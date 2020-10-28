This list of things to do is organized chronologically by virtual events, open-air events and drive-in and drive-thus so scroll down to see everything happening in and around Tucson this weekend.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained and COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Full Moon Wonder: Halloween Blue Moon Edition
Get ready for Halloween with a lunar event on Zoom. The second full moon of the month is popularly referred to as a “blue moon." Join Pima County naturalist, Marsha Colbert to learn some lunar lore and more fun information.
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson's Haunted History and Ghost Stories
Have some haunting good fun with #ThisIsTucson's ghost story hour! Join Tucson Ghost Company owner and paranormal investigator, Becky McKiddy-Gydesen who will share some of the history of creepy Tucson haunts and first-hand paranormal experiences on Facebook Live.
When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the #ThisIsTucson Facebook event page for more information.
Halloween Rock Painting on Facebook Live
Join Tipsy Picassos for a spooky painting class on Facebook Live. Learn how to paint your favorite Halloween characters on rocks to decorate your haunted patio.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free if you are using your own supplies, but a donation is always appreciated. Supply kits are available for purchase for $25.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Shopping with Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for creepy cute things with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. While you shop with local artists you can enjoy music, shenanigans, cats and more quirky fun.
When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Open-air events 😷
Full Moon Hike at Sabino Canyon
Enjoy some spooky night vibes with a full moon hike this Halloween. Wear comfortable clothing, water, closed toe shoes and bring a flashlight. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Where: 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:15-8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Beyond-Tucson's Facebook event page for more information.
Dia De Los Muertos Pop-up Sidewalk Market
Shop for Dia De Los Muertos themed artwork from local artists and makers at this outdoor sidewalk market at Galeria Mitotera. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Galeria Mitotera's event page for more information.
Kids Halloween Drama in the Park
Wear your costume and enjoy Halloween fun in this outdoor drama class. All kids receive a free Halloween swag bag.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m.
Cost: $15 per child, ages 5-11
Visit the Drama Kids International of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Hooowl-eeen Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Hooowl-eeen Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade at 10 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information.
Hyper Hygienic Halloween
Flam Chen is hosting an open-air Halloween celebration at the spacious 17,000 foot MSA Annex outdoor venue. This event will have stage performances featuring local DJs, a costume contest, Flam Chen entertainment and more!
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Saturday, Oct, 31, 8 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $20 per person. Only 100 tickets area available for this event.
Visit Flam Chen Facebook event page for more information.
Crooked Yoga On The Patio
Come dressed in your best Halloween costume for yoga on the patio at Crooked Tooth Brewery. This spine-chilling class includes one free pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewery, 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, limited spots available
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Plant Based Junk Food In Tucson
Vuture Food is coming from Los Angeles for this tasty, vegan food pop-up. Get your hands on one of the best Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and loaded fries.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty eats
Visit the Arizona Beer House event page for more information.
Art Attack AZ Art and Craft Festival
Shop and visit with over 40 talented artists at the Art Attack AZ crafters festival this weekend. Customers and vendors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Where: Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit Art Attack's Facebook page and website for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Sunday, Nov. 1 , 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
The Dark Arts Flea
The Dark Arts Flea is an outdoor shopping event with handcrafted arts, vintage and other great finds. Face masks are required and disposable gloves are available to the public.
Where: Brings Café, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m.
Visit the Tucson Flea Facebook event page for more information.
"Curse of Captain Cutthroat" at Trail Dust Town
Arrr! The Pistoleros Wild West Show will transform their stage to perform "The Curse of Captain Cutthroat." This 30-minute, high-impact pirate action show will have cowboy-style fight scenes, sword fights, cannons, high falls and fiery explosions for all to enjoy.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. Shows start at 7 and 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Pistoleros Wild Wild West Show website for more information.
Terror in the Corn in Marana
Visit the haunted corn field that will scare your pants off. Roam through three haunts and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden, pumpkins for purchase and a Zombie paintball shootout.
Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail, Marana
When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31, 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the Tucson Terror in the Corn website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Chalk for Hope, Heroes and Halloween
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Long Realty have come together to create a Halloween chalk art walk. This fun-filled event is socially distanced art walk where visitors can view murals created by local artists with designs of firefighters, healthcare workers and public safety officers.
