This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase
Many of the 30+ shows in Tucson's massive gem showcase have started or will begin soon, with many open through mid-February. Popular shows including Kino Gem & Mineral Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show (Jan. 27 through Feb. 13), African Art Village (Jan. 29 through Feb. 13) and Colors of the Stone (Jan. 29 through Feb. 5).
When: Now through mid-February, individual shows have their own dates
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Most shows are free to attend, though some may require admission or parking fees. Bring money for shopping!
Visit Visit Tucson's website for more information on all the shows.
Tucson International Jewish Film Festival
This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."
When: Now through Feb. 20
Where: Virtual
Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts
Singers, Songwriters, Nostalgia, a Flamenco Guitar Aficionado, and a Swan Song! (Sponsored)
Joan Osborne’s purring vocals are energizing and melodic, with retro beats that dare you to sit still while The Weepies' unique writing and unusual harmonies will be showcased as the duo’s last concert ever! AJ Croce hits the stage on Saturday performing his dad Jim Croce's hits with a style that proves fathers and sons share talent and tone remarkably well, and Juno winning master guitarist, Jesse Cook returns with his intoxicating fusion of world music.
Brook Sample at St. Philip's Plaza
Sit back and relax in the courtyard at St. Philip's Plaza with soothing vocals and country vibes from Brook Sample. Before the performance begins, check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for seating.
When: Thursday, Jan. 27, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase
After 7 Band at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe
Get groovin’ at Monterey Court and listen to this high-energy cover band with a few drinks and tasty menu items this weekend.
When: Friday, Jan. 28, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $5 per person
Girl Scout cookies are here! (Sponsored)
Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths from now until March 13th that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while others will be running their cookie business virtually. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or delivery, door-to-door sales, or via cookie booth and help them find their success.
Final Approach at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden
Visit Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden for a dinner and a show! Watch Final Approach for some guitar tunes, bass, drums and vocals under the patio lights.
When: Friday, Jan. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: Reservations required
Live music at Westward Look
Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Liz and Pete will be performing this Friday. Reservations are recommended.
When: Friday, Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Westward Look Resort Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 cover
Pima County Stargazing Event
Bring binoculars or a telescope for a star dazzling event! Reach For The Stars is hosting their monthly stargazing event this weekend. There will be high-tech telescopes for you to use, plus a team of local volunteers to guide you through the stars, planets and deep sky objects. You can also bring a chair to enjoy the cosmic view.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Just For Kids: Peter and the Wolf, Sonoran Style
Check out a family event hosted by Tucson Symphony Orchestra, filled with storytelling and interactive concerts that will educate and entertain your kids.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2275 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Visit the event website for more information.
A Very Curious Open House Market
Woolly Fern has spent weeks updating their shop. Tour through newly opened rooms in the store, visit a new classroom space, a tattoo flash by Sahracha Ink and Venus, coffee bar, baked treats and DJ beats.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Woolly Fern Oddities, 4401 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing at Catalina Brewing Company
It's Girl Scout cookie season! Catalina Brewing Company came up with a tasty event filled with cookies and cold brews. There will be plenty of boxes of cookies available for purchase too, so bring extra cash and stock up.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, noon to 11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for pairings
HOG Chili Cookoff at Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson
There's a spicy event happening at Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson this weekend. Test your crock pot and cooking skills at this annual HOG chili cookoff! Prizes will be given to people's choice, most spicy and best flavor. Register for the cookoff by emailing marketing@tucsonharley.com.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for a free fun classic car show with locals at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Stroll through these roaring beauties and stop by the restaurant for food and refreshments.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free, food and drinks available for purchase
The Surfbroads at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Cruise over to the brewery for some surf rock vibes with a mixture of rock and metal classic rhythms and beats by Surfbroads.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and snacks available for purchase
The County Line at Eddie's Cocktails
Grab your friends and listen to some original country music performed by The County Line at Eddie's Cocktails this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m.
Where: Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase
27th Annual Sahuarita Classics Car Show
Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts will be bringing their classic cars for a fun car show at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park. This event is for all ages.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
Cost: $5 per person
Leila Rose Lopez at Button Brew House
Leila Lopez will be taking the stage at Button Brew House performing old classic rock, folk, jazz and other song favorites.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
The Outlaw Rebels at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy some rockabilly love on stage with The Outlaw Rebels at the vineyard. Visitors can sit by the heaters and fire pits with wine and pairings at the open patio with friends and family this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
The Cuban Guys at St. Philip's Plaza
The Cuban Guys will be at a free live musical performance at St. Philip's Plaza. Make sure to check in with the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping by the white tents at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
La Encantada art market
SAACA is hosting a two-day fine art market at La Encantada shopping center. Shop from fashion to metalwork.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Native artists' craft market and demonstrations
Attend this event with several Native artists who will host demonstrations including basket- and jewelry-making. Items will also be for sale.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Included with museum admission of $5
Make It! Workshop
Kids can attend Children Museum Tucson's monthly Make It! Workshop, where they'll have the chance to explore tools, design and build projects in the museum's outdoor courtyard.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Event is free and includes supplies and space in the courtyard. It does not include entry to the museum
Goat yoga at Udall Park
Enjoy a yoga class at Udall Park, surrounded by goats with GOT Yoga.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m.
Where: Udall Park northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Terrarium workshop
Attend this workshop to learn how to make your own terrarium with houseplants. The workshop includes instruction, soil, perlite, charcoal and weed barrier. Plants and glass containers will be available to purchase or you can bring your own glass container.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $15, reserve a seat by calling 520-299-9471
Yoga with cats
El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting two cat yoga sessions this weekend. First up: Saturday's class is a modified yoga movement class with cats, held on the first floor, intended to be wheelchair-friendly and allow guests to be seated. The second class is on Sunday, which will be held on the lounge's second floor.
When: Modified yoga is Saturday, Jan. 29, 10-11 a.m. The second yoga class is Sunday, Jan. 30, 10-11 a.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $18, reservations required
Chauncey Jones at The Maverick
Chauncey Jones will be bringing some classic country rock to the dance floor at The Maverick this weekend. During this fun western event you can also enjoy $3 margaritas and $4 Dos Equis until 2 a.m.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Arts and craft show at Mr. Head's
Stop by Mr. Head's on Fourth Avenue for an arts and craft show featuring the work by at least 10 artists. There will also be live painting and glassblowing beginning at 2 p.m. This event is family-friendly, with supervised kids allowed until 8 p.m.
When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Mr. Head's, Art Gallery and Bar, 513 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks
Noble Hops at Whiskey Treats
Who needs some upbeat folk music? Whiskey Treats will be hitting the stage under the patio lights at Noble Hops this weekend.
When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Reservations required
Caiden Brewer at Frog and Firkin
Bring your boots and hat and cruise downtown for some country rock performed by Caiden Brewer at Frog and Firkin.
When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Frog and Firkin, 874 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks available for purchase
Cat bingo
Cuddle up with cats at El Jefe Lounge and play bingo! Winners will be awarded prizes such as future lounging passes and El Jefe merch. Cat bingo is recommended for ages 5 and up. Reservations are required.
When: Sunday, Jan. 30, 6-7 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $14