This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
9th Annual Pascua Yaqui Virtual Festival of the Arts
Explore the artwork of Yaqui artists on Facebook Live. There will be virtual workshops and performances. Pick up festival food from POPS Hot Chicken and Rollies Mexican Patio to enjoy while you watch.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend on Facebook Live
Visit the Pascua Yaqui Festival of the Arts Facebook page and event page for more information.
Virtual Valentine Cooking Class with Gourmet Girls
The Flying Apron and Gourmet Girls are hosting online cooking classes with gluten-free recipes. Learn how to make bruschetta, toasted pine nuts, balsamic reduction sauce, butternut squash fettuccini, Brussels sprouts and chocolate lava cakes with a Jack Daniels salted caramel sauce.
When: Monday, Feb. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
As one of the only American Camp Association accredited day camps in Tucson, Camp J is among Tucson’s most trusted camping programs. Our summer camp is full of fun activities that promote creativity, initiative, and leadership. Day camp at the J is much more than childcare — it’s a place for having experiences that last a lifetime. We are in the business of creating friendships, turning summer memories into lifelong stories, and teaching and developing lifelong skills. Camp J is for kids entering grades K-9 and runs June 1-Aug 6, 2021.
Learn more about camp on the JCC website.
Online Painting Party
Join Creative Juice for a virtual painting party on Facebook Live.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event for more information.
February Virtual Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people of all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga on the Wild Side
Take a virtual yoga class with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's animal of the week! This adult live virtual yoga class will help you stretch, breathe, relax and help you get through the rest of your busy work week.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 11-11:45 a.m.
Cost: $25
World Dumplings Online Cooking Class
Join The Garden Kitchen online for a hands-on interactive cooking class. Learn how to make Japanese gyoza, Latin empanadas, homemade doughs and share secrets for shaping and filling dumplings.
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Online Valentine Baby Yoda Cookie Decorating
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided painting class to decorate cute baby Yoda cookies on Facebook Live. Tipsy Picassos will have prepackaged kits that include four baby Yoda cookies, four heart-sshaped cookies and all the icing supplies.
When: The online class happens Saturday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. Pick up your kit the same day from 11 a.m to noon at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive.
Cost: $35, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Bats Incredible with Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Discover the joy of the desert alongside expert Desert Museum educators and scientists. During this online event you will learn all about the wonderful world of bats!
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Dinosaurs of the Sonoran Desert
Using museum artifacts, learn how the Arizona State Sonorasaurus was discovered. Discover footprints, femurs and other fossils and peek into the lives of the creatures that once roamed the area.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "NeverEnding Story"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "The NeverEnding Story" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"The Notebook" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
Watch everyone's favorite romantic movie on Valentines' Day at El Toro Flicks. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Planters Nutmobile
Cruise over to St. Philip's Plaza and grab some food, play trivia and get some quirky selfies with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Planters Nutmobile.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, Feb. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Whose Blues Band at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, Feb. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Valentine's Succulent Bowl Class
Celebrate Valentine's or Galentine's Day with an outdoor succulent bowl workshop. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $25, includes a low-bowl, three 4inch succulents, soil and decorating materials.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch in the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Love Yourself Wine and Yoga at the Vineyard
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with yoga and sangria at AZ Hops and Vines vineyard. Social distancing is required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Sunday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $18, bring your mat
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend your afternoon rummaging for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and cocktails
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursdays, Feb. 4 and 18, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music at The MSA Annex
The MSA Annex outdoor performance stage will featuring live music from Howe Gelb, Billy Sedlmayr and Gabriel Sullivan. This event has a limited capacity and face masks are required.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
I Love Bubbles Lawn Dance at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Get ready for some bubbles, dancing and fun activities at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation. Temperatures will be checked at the entrance and face masks are required.
Where: Wrightson Ridge Park, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $5 per household
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers! Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 27, 3-8 p.m.
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga in the Lavender Field
Smell the relaxation in the air as you do yoga between rows of lavender at the farm. After class, grab a refreshing lavender lemonade and tasty snack while wandering the lavender farm.
Where: Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle
When: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2:30-4 p.m.
Cost: $30
Visit the Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm website for more information.