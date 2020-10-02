Check out all the local Halloween events still happening this season. Get your scare on with open-air events, drive-in Halloween movies, mural walk-thrus, haunted hayrides, spooky mazes and more creepy fun.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
"Insidious" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Was it,just a dream? Watch a late night American horror movie at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Friday, Oct. 2, 9:45-11:59 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Outdoor Shows with The Gaslight Theatre
The Gaslight Theatre is moving their comedy and entertainment outside this season. Shows are happening for the next four weeks, bringing comedy and entertainment right to your vehicle. Make sure to bring your face mask and stay at least 6-8 feet away from other parties at all times.
Where: The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Oct. 2-25
Cost: $40 per vehicle
Visit The Gaslight Theatre website for more information.
Flam Chen Lite Whip Workshop
Learn some basic geometric skills of lite whip with Flam Chen at the MSA Annex. This fun glowing workshop will teach you basic wraps followed by simple dance moves to create a glowing performance.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit MSA Annex Facebook page for more information.
"It" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
"We all float down here." Watch the 2017 remake of this classic horror film at El Toro Flick Oro Valley,
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $20.90 and up
The Dark Arts Flea
The Dark Arts Flea is a outdoor shopping event with more than 11 vendors. Shop for handcrafted arts, vintage and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Join Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown for a screening of this popular Halloween movie at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Sunday, Oct. 4, 6:15-9 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Pumpkin Grab 'n Go Fall Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-6. Parents can drive up to the north parking lot beginning at 3:30 p.m. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask to get your activity bag.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: 50 available, first come, first served
Visit the Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
The Wonderful World of Bats
Get batty on Zoom! Learn about the nightlife of bats, their intriguing adaptations, the important roles they play in the environment and discuss current threats to bat populations and what efforts are being made to protect them.
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, but please consider donating to the Pima County Parklands Foundation
Visit Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Terror in the Corn Opens in Marana
Terror In The Corn is back! Visit the haunted corn field that will scare yout pants off. Challenge yourself with three haunts, and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a Zombie paintball shootout.
When: Every Friday and Saturday in October plus two Thursdays: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information.
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! Visit the Trail Dust Town's Halloween event this month! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat". This 30 minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and firey explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Every Friday-Sunday in October, at 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10,
Visit Trail Dust Town and Wild West Stunt Show website for more information.
Haunted Car Rides at Steam Pump Ranch
Cruise over to Steam Pump Ranch for a haunted road trip across Arizona. Listen to frightening stories, narrated on your smart phone from the safety of your own vehicle.
To participate in the Town’s Haunted Car Ride, vehicles must have at least one smartphone in the vehicle that can access YouTube. For best results, your smartphone should be connected to your vehicle’s sound system by cable or by application.
When: Fridays, Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, In order to participate in this event you must visit PlayOV.com and sign up for a time slot.
Visit Oro Valley's website for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Candyman"
This screening of the 1992 thriller will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
When: Oct. 9 and 14, 7-8:40 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Dogs and Spellwork with Ninth House
Take a two-hour Zoom workshop that discusses the canine behavior theory, meditation, mindfulness practice, spellwork and spiritual lessons of the dog. Learn how to better connect better with your furry friend and learn a collar charm protection spell for your pet.
When: Saturday, Oct.1 7, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $35
Visit Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Ghostbusters"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Ghostbuster" on the big screen.
Where: 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
October Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people at all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Terror At The Drive-In
It's a Halloween Extravaganza! Join Illusionist Michael Howell as he performs daring magic acts including aerialists, dancers, vocalists, zombies and creepy ghouls. Kona Ice Tucson and Wild West Kettle corn will be selling their tasty bites at the event too!
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 per car
Visit Magician Michael Howell Facebook event page for more information.
Halloween Howl Haunted Cave Tour
Muhaha! Colossal Cave will be hosting a haunted cave tour in the dark this season. Learn about the "Lady In White" and catch a glimpse of her and other spirits roaming the cave.
Where: Colossal Cave, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Visit Colossal Cave website for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Shaun of the Dead"
This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
When: Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Patio Painting Class: Haunted House
Join Creative Juice in their outdoor creative space this month. Create a haunting spooky painting in the open-air on the patio by Savaya Coffee at Synergy Plaza. This week Creative Juice will teach you how to paint a welcoming fall painting for your home.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Flam Chen Poi Spinning Workshop
Learn basic geometric families of poi/plane bending and good body form with Tucson Circus Arts. Bring water and wear comfortable workout clothing.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Tucson Circus Art Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Wicked Half Marathon, 10K, 5K & Spooky Sprint
This event is fun for the whole family and we guarantee a wicked good time. There will be staggered starts with assigned start times. Time slots will start at 7a.m. and go every 10 minutes until 8 a.m. There will be a max of 40 people allowed to sign up for each time slot.
There will be no water or Gatorade coolers out on the course or in the event area, so make sure to bring your own beverages. All start line staff will have masks and gloves and runners will be required to wear a mask in the event area, but not out on the course.
🏅 There will be no awards ceremony. Age group awards will be mailed out after the race.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20-$75
Visit the event website for more information.
Online Painting Night: Nightmare Before Christmas
Join Tipsy Picassos with a virtual step-by-step guided painting class on Facebook Live. Supply kits and a pre-sketched canvas of are available for purchase.
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free Facebook Live class, $15-$30 supply kits available for purchase
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Cinema at The Loft: "Beetlejuice" and "The Addams Family" Double Feature
This screening will take place outdoors at The Loft Cinema and seating is limited. Social distancing will be strictly enforced and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating/drinking. Sanitized chairs will be provided or you can bring your own.
When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, 6-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $12-$25, get your ticket before you go.
Full Moon Wonder: Halloween Blue Moon Edition
Get ready for Halloween with a lunar event on Zoom. The second full moon of the month is popularly referred to as a “blue moon." Join Pima County naturalist, Marsha Colbert to learn some lunar lore and more fun information.
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Chalk for Hope, Heroes and Halloween
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Long Realty have come together to create a Halloween chalk art walk. This fun-filled event is socially distanced art walk where visitors can view murals created by local artists with designs of firefighters, healthcare workers and public safety officers.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed in first responder, healthcare and fun Halloween costumes. Attendees who arrive in costume will receive pre-packaged trick-or-treating bags of candy in-front of Walmart, while you meet local fire-fighters, police officers and other first responders. Plus, you can also participate in the face mask competition and make your own mural onsite thanking Oro Valley’s public safety community.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Visit SAACA website for more information.
Halloween for Adults at the Vineyard
Celebrate Halloween in beautiful Sonoita this season. Enjoy tasty bites from Fork U, live music from After7, cigars from Mr. Bill's Mobile Cigar Lounge, wine, pumpkin chunkin and wine and candy pairings. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for food and wine pairings
Visit AZ Hop and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Dragway's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31
Cost: $10 per car
Visit Tucson Dragway website for more information.
Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat
Cruise over to Grace Community Church for a fun family drive-thru experience for the kids. While you creep along in your vehicle, enjoy live music, hands-free games, to-go food boxes, raffles and prizes. Remember to wear your costume!
Where: Grace Community Church, 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Registration required
Visit Grace Community Church Facebook event page for more information.
Tales of the Dead Walking Tour
The tour will lead you through the cemetery, show you where 8,000 bodies have been buried and reveal the history of this forgotten place.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 198 N. Court Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $35 members, $45 non-members
Visit Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.