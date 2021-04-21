This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air events 😷
Third Wednesdays At Monterey Court
Cruise over for some outdoor live music and tasty bites at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Wednesday, April 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe Facebook event for more information.
Drew Cooper at St. Philip's Plaza
Kick back with a cold drink or cocktail and listen to live outdoor music on stage from Drew Cooper.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Thursday, April 22, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the Union Public House, Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta and Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Museum of Art Summer Art Camp (Sponsored)
TMA Summer Art Camp features week-long sessions for artists ages 4–13. Kids will learn art-making techniques like painting, printmaking and collage while thinking and talking about bigger ideas, like telling their personal stories with visual media and noticing the patterns and rhythms of nature. Sign up today!
Where: Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education, 166 W. Alameda Street
When: June 7-July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with aftercare available until 5 p.m.
Ages: 4-13
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Tucson Museum of Art Spring Artisan Market
Visit TMA’s spring artisan market with dozens of local artists and artisans selling their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items in this outdoor street fair.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda Street
When: Friday-Sunday, April 23-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Duo Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, April 23, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Welcome back to Arizona State Home Show (Sponsored)
Come see what's new and exciting in home improvement and Southwest living with exclusive home show discounts, hourly cash grab and more. Masks are required.
When: April 23-25
Where: TCC, 260 S. Church. Free parking.
Visit the Arizona State Home Show website for tickets.
Earth Day Extravaganza
Participate in family-friendly activities including tree planting and litter pick up with Tucson Clean and Beautiful and outdoor games and activities from the Tucson Parks and Recreation Mobile Rec van.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to noon.
Cost: Free
Native American Arts Fair
Shop and visit Native American artists at the Mission Garden. This artistic outdoor event will have over 20 artists, ceramics, basketry, jewelry, gourd decoration, carving, clothing, painting and demos.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane.
When: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation
Visit the Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace Facebook event page for more information.
EarthDay EveryDay Rillito cleanup
Join Tank's Green Stuff and Tucson Village Farm to help clean up the Rillito River. There will be fun interactive and educational stations along a 1-mile course. You will also get a chance to visit the ropes course and enjoy tasty snacks and drinks from the new kitchen at Tucson Village Farm.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Registration required
Visit the Tucson Village Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Spring Artist Tent Show
Shop with more than 30 local artists selling their glass works, ceramics, clay, photography, paintings, fabric art, basket weaving and more.
Where: Catalina Palms Plaza, 16701 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Free TSRA Car Show at Pima
Tour some of these roaring exhaust-pumping beauties at Tucson Street Rod Association's annual Rodders Days Car Show this weekend. Plus, don't miss some bites from local food vendors at this event too!
Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Pima Community College Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch live DJs every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Ballet Tucson Pop-Up Performances
See Tucson's only professional ballet company perform new works at a special pop-up performance.
Where: Rillito Regional Park, 4570 N. First Ave. at the Farmers Market Pavilions 1 and 2 and the Main Circle
When: Saturday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m and 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair or blanket to sit on
Visit the Ballet Tucson website for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Listen to Andaluz on stage at Cup Cafe.
When: Friday, April 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Art in the Park
Join Tucson Parks and Rec for a free sampler class at the park. This outdoor event will have fun short one-time activities for ages 17 and older. Remember to bring a water bottle and a face mask.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Wednesday, April 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Rooftop YogaHour with YogaOasis at Playground
Grab your mat and join YogaOasis for rooftop yoga at the scenic Playground Bar & Lounge.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: See the April month schedule
Visit the the YogaOasis website for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Corey Spector on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Funky Bonz at AZ Hops and Vines
Stop by AZ Hops and Vines for live music, wine and sangria on the wide open patio.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, April 24, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music Series at Catalina Craft Pizza
Sit around the heaters and listen to live music from the Locomotive Blues Band in the open air.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, April 24, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to bring your lawn chair
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Film Connections
Head over to Hotel Congress for some short films on the outdoor plaza! This program features a collection of shorts by filmmakers who have some connection to Tucson.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, April 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Grab some bites with an open-air quirky food event. This event will have food trucks, a farmer's market, handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items, antiques and more!
Where: Diamondback's Eastside Farmer's Market, 7889 E. 22nd Street
When: Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
All Things Vegan Market
Visit this outdoor market right outside La Chaiteria. Shop for vegan baked goods, body and skin care, candles, jewelry and more.
Where: La Chaiteria, 1002 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, April 25, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, April 22, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Bear Canyon Market
Shop with makers, growers, local chefs, craftspeople, artisans and designers. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: 8995 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page or Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank website for more information.
Outdoor Market at Old Vail Road
Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank will be hosting a outdoor market with artisans, makers, growers, chefs and more. The mission of the Market at Old Vail Road is to support the local Tucson community while raising money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 10060 E. Old Vail Road
When: Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Market in Sahuarita
Take a stroll in the open-air and shop with local growers, local chefs, artisans and designers. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Road
When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Make it! Workshop
Hammers, saws and glue guns! Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at the Children's Museum's outdoor monthly workshop.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
World Dance Day Celebration
Pima Community College and BreakOut Studios are teaming up for an entire day of free virtual dance classes celebrating World Dance Day. Choose from ballet, folklorico, musical theatre, dance cardio, heels choreo and more!
When: Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: free
Visit the Pima Community College and BreakOut Studios event page for more information and the full schedule.
Virtual Celebrate Oro Valley: Lots to View, Lots to Do
During this five day virtual event, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will post videos on its Facebook page about the importance of the Citizen Science Phenology trail program, a history project highlighting Hank Lieber, an Earth Day celebration with Sonoran Desert Coalition and a special presentation with Mayor Joe Winfield.
When: Daily through April 23, 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Reading the Runes
Learn the basics of reading runes in this two-hour Zoom class with Ninth House. This class will include rune mythology, runic divination, interpretations, spell-work and talisman. Participants will have the opportunity to practice interpreting runes with others in the class too!
When: Saturday, April 24, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person, class is limited to 14 people
Visit the Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.