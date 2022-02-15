Children's Museums reopen

Henry Bodwell, 4, works on his art project at The Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 25, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities through February and March. Check out open-air events, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

Schitt's Creek Trivia Night at Crooked Tooth

Join Crooked Tooth Brewery and Pablo Sandoval for a brain-teasing trivia night  centered around popular TV show "Schitt's Creek."

When: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Geeks Who Drink will be hosting pub trivia in the Dillinger Brewing taproom every Wednesday. Gamers  can win gift cards and pints. 

When: Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company Taproom, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers

Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.

When: Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and March 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended

Visit the event website and event page for more information.

Joe Peña at T&B Downtown

Cruise downtown for some soulful gritty music from Joe Peña at Tap & Bottle downtown.

When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Aiden Buck, left, 3, colors his Día de los Muertos mask while his sister Athena Buck, 9, helps him during the Children's Museum Tucson's Discovery Nights at the Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave, in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 28th, 2021. 

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments. 

When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Grab a brew and check out live music in MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. These are pet-friendly events. 

When: Saturdays, Feb. 19 and 26, March 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information. 

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Mimosas, Music and Market

Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

Family SciFest

Join Children's Museum Tucson for science demonstrations and STEM activities during the upcoming SciFest.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free admission 

Visit the event page for more information.

Jaliya at AZ Hops and Vines

Spend the afternoon at the vineyard with live music performed by Jaliya. Remember to bring a fold-out chair because seats fill up fast.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information. 

Tucson Bridal Expo

Explore dozens of booths of wedding vendors, including food, venues, photographers and apparel. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Visitors look over the art displayed on multiple levels at the Tucson Museum of Art where ramps lead to the lowermost galleries located below ground level.

Book Drive and Craft Day

Join Tucson Museum of Art and Tucson Urban League and celebrate Black History Month with the kids. If you go, your can kids enjoy story time, a crafting area and museum exhibits. You can donate books until Monday, Feb. 28. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event website for more information.

Grey’s Anatomy Trivia

Test your Grey's Anatomy knowledge with trivia night at Casa Marana. Make sure to get to this brain teaser early. Seating is limited! 

When: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza

Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk will be performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Sidewalk chalk art at the vineyard

Melissa Van Kleeck will be bringing her supplies to create chalk art on the patio. Visitors are invited to watch during this creative demonstration.

When: Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Charron Vineyards and Winery, 18585 S. Sonoita Hwy

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Festival Band

The Festival Band will have live performers bringing you Tejano, country and old-school R&B. Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.

When: Saturday, February 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Make it! Workshop

Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.

When: Saturday, Feb. 26 and March 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included

Visit the event page for more information.

Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza

Listen to powerful vocals by the Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza! Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.

When: Sunday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Alex Norman labels a 64-ounce growler of beer fresh from the tap at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

Little Cat at Crooked Tooth

Enjoy an evening on the patio with live music performed by Little Cat. Remember to get there early due to limited seating. 

When: Wednesday, March 2, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewery, 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, brews are available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday for free admission. You'll get to see exhibits and experience gallery activities, plus learn about the Ignite Sign Art Museum and enjoy music from DJ Herm.

When: Thursday, March 3, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information. 

March Astro Salon

The Ninth House's Astro Salons are an informal way to learn about your natal charts, transits and any current cosmic happenings. Masks are required.

When: Friday, March 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free, bring your phone and natal chart

Visit the Ninth House website for more information.

Fast and the furriest 2022 PACC Car Show and Adoption Event

Visit a free casual car meet with four-legged friends looking for homes. At this outdoor event, you can visit with dogs and stroll along roaring cars with family and friends. 

When: Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Woodcraft of Tucson, 6230 N. Oracle Road 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at the lake

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.

When: Saturday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Little Anthony's Diner Car Show

Stop by Little Anthony's and stroll by classic cars and  roaring beauties at this outdoor event. This event will feature a jumping castle, giveaways, contests, prizes and you can stop by the diner to grab a bite to eat. 

When: Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, food is available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Book enthusiasts browsed the racks at Pennyworth Books during the Tucson Festival of Books in March 2018. The annual festival is held at the University of Arizona.

Tucson Festival of Books

Attend this giant festival of all things books. Attend author panels and discussions, explore Science City and visit with vendors.

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Arizona mall

Cost: Free to attend, some events are ticketed. See the author schedule here

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques, vintage finds or visit with local artists and ask about their creative process. Remember to bring a tote if you happen to find something fun to bring home.

When: Sunday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

TMA Spring Artisans Market

The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items. In addition, you can visit the museum galleries during this outdoor event, which include exhibitions by Brad Kahlhamer and Patrick Martinez.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission and art-making activities. 

When: Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information. 

Vintage and art show market located at Continental Plaza, 7850 Silverbell Road. 

Arts and craft show on Oracle

Stroll and visit with more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts

This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley, features fashion, food, home goods, painting and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, during this outdoor event you can enjoy musical performances and artistic demonstrations.

When: Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks

Visit the event website for more information.

Jacob Acosta at AZ Hops and Vines

Spend the afternoon in Sonoita on an open patio with live music performed by Jacob Acosta. Remember to bring a fold-out chair because seats fill up fast.

When: Sunday, March 27, 1-3 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information. 

