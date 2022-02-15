Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities through February and March. Check out open-air events, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Schitt's Creek Trivia Night at Crooked Tooth
Join Crooked Tooth Brewery and Pablo Sandoval for a brain-teasing trivia night centered around popular TV show "Schitt's Creek."
When: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Geeks Who Drink will be hosting pub trivia in the Dillinger Brewing taproom every Wednesday. Gamers can win gift cards and pints.
When: Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company Taproom, 402 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers
Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.
When: Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and March 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the event website and event page for more information.
Joe Peña at T&B Downtown
Cruise downtown for some soulful gritty music from Joe Peña at Tap & Bottle downtown.
When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Grab a brew and check out live music in MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. These are pet-friendly events.
When: Saturdays, Feb. 19 and 26, March 5, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Family SciFest
Join Children's Museum Tucson for science demonstrations and STEM activities during the upcoming SciFest.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Jaliya at AZ Hops and Vines
Spend the afternoon at the vineyard with live music performed by Jaliya. Remember to bring a fold-out chair because seats fill up fast.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Bridal Expo
Explore dozens of booths of wedding vendors, including food, venues, photographers and apparel.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Book Drive and Craft Day
Join Tucson Museum of Art and Tucson Urban League and celebrate Black History Month with the kids. If you go, your can kids enjoy story time, a crafting area and museum exhibits. You can donate books until Monday, Feb. 28.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Grey’s Anatomy Trivia
Test your Grey's Anatomy knowledge with trivia night at Casa Marana. Make sure to get to this brain teaser early. Seating is limited!
When: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk will be performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Sidewalk chalk art at the vineyard
Melissa Van Kleeck will be bringing her supplies to create chalk art on the patio. Visitors are invited to watch during this creative demonstration.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Charron Vineyards and Winery, 18585 S. Sonoita Hwy
Cost: Free to attend
The Festival Band
The Festival Band will have live performers bringing you Tejano, country and old-school R&B. Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.
When: Saturday, February 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson courtyard.
When: Saturday, Feb. 26 and March 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission includes tools, supplies and space in the courtyard. Entry to the museum is not included
Visit the event page for more information.
Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza
Listen to powerful vocals by the Bennett Matteo Band at St. Philip's Plaza! Remember to arrive a bit early and see a host from Union, Reforma or Proof for available plaza seating.
When: Sunday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Little Cat at Crooked Tooth
Enjoy an evening on the patio with live music performed by Little Cat. Remember to get there early due to limited seating.
When: Wednesday, March 2, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewery, 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, brews are available for purchase
Free First Thursday
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday for free admission. You'll get to see exhibits and experience gallery activities, plus learn about the Ignite Sign Art Museum and enjoy music from DJ Herm.
When: Thursday, March 3, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
March Astro Salon
The Ninth House's Astro Salons are an informal way to learn about your natal charts, transits and any current cosmic happenings. Masks are required.
When: Friday, March 4, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free, bring your phone and natal chart
Visit the Ninth House website for more information.
Fast and the furriest 2022 PACC Car Show and Adoption Event
Visit a free casual car meet with four-legged friends looking for homes. At this outdoor event, you can visit with dogs and stroll along roaring cars with family and friends.
When: Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Woodcraft of Tucson, 6230 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Live music at the lake
Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Little Anthony's Diner Car Show
Stop by Little Anthony's and stroll by classic cars and roaring beauties at this outdoor event. This event will feature a jumping castle, giveaways, contests, prizes and you can stop by the diner to grab a bite to eat.
When: Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, food is available for purchase
Tucson Festival of Books
Attend this giant festival of all things books. Attend author panels and discussions, explore Science City and visit with vendors.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: University of Arizona mall
Cost: Free to attend, some events are ticketed. See the author schedule here
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques, vintage finds or visit with local artists and ask about their creative process. Remember to bring a tote if you happen to find something fun to bring home.
When: Sunday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
TMA Spring Artisans Market
The annual Spring Artisans Market features over 100 local artists with their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items. In addition, you can visit the museum galleries during this outdoor event, which include exhibitions by Brad Kahlhamer and Patrick Martinez.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Second SundAZe at TMA
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for free museum admission and art-making activities.
When: Sunday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family activities are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance
Arts and craft show on Oracle
Stroll and visit with more than 40 Southern Arizona artists at this arts show along Oracle Road.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Oro Valley Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day outdoor artisan market in Oro Valley, features fashion, food, home goods, painting and visual arts from local artisans. Plus, during this outdoor event you can enjoy musical performances and artistic demonstrations.
When: Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase from local food trucks
Visit the event website for more information.
Jacob Acosta at AZ Hops and Vines
Spend the afternoon in Sonoita on an open patio with live music performed by Jacob Acosta. Remember to bring a fold-out chair because seats fill up fast.
When: Sunday, March 27, 1-3 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend