorite westerns. Check out wagons and carriages from movies like "McLintock," "Rio Bravo," "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean," "High Chaparral," "Oklahoma" and more.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Geeks Who Drink will be hosting pub trivia in the taproom. Gamers will win gift cards and pints.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company Taproom, 402 E. Ninth St.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Artist Tent Show
Visit with 35 local artists displaying and selling great art work. Shop with friends and family for some holiday finds like photography, paintings, jewelry, pottery, glass, holiday items, nature pieces and more.
Where: 16701 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Bakasana and Beer
Join an all levels yoga class with an hour of flow and a pint after class. Remember to bring your mat, water and a towel. Masks are optional.
Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes one-hour class and a pint
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Visit the Steam Pump Ranch and shop for handcrafted products, archaeological demonstrations, live music, crafts for kids in the heritage garden and an heirloom farmer's market.
Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information
American Eat Company's Weekend of Giving
Stop by for a two-day event with live music, games and pop up shopping this weekend.
Where: The American Eat Co. & Market, 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase
Ladies Night and Open Mic Night
Join Catalina Brewing Company for kamikaze shots, jello shots, open mic and karaoke.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Cars and Coffee
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and stroll along roaring cars with family and friends.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's parking lot, 4075 W. Ina Road
Veterans Day Event and Free Lunch for Veterans
Honor local veterans this Saturday with a free lunch for active duty, retired and veteran military members.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Tucson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Second Friday Food Truck Rally
Grab dinner or a late night snack and help support a selection of women food truck owners.
Get some tasty bites from DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean Food Truck, Elysium's Oven, Bemo's BBQ, Debanea's BBQ and Soulfood, Meatball Madness, Tannas Botannas and The Sweet Coqui.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m.
Art and crafts show on Tanque Verde
Kick off the fall season with this arts and craft show on the east side. Artists will be showcasing their one-of-a-kind artwork in this open-air artisan market.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Dusk Music Festival
Visit Dusk Music Festival for two days of music including headliners Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $65+
Sahuarita Chalk Art Festival
Visit this fun-filled event and watch eight professional artists create original 6-foot murals based on themes from Sahuarita’s landscapes and wildlife, cultural inspirations, natural history and space.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Native American Art and Food Festival
Purchase Native American art, plus food from Native American chefs. About 25 artists are expected at the art fair, working in ceramics, jewelry, carving, painting and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Attend a weekend of shows and workshops at this comedy festival.
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 10-13
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Varies
Hockey and Hops
Eleven regional brewers will be in attendance at a Hockey and Hops event hosted by the Tucson Roadrunners before the game. Tickets include access to the pre-game beer garden, 10 beer garden drink tickets, a Roadrunners shot glass and a ticket to the game at 7 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Tucson Roadrunners' Roadrunners Give Back foundation.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $50
Visit the Roadrunners website for more information.
Beginner's Archery at International Wildlife Museum
Take a beginners archery class and learn archery range safety and how to use a bow. For ages 9 and up.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9-10 a.m. or 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $8-$17, ticket includes museum admission
Shop and fundraise at the Presidio School $1 clothing sale
Dig through a large selection of clothing for just a dollar. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit school. Items can go quickly, so be sure to get there early.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure with 40 local vendors at the Mercado San Agustin.
When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market event page for more information.