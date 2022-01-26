Shoppers walk along one of the tents at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way during during the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

Melis Cohen looks over the strands of crystals she’s buying from the booth run by Queenly Global Trading, Richardson, Texas, during the JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show at the Tucson Expo Center in Tucson, Ariz. in 2017.

Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase

Many of the 30+ shows in Tucson's massive gem showcase have started or will begin soon, with many open through mid-February. Popular shows including Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13) and Colors of the Stone (Jan. 29 through Feb. 5).

When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!

Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."

When: Now through Feb. 20

Where: Virtual

Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts

Visit the website for more information.

Singers, Songwriters, Nostalgia, a Flamenco Guitar Aficionado, and a Swan Song! (Sponsored)

Joan Osborne’s purring vocals are energizing and melodic, with retro beats that dare you to sit still while The Weepies' unique writing and unusual harmonies will be showcased as the duo’s last concert everAJ Croce hits the stage on Saturday performing his dad Jim Croce's hits with a style that proves fathers and sons share talent and tone remarkably well, and Juno winning master guitarist, Jesse Cook returns with his intoxicating fusion of world music.

Brook Sample at St. Philip's Plaza

Sit back and relax in the courtyard at St. Philip's Plaza with soothing vocals and country vibes from Brook Sample. Before the performance begins, check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for seating.

When: Thursday, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

After 7 Band at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe

Get groovin’ at Monterey Court and listen to this high-energy cover band with a few drinks and tasty menu items this weekend.

When: Friday, Jan. 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $5 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

Girl Scout cookies are here! (Sponsored)

Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths from now until March 13th that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while others will be running their cookie business virtually. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or delivery, door-to-door sales, or via cookie booth and help them find their success.

Final Approach at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden

Visit Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden for a dinner and a show! Watch Final Approach for some guitar tunes, bass, drums and vocals under the patio lights.

When: Friday, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Liz and Pete will be performing this Friday. Reservations are recommended.

When: Friday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westward Look Resort Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Stargazing Event

Bring binoculars or a telescope for a star dazzling event! Reach For The Stars is hosting their monthly stargazing event this weekend. There will be high-tech telescopes for you to use, plus a team of local volunteers to guide you through the stars, planets and deep sky objects. You can also bring a chair to enjoy the cosmic view.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Just For Kids: Peter and the Wolf, Sonoran Style

Check out a family event hosted by Tucson Symphony Orchestra, filled with  storytelling and interactive concerts that will educate and entertain your kids.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Where: Mansfield Park, 2275 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, registration required

Visit the event website for more information.

A Very Curious Open House Market

Woolly Fern has spent weeks updating their shop. Tour through newly opened rooms in the store, visit a new classroom space, a tattoo flash by Sahracha Ink and Venus, coffee bar, baked treats and DJ beats.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Woolly Fern Oddities, 4401 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A CDO Blonde at Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N, Camino Martin, on Nov. 13, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing at Catalina Brewing Company

It's Girl Scout cookie season! Catalina Brewing Company came up with a tasty event filled with cookies and cold brews. There will be plenty of boxes of cookies available for purchase too, so bring extra cash and stock up.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for pairings

Visit the event page for more information.

HOG Chili Cookoff at Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson

There's a spicy event happening at Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson this weekend. Test your crock pot and cooking skills at this annual HOG chili cookoff! Prizes will be given to people's choice, most spicy and best flavor. Register for the cookoff by emailing marketing@tucsonharley.com.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In

Stop by for a free fun classic car show with locals at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Stroll through these roaring beauties and stop by the restaurant for food and refreshments. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Chris Jeffrey wrestles with Mogi in the pet area as the two stop in for a beer and a tennis ball at MotoSonora Brewing Co., 1015 S. Park Ave.

The Surfbroads at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Cruise over to the brewery for some surf rock vibes with a mixture of rock and metal classic rhythms and beats by Surfbroads. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and snacks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

The County Line at Eddie's Cocktails

Grab your friends and listen to some original country music performed by The County Line at Eddie's Cocktails this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

27th Annual Sahuarita Classics Car Show

Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts will be bringing their classic cars for a fun car show at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. This event is for all ages. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy

Cost: $5 per person

Visit the event page for more information.

Leila Rose Lopez at Button Brew House

Leila Lopez will be taking the stage at Button Brew House performing old classic rock, folk, jazz and other song favorites.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

The Outlaw Rebels at AZ Hops and Vines

Enjoy some rockabilly love on stage with The Outlaw Rebels at the vineyard. Visitors can sit by the heaters and fire pits with wine and pairings at the open patio with friends and family this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The courtyard at St. Philips Plaza with an outdoor bar.

The Cuban Guys at St. Philip's Plaza

The Cuban Guys will be at a free live musical performance at St. Philip's Plaza. Make sure to check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping by the white tents at the market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

La Encantada art market

SAACA is hosting a two-day fine art market at La Encantada shopping center. Shop from fashion to metalwork.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Native artists' craft market and demonstrations

Attend this event with several Native artists who will host demonstrations including basket- and jewelry-making. Items will also be for sale.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission of $5

Visit the website for more information.

Make It! Workshop

Kids can attend Children Museum Tucson's monthly Make It! Workshop, where they'll have the chance to explore tools, design and build projects in the museum's outdoor courtyard. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Event is free and includes supplies and space in the courtyard. It does not include entry to the museum

Visit the event page for more information. 

Goat yoga at Udall Park

Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.

Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Terrarium workshop

Attend this workshop to learn how to make your own terrarium with houseplants. The workshop includes instruction, soil, perlite, charcoal and weed barrier. Plants and glass containers will be available to purchase or you can bring your own glass container.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $15, reserve a seat by calling 520-299-9471

Visit the event page for more information.

Owner Tiffany Lee gives cats their lunch at El Jefe Cat Lounge. 

Yoga with cats

El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting two cat yoga sessions this weekend. First up: Saturday's class is a modified yoga movement class with cats, held on the first floor, intended to be wheelchair-friendly and allow guests to be seated. The second class is on Sunday, which will be held on the lounge's second floor.

When: Modified yoga is Saturday, Jan. 29, 10-11 a.m. The second yoga class is Sunday, Jan. 30, 10-11 a.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Chauncey Jones at The Maverick

Chauncey Jones will be bringing some classic country rock to the dance floor at The Maverick this weekend. During this fun western event you can also enjoy $3 margaritas and $4 Dos Equis until 2 a.m.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Arts and craft show at Mr. Head's

Stop by Mr. Head's on Fourth Avenue for an arts and craft show featuring the work by at least 10 artists. There will also be live painting and glassblowing beginning at 2 p.m. This event is family-friendly, with supervised kids allowed until 8 p.m.

When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Mr. Head's, Art Gallery and Bar, 513 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Noble Hops at Whiskey Treats

Who needs some upbeat folk music? Whiskey Treats will be hitting the stage under the patio lights at Noble Hops this weekend.

When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane

Cost: Reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Caiden Brewer at Frog and Firkin

Bring your boots and hat and cruise downtown for some country rock performed by Caiden Brewer at Frog and Firkin.

When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Frog and Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat bingo

Cuddle up with cats at El Jefe Lounge and play bingo! Winners will be awarded prizes such as future lounging passes and El Jefe merch. Cat bingo is recommended for ages 5 and up. Reservations are required.

When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 6-7 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14

Visit the website for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.