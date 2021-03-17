A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.

Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Virtual Events 💻📲

Celebrating Irish and All Things Green with Chef Judith Baigent-King

Join Flying Aprons for an online culinary workshop. Learn how to make tasty marinated flank steak with chimichurri sauce, roasted vegetable salad with minted pesto/Irish whiskey and chocolate pots de crème with shamrock whipped cream.

When: Wednesday, March 17, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $40 per screen

Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.

Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens

Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. This Sunday, the sirens will feature TusCon things, like science fiction, fantasy and other items.

When: Sunday, March 14,  4-6 p.m.

Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.

Camp Log On with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)

Camp Log On keeps girls connected to the camping spirit, by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience online.

Each week girls receive a virtual camp care package mailed directly to their door. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona staff guide girls through Zoom activities, morning check-ins, daily how-to videos and more.  

Registration opens March 15. Register online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon

The Debris of an Unknown Celebration (On Blue) artist talk

In this non-traditional artist talk Mark McKnight, whose large-scale cyanotypes are on display at MOCA Tucson, will share readings, songs and how the color blue has enthralled him and changed his approach to image making. 

When: Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m. 

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art website for more information and to register. 

Kids 🎈

Zoo to You Virtual Animal Encounter

Meet one of Reid Park Zoo's ambassador animals while learning about their natural world. Programs are scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays, running 10-15 minutes long.

When: Thursday, March 18, 11-11:15 a.m.

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.

Virtual Painting with Tipsy Picassos

Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided tasty workshop to create a painting inspired by the moon and love on Facebook Live. 

When: Pick-up your kit from 11 a.m to noon Friday, March 19 at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive. The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

Cost: $25 and $15 for a pre-sketched canvas

Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.

Camp Cloud Virtual Camp

Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. A supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

When: March 17 and 19, 1-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information

Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗

Tucson Rodeo Parade Drive-Thru

The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee is presenting a free, safe, family-friendly, drive-through event with live music, folklorico dancers, trick roping, 80 historical colorful wagons, carriages and horses along a winding route on the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. 

Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but diapers, baby wipes, children’s books, school supplies donations are accepted for Casa de los Ninos

Visit the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum Facebook event page for more information.

Carpool Movie: "Abominable"

Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Abominable" on the big screen.

Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Friday, March 19, 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate

Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.

Open-air Events 😷

Spring Mexican Arts Market

Explore a wide variety of exquisite Mata Ortiz pottery, playful Oaxacan woodcarvings, and vibrant Zapotec rugs. Hundreds of handcrafted items will be available for purchase during this event. Face masks are required at this event.

Where: Western National Parks Association, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive

When: Wednesday-Saturday, March 17-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Western National Parks Association Facebook event page for more information.

Civilized St. Patrick's Day on the Plaza

Join Hotel Congress on the open patio to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with whiskey tastings, beer specials, bites and beats from DJ PC.

When: Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St 

Cost: Free, reservations are available

Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.

Celtic Minstrels at Monterey Court

Listen to live music from Celtic Minstrels at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available. 

When: Wednesday, March 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.

Outdoor Air Plant Sculpture Class

Learn how to create your own air plant sculpture with an outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.

Cost: $30 class fee. Advance registration required.

Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.

The Drag Races at the Vineyard

Calling all queens! Visit a high-heeled event at AZ Hops and Vines. There will be a drag race, DJ, food truck, local beer and wine from the vineyard. Show up in your best drag with your sexiest running heels and be ready to race! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to support organizations dedicated to bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

When: Saturday, March 20, 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Outdoor Egg Painting Workshop

Join some Easter fun with lavender lemonade and traditional egg painting! Get step-by-step instructions on how to paint a detailed lavender stem on your egg. This workshop will take place outside under the canopy of a 200 year-old oak tree at Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm.

When: Sunday, March 21,10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: $20, includes two eggs, all supplies and a miniature lavender bouquet

Visit the Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm Facebook event page for more information.

Spring Air Pop-up Craft Market

Visit an outdoor spring market with handmade trinkets and artwork from more than 12 local vendors. Face masks are required at this event.

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street

When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Yellow Bird Farm Instagram page for more information.

Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner

Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.

When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.

Lookout Tucson Concert Series

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.

Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

When: Thursday, March 18, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.

Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.

Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub

Kick back and sip on some drinks while listening to Marco Solo perform at Noble Hops Gastropub's open patio. 

When: Wednesday, March 17, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites

Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.

Live Outdoor Music Series at Catalina Craft Pizza

Sit around the heaters and listen to live music from Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band in the open air at Catalina Craft Pizza.

Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road

When: Friday, March 19, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, remember to bring your lawn chair

Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.

Foothills Sunday Market

Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

When: Sundays, March 21 and 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Foothills Sunday Market website for more information.

Palomino Nights presents Vinyl Tap

Watch some classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s performed by Vinyl Tap at Plaza Palomino.

Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road

When: Saturday, March 20, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door

Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.

Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas

Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Sophia Rankin on the patio and happy hour specials.

Where: 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150

When: Saturday, March 20, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites

Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.

Live Music at Monterey Court

Listen to live music from six song writers at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Ga1lleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

When: Thursday, March 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.

Picture Rocks Food Fest

Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.

Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road

When: Friday, March 19, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites

Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.

Artisan and Food Market

Enjoy shopping, mimosas, food trucks and some quirky goats. Face masks are required at this event.

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

When: Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.

Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.

Brunch at the Plaza

Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.

When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

After Hours Jazz on the Patio 

Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo. 

Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125

When: Friday, March 19, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.

Live Music and Mixology Night

Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

When: Thursday, March 18, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.

Spring Ikebana Festival: The Way of the Flowers

Ikebana is the meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements. During this annual event, traditional to contemporary artworks will be presented by local artists and will show creative variations, techniques and styles of the different Ikebana schools.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 18-21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$15 adults, $5 ages 15 and under

Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.

Tumamoc Hill

Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.

Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is made possible by people who ❤️ our community just as much as our five-woman team. If you believe in what we do, support our work by becoming a member today