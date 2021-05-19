This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
Both the City of Tucson and Pima County have dropped their mask mandates, following updated guidance from the CDC, that says fully-vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings. Masks will still be required when using city transportation, and public and private entities may continue to enforce mask wearing on their premises or at their events.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining in the double or single digits, we're adding indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Enchanted Dream Fairyland Festival
Prepare to be enchanted at this magical event! Enjoy photo ops with fairy princesses and mermaids, unicorn and carriage rides, enchanted treats, face painting, fantasy hairdos, craft workshops, fairy parade and boutique shopping. Remember to dress up as your favorite fantasy character!
Where: La Mariposa Resort, 1501 N. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, May 23, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 admission, with additional fees for some activities. Free admission for children 12 months and younger.
Visit the festival's Eventbrite page for more information.
Friday Night Dance Party
Kick off the weekend with a family-friendly outdoor dance party in downtown Tucson and Zumba until the sun goes down. Free Hub Ice Cream Parlor vouchers will be given to the first 30 participants.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, May 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the YMCA of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Celebrate 50 years of home improvements with SAHBA Home Patio Show (Sponsored)
Welcome back to SAHBA’s Spring Home and Patio Show at the TCC featuring the very latest in home improvement trends, remodeling ideas and outdoor living! We are celebrating 50 years of making this bi‐annual retail expo the premier opportunity to assist consumers looking to make home improvements and connect with quality vendors! Don’t miss it!
Caiden Brewer at Dove Mountain Brewing Company
Take a trip over to Marana for classic rock and country music by Caiden Brewer.
Where: Dove Mountain Brewing Company, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.
When: Friday, May 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations encouraged
Visit Caiden Brewer's website for more information.
70s Karaoke at Craft Republic
Get dressed up in your favorite 70s disco gear and sing your heart out at Craft Republic.
Where: Craft Republic, 7625 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Thursday, May 20, 9 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free to attend, drink specials available
San Ysidro Wheat Harvest Festival
Volunteers will demonstrate the traditional ways wheat