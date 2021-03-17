This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Celebrating Irish and All Things Green with Chef Judith Baigent-King
Join Flying Aprons for an online culinary workshop. Learn how to make tasty marinated flank steak with chimichurri sauce, roasted vegetable salad with minted pesto/Irish whiskey and chocolate pots de crème with shamrock whipped cream.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Sunday with the Silver Sea Sirens
Shop for shiny accessories with Silver Sea Sirens at Silver Sea Jewelry's Facebook Live shopping event. This Sunday, the sirens will feature TusCon things, like science fiction, fantasy and other items.
When: Sunday, March 14, 4-6 p.m.
Visit the Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook page for more information.
Camp Log On with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (Sponsored)
Camp Log On keeps girls connected to the camping spirit, by facilitating connections, and being a safe and fun space for girls to share a collective camping experience online.
Each week girls receive a virtual camp care package mailed directly to their door. Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona staff guide girls through Zoom activities, morning check-ins, daily how-to videos and more.
Registration opens March 15. Register online at girlscoutssoaz.org/camplogon
The Debris of an Unknown Celebration (On Blue) artist talk
In this non-traditional artist talk Mark McKnight, whose large-scale cyanotypes are on display at MOCA Tucson, will share readings, songs and how the color blue has enthralled him and changed his approach to image making.
When: Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art website for more information and to register.
Kids 🎈
Zoo to You Virtual Animal Encounter
Meet one of Reid Park Zoo's ambassador animals while learning about their natural world. Programs are scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays, running 10-15 minutes long.
When: Thursday, March 18, 11-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Virtual Painting with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided tasty workshop to create a painting inspired by the moon and love on Facebook Live.
When: Pick-up your kit from 11 a.m to noon Friday, March 19 at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive. The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.
Cost: $25 and $15 for a pre-sketched canvas
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Camp Cloud Virtual Camp
Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. A supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram.
When: March 17 and 19, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Tucson Rodeo Parade Drive-Thru
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee is presenting a free, safe, family-friendly, drive-through event with live music, folklorico dancers, trick roping, 80 historical colorful wagons, carriages and horses along a winding route on the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but diapers, baby wipes, children’s books, school supplies donations are accepted for Casa de los Ninos
Visit the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Abominable"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Abominable" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Spring Mexican Arts Market
Explore a wide variety of exquisite Mata Ortiz pottery, playful Oaxacan woodcarvings, and vibrant Zapotec rugs. Hundreds of handcrafted items will be available for purchase during this event. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Western National Parks Association, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Drive
When: Wednesday-Saturday, March 17-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Western National Parks Association Facebook event page for more information.
Civilized St. Patrick's Day on the Plaza
Join Hotel Congress on the open patio to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with whiskey tastings, beer specials, bites and beats from DJ PC.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St
Cost: Free, reservations are available
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Celtic Minstrels at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from Celtic Minstrels at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Air Plant Sculpture Class
Learn how to create your own air plant sculpture with an outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.
Cost: $30 class fee. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
The Drag Races at the Vineyard
Calling all queens! Visit a high-heeled event at AZ Hops and Vines. There will be a drag race, DJ, food truck, local beer and wine from the vineyard. Show up in your best drag with your sexiest running heels and be ready to race! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to support organizations dedicated to bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, March 20, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Egg Painting Workshop
Join some Easter fun with lavender lemonade and traditional egg painting! Get step-by-step instructions on how to paint a detailed lavender stem on your egg. This workshop will take place outside under the canopy of a 200 year-old oak tree at Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm.
When: Sunday, March 21,10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20, includes two eggs, all supplies and a miniature lavender bouquet
Visit the Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Spring Air Pop-up Craft Market
Visit an outdoor spring market with handmade trinkets and artwork from more than 12 local vendors. Face masks are required at this event.
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Yellow Bird Farm Instagram page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, March 18, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Patio Music at Noble Hops Gastropub
Kick back and sip on some drinks while listening to Marco Solo perform at Noble Hops Gastropub's open patio.
When: Wednesday, March 17, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and tasty bites
Visit the Noble Hops Gastropub Facebook event page for more information.
Live Outdoor Music Series at Catalina Craft Pizza
Sit around the heaters and listen to live music from Patrick Rayl and the .357 Band in the open air at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, March 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to bring your lawn chair
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sundays, March 21 and 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market website for more information.
Palomino Nights presents Vinyl Tap
Watch some classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s performed by Vinyl Tap at Plaza Palomino.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, March 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Sophia Rankin on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Saturday, March 20, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from six song writers at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Ga1lleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, March 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, March 19, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Artisan and Food Market
Enjoy shopping, mimosas, food trucks and some quirky goats. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, March 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, March 18, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.
Spring Ikebana Festival: The Way of the Flowers
Ikebana is the meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements. During this annual event, traditional to contemporary artworks will be presented by local artists and will show creative variations, techniques and styles of the different Ikebana schools.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday-Sunday, March 18-21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15 adults, $5 ages 15 and under
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.