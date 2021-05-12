This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air events 😷
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, themed nights, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and white claws.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: May 15 through Aug. 14
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Willcox Wine Country Spring Festival
Visit and shop with 20 vendors, two food trucks and enjoy live music as you stroll through the festival. Sanitizer stations will be spread out throughout the festival. Masks for guests are optional.
Where: Willcox Wine Country, 157 N. Railroad Ave.
When: Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $5 and up for tasting tickets. Tickets will be sold at the gate entrance.
Visit the festival Facebook event page for more information.
Broadway and Houghton Market
Shop with local makers, growers, chefs and learn about their creations and goods.
Where: 115 S. Houghton Road, southeast corner of Broadway and Houghton in the Safeway shopping center
When: Saturday, May 15, 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop
Visit the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
Punk On The Patio
Stop by Brodie's for an outdoor gig on the open patio. Pretty Ugly, Cadaver Dabba Doos and The Distortionists will be performing.
Where: Brodie’s Darkhorse Tavern, 2449 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, May 14, 9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
The JJs at Plaza Palomino
Palomino Nights are back! Stop by and listen to Jukebox Junqies at the plaza this weekend.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900-2990 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, May 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Heritage Market
Shop local Black businesses and vendors at this outdoor market organized by the Tucson Urban League.
When: Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop local vendors
Visit The Heritage Market Facebook event page for more information.
Yoga, Nidra, Reiki at Reid Park
Stretch, bend and relax under the shady trees at this fun pop-up event with Spiritual Gangsta Yoga.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, May 16, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Donations accepted, registration required
Visit the Spiritual Gangsta Yoga Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Terrarium Workshop
Learn how to create your own terrarium with an outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, May 15, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus costs of soil and decorating materials. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Music at the Beergarden
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, May 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Valley of The Moon Historical Tours
Learn how Valley of the Moon got started and go behind the scenes to hear more historical details and stories. Tour groups are limited to 10 people and tickets must be purchased in advance. Masks must be worn by everyone over 2 years of age.
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, May 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $5 for non-members ages 7 and older
Visit the Valley of the Moon Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. At this gig, listen to a performance by Trio Vibrato!
When: Friday, May 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Jacob Acosta on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: RoadHouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Friday, May 14, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Kids to Parks Day with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Kids can have some outdoor fun with chalk art, outdoor yoga, sand castle building and more!
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas
When: Saturday, May 15, 10-10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Zona Libre Outdoor Concert
Cruise over to Brother John's and listen to live music performed by Zona Libre at the beer garden.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, May 14, 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover, limited reserved seating
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday starting through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
Friday Food Truck Rally
Get your grub on with an open-air food truck rally with Takoyaki Balls, Hot Pops Kettle Corn, 420 Taco, DC Jumbie, Meatball Madness, Maui Wowi, Pies the Limit and more.
Where: 7777 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, May 14, 5-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Marketplace Rally Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
When: Saturday, May 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information. Limited spots are available.
Paul Opocensky on the patio at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, May 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
The Loop
Take a walk or bike ride along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop which extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.
Visit the Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
The Tortoise and the Hare Drive-in
Drive in and enjoy a show presented by Live Theatre Workshop. This drive-in radio show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle or you can wear masks and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday-Sunday, May 14-16; May 21-23
Cost: $30 and up
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Dazed and Confused"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Dazed and Confused."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Sunday, May 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: $20-$25 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Virtual events 💻📲
International Day of Light Celebration
Learn about the science of light, lasers and optics in this day-long virtual celebration featuring Arizona's world leaders in optics, photonics and astronomy. The festivities include activities for kids, teens and adults plus a viewing of "Rocketman," Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium's laser show set to the music of Elton John.
When: Sunday, May 16, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Flandrau's website for the full schedule and more information.
Arizona Repertory Singers Spring Concert
The Arizona Repertory Singers spring concert "I Can See the Light" is a celebration of resilience featuring a collection of songs about nature, music, singing and love.
When: Streaming online through May 15
Cost: $20 per household.
Visit the Arizona Repertory Singers website for more information.
Virtual Paint Class: Más Tekillya
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided class to create a fun piece of art on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit on Friday, May 14, from at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. or at Highwire Lounge, 14 S. Arizona Ave. The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
Cost: $20-$30 per kit
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Magical, Mysterious Bats
You're going to go batty for this fun virtual event! During this workshop you will learn more about these fascinating, remarkable and important flying creatures and how we need them in our world.
When: Monday, May 17, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website for more information.
In The Kitchen with Janos Wilder
Join Arizona Arts Live and Janos Wilder for a virtual presentation of Tucson cuisine. During this presentation you will learn about some of our region’s oldest crops and why they are so culturally and environmentally critical.
When: Any time
Cost: Free