Kids are encouraged to come dressed as first responders, healthcare workers and fun Halloween costumes. Attendees who arrive in costume will receive pre-packaged trick-or-treating bags of candy in front of Walmart, while you meet local firefighters, police officers and other first responders. Plus, you can also participate in the face mask competition and make your own mural onsite thanking Oro Valley’s public safety community.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Visit SAACA website for more information.
Costumes and Critters at Reid Park Zoo
Bring the kids in their costumes to prowl around the zoo for some safe and physically-distanced Halloween fun at the Reid Park Zoo.
This year’s Halloween event has been reimagined with health and safety in mind. The number of guests in the zoo is limited and timed admission tickets must be purchased in advance. All guests over 5 are required to wear a face mask.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When:
Daytime: Nov. 1-4, with timed admission between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Evenings: Oct. 30-31, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Cost: $10.50 ages 15 and up, $6.50 ages 2-15
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Quince, Corn, Halloween and More
This four-hour event has twelve activity stations spread out around a large, four-acre garden. This year's quince festival includes a cajeta de membrillo (sweet quince paste) demonstration, kid activities, spear-throwing, corn tortilla tutorials and much more!
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5 donation, face masks and social distancing required
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Moss Pole Workshop for House Plants
Have you been collecting a lot of plants lately? During this workshop you will learn how to make your very own moss pole to support your favorite indoor vining or aroid plant. You will be taught the purpose behind this planting method and which plants do best with a moss pole.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: No cover charge for this workshop, just the cost of materials to create your moss pole, limited spots available
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Halloween for Adults at the Vineyard
Celebrate Halloween in beautiful Sonoita this season. Enjoy tasty bites from Fork U, live music from After7, cigars from Mr. Bill's Mobile Cigar Lounge, wine, pumpkin chunkin and wine and candy pairings. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and wine pairings
Visit AZ Hop and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Halloween Howl Haunted Cave Tour
Muhaha! Colossal Cave is hosting haunted cave tours in the dark. Learn about the "Lady In White" and possibly catch a glimpse of her and other spirits roaming the cave.
Where: Colossal Cave, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20
Visit the Colossal Cave website and click "book tours" for more information.
Tales of the Dead Walking Tour
This guided tour led by archaeologist Homer Thiel will lead you through the Court Street Cemetery, show you where 8,000 bodies have been buried and reveal the history of this forgotten place.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 198 N. Court Ave.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $35 for Presidio Museum members, $45 non-members
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Tucson Meet Yourself Drive-in Concert: Gabriel Ayala
Watch Pascua Yaqui performer, Gabriel Ayala and the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers on-screen during the Tucson Meet Yourself drive-in concert. Snacks are available for purchase and masks are required.
Where: 1055 W. Grant Road
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself website for more information.
Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular
Jump in the car and join Oro Valley Parksand Recreation for a drive-thru Halloween celebration. Kids will get a goodie bag filled with candy, while waiving to spooky costumed characters. This event also includes a fun online costume contest too!
Where: 10555 N. La Canada Drive
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat at Casas Church
Visit Casas Church for their first drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. Cruise through the decorated activity tents, and enjoy live music and candy.
Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Friday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Casas Church Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Dragway's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per car
Reserve your ticket and find more information on Tucson Dragway's website.
Spooktacular Drive-Thru Microchip Clinic and Safe Halloween Alternative
Pima Animal Care Center will be hosting a free drive-thru microchip clinic on Halloween! You can also receive a pre-packaged candy bag, with or without attending the microchipping portion of the event. Pet parent and pup costumes are encouraged. PACC is also collecting donated pet food and hygiene items and donations can be placed in the large, blue donation bins outside the main gate at the shelter or financial donations can be made to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, free pet food and personal hygiene supplies will also be available while supplies last.
Visit Pima Animal Care Center Facebook event page for more information and microchipping instructions.
Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat
Cruise over to Grace Community Church for a fun, family drive-thru experience for the kids. While you creep along in your vehicle, enjoy live music, hands-free games, to-go food boxes, raffles and prizes. Remember to wear your costume!
Where: Grace Community Church, 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but registration is required
Visit Grace Community Church Facebook event page for more information and to register.
Candy Drive-Thru at North Valley Baptist Church
Visit a trick-or-treating event on wheels this weekend! Trick-or-treaters and little ghouls can roll down their windows and cruise the parking lot to receive treats from their vehicles. Volunteers will be wearing face masks and gloves during this event.
Where: North Valley Baptist Church, 700 E. Palisades Road
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit North Valley Baptist Church Facebook event page for more information.