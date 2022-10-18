Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help.

While most of these events are for ages 21 and up, some are appropriate for the whole family. If you're looking for a list of events for kids specifically, click here!

Of course, things can change quickly these days so check for the latest info before heading out. Happy Halloween, Tucson! 🎃

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Terrorfest Film Festival and Horror-Con is mostly what it sounds like: a horror-themed film festival and convention. You'll see new and old horror films, plus spooky short movies. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Terrorfest is Oct. 20-23; Horror-Con is Oct. 22-23.

Where: Terrorfest is at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Horror-Con is at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $8 per screening for Terrorfest. $5 admission for Horror-Con.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night." Kids are allowed!

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Slaughterhouse

Ready to be scared? Head to The Slaughterhouse, a giant haunted house held in a former meatpacking plant.

When: Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus open on Halloween and for "blackout night" on Nov. 4.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25-$40. Kids are able to go through The Slaughterhouse too, though older than 10 is recommended.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes. Kids are allowed at Terror in the Corn too, though it's not recommended for kids under 10 years old.

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown, where you'll be able to see some of Tucson's most haunted spots. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider! Wear a hike-friendly costume for a chance to win a prize.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: Several dates in October.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to be part of the séance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow. Although this is a family-friendly attraction, we opted to keep it on our adult Halloween list too because pumpkin-picking is fun for everyone 🎃

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn. Although this is a family-friendly attraction, we opted to keep it on our adult Halloween list too because pumpkin-picking is fun for everyone 🎃

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer AF Halloqween Party

This party, presented by Lady Haha and Roux Events, is for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, where there will be dancing, an open mic, a costume contest, and comedy shows!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Beetlejuice" Halloween Party

Catch a screening of "Beetlejuice" at The Loft Cinema! There will be prizes for the best costumes, plus props to use during the movie. Kids are also allowed at this event.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $12, $10 for kids 12 and under.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monstera Mash

Head to pop culture-themed plant shop Plantney for part Halloween party, part plant swap. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Plantney, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night, Halloween edition

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. This social dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required — don't forget to wear your Halloween costume!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Howl at the Museum

Tucson Museum of Art's Halloween-themed event returns! There will be a costume contest, live music, burlesque performances, art-making activities and a cocktail competition (that the audience will get to judge!).

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $40. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

Head to Hotel Congress for a huge Halloween party featuring two costume contests, live music, vendors, and food and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirits at the Zoo

Head to this adult-only party at Reid Park Zoo, featuring cocktails, a DJ dance party, karaoke, costume and dance contests, and animal encounters.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $45, which includes two drink tickets. $35 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sky Bar Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween at Sky Bar with two different parties. The first, on Oct. 28, will include "Harry Potter" trivia, live music, a costume contest, drink specials and a show that features glass walking, stunts, magic and burlesque. Come Oct. 29, enjoy drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest where the grand prize is two tickets to the upcoming Dusk Music Festival.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28; The Saturday, Oct. 29 party starts at 9 p.m. and the costume contest begins at midnight.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Both parties are free to attend, bring money for drinks. The Oct. 28 event allows ages 18 and up until 9:30 p.m. After that, the event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the Oct. 28 event page or the Oct. 29 event page for more information.

"The Rocky Horror" Halloween Bash

The Loft Cinema is hosting its annual "The Rocky Horror" Halloween bash! While the movie begins at 11 p.m., there will be pre-show activities including games, giveaways and a $100 prize for best costume.

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $8. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without a parent or adult guardian.

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer, Bikes & Boos: Halloween Ride

Take a self-guided bike ride to celebrate Halloween, thanks to Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, Dragoon Brewing Company, Westbound and Transit Cycles. Tickets include a map of the route, a beer at each location and a spooky bandana. There will be prizes for best individual and group costumes!

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Various starting points.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hallowine

Take a road trip to Arizona's wine country for a visit to Sonoita winery AZ Hops and Vines. Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, costume contests and karaoke.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine

Visit the event page for more information.

1912's Halloween Party

Enjoy some brews while celebrating Halloween! 1912 Brewing Co. is hosting a costume contest at 8 p.m.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Costume and Dance Party at Monterey Court

ROH Band will be playing at Monterey Court's Halloween bash. Wear your costume for a chance to win a prize!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $12, kids under 16 years old get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Hoedown

The Maverick is hosting its Halloween Hoedown on Oct. 29, featuring live music, drink specials and a $500 grand prize for the most original costume, among other cash prizes for other categories.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin' Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

An outdoor roller disco and dance party is taking over the MSA Annex the night before Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a contest for both adults and kids! Remember to bring your own skates.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest at 2 p.m., plus merchant specials all day including discounts on large pizzas from Magpies and drink specials for the adults at Bison Witches, Boxyard and Bawker Bawker.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: North Fourth Avenue. Costume contest is at Haggerty Plaza, 316 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Howl-oween

It's a Halloween party for dogs! Bring your four-legged friends to St. Philip's Plaza for a pup parade, a costume contest for dogs, and giveaways.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Hocus Pocus" Trivia Night

🎶 I put a spell on you 🎶 Test your knowledge in all things "Hocus Pocus" at Snakes & Lattes. In addition to trivia, there will be themed specials, a pumpkin coloring contest and a team costume contest.

When: 6:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 for the pumpkin coloring contest. 7-9 p.m. for trivia.

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima Animal Care Center's Halloween Spell-tacular

Find your new best friend at Pima Animal Care Center, all while celebrating Halloween. This family-friendly event will feature hundreds of adoptable pets, trick-or-treating, games and food trucks.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, $20 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s vs. '00s Halloween Party

Head to this dance party on Halloween, where a DJ will be spinning music from the '90s and '00s. There will also be a '90s- and '00s-themed costume contest, plus throwback video games, drink specials, Halloween candy and photo ops.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Dead Decades Dance Party

An all-night dance party is taking over Hotel Congress! There will be two stages, drink specials and two costume contests.

When: 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Music Mondays at Casa Video and Film Bar

Spend Halloween night at Casa Video and Film Bar, which will be screening "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Shock Treatment." Fresco Pizzeria will deliver to Casa Video with no delivery fee!

When: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to order food

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Celebrate Halloween belatedly with this bar crawl, featuring stops at Funky Monk, BBQ N Beats, Cobra Arcade Bar, Hi Fi, The Hut, IBT's, O'Malleys and Zen Nightclub.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Check in at Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for groups, $20 for singles

Visit the event page for more information.