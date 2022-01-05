This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Little Cat Performance at Crooked Tooth
Celebrate the first week of the New Year with a live performance from Little Cat and ice-cold brews at Crooked Tooth.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Free First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art
Join TMA as they introduce the opening of Olivier Mosset's ice sculpture Ice II. This event will feature music, art-making, interactive experiences and a bar serving beer and wine.
When: Thursday, Jan. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: Free, registration required
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Jan. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Gather January Market
Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. At this shopping event, you can stuff your cars and totes with vintage, antiques and creative finds.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 6-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Yes And... Let's Do Improv!
Join Valley of the Moon Tucson every first Thursday of every month for improv in their enchanted gardens.
When: Thursday, Jan. 6, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: Free, donations appreciated
Live music at The Hut
Visit The Hut for live music performed by Elevenacity.
When: Thursday, Jan. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Hut's event page for more information.
Tucson International Jewish Film Festival
This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."
When: Jan. 6 through Feb. 20
Where: Virtual
Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts
Panic Station at Eddie's Cocktails
Hang out with your friends and have some drinks while you jam to vocals and beats from Panic Station.
When: Friday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. to midnight
Where: Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Flipside at The Maverick
Flipside will be performing live at The Maverick. Plus, don't miss DJ Porkchop playing the best spins and drinks at the bar all night long.
When: Friday, Jan. 7, 9 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Cat trivia night
Test your knowledge on all things cats at this cat-themed trivia night — surrounded by El Jefe Cat Lounge's cats! This event is for adults only, and if you're 21 and over, you can bring your own drinks.
When: Friday, Jan. 7, 7-8 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15
Beyond Tucson Annual Week of Events
Beyond Tucson will start their annual outdoor events this Saturday. Friends and family can register for free outdoor events such as hikes, fun runs, bike rides, scavenger hunts and outdoor dance experiences.
When: Jan. 8-15. See the schedule
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Free, registration required
Art After Dark
Children's Museum Tucson is hosting dance theater Safos for its monthly Art After Dark event, which will include hands-on activities, dance films and performances. Enjoy half-priced admission to the museum during the event!
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $4.50
Yoga at Mission Garden
Visit Mission Garden for a standing yoga class in the gardens with instructor Coco Bopp.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 8:30-9:15 a.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: By donation, $5 minimum suggested
Broken pottery workshop
Spend your Saturday morning with Green Things, learning how to transform your broken pottery into a work of art. Bring your broken pots from home or purchase broken pottery from Green Things at a reduced price. Plants used for the class will also be available to buy.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, reservations required by calling 520-299-9471. Fee covers soil and instruction
Electric Feel 12-Year Anniversary
Stay up late on the dance floor with underground DJs at 191 Toole. The lineup will include Alex Kinney, Chris Miranda, Shelby Athouguia and Toby Roberts.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donations suggested
Taiko Drumming at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson
Experience the ancient art of Japanese drumming with a live performance by Ken Koshio.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $10-$25
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
Visit the Steam Pump Ranch and shop for unique handcrafted products, watch gardening and archaeological demonstrations by Archaeology Southwest, plus enjoy live music, kid crafts and a farmers market.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Live music at MotoSonora
Visit MotoSonora Brewing Company every Saturday for evenings of live music. Check out the schedule here.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free, bring money for drinks
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Whiskey Treats at AZ Hops and Vines
Visit the winery for live music from Whiskey Treats.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for wine
Cars and Coffee
Kick off 2022 with a free, casual car meet. Attendees will also get coffee and see some roaring beauties. Tuner cars will be featured this weekend.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Mimosas, Music and Market
Shop for handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Giant Blue Performance
Listen to some rhythmic blues in a fun atmosphere at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. Face masks are required at this event.
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out at this furry-hoofed yoga class at the park with enchanted goats. Remember to bring water and a mat!
When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson event page for more information.
January Art Walk at The Steinfeld
Walk a new exhibit at the Steinfeld Gallery. This event will have music by In-Rave, food by Natural Mente, open artist studios, free parking and free admission.
When: Saturday, Jan 8, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Careers at a zoo
Students in seventh grade and up can attend this interactive workshop to learn about all the careers that keep Reid Park Zoo running, plus other wildlife careers. Masks are required at this event.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the website for more information and to sign up.
Hotel Congress Cookout
Drive downtown and rock out with Black Cat Bones on the patio with drinks and tasty bites at Hotel Congress.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $5 at the door
Cat yoga
Enjoy yoga at El Jefe Cat Lounge surrounded by cats!
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 10-11 a.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $18
Live patio music at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden
End your weekend with a live performance from Final Approach at Three Canyon.
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: Reservations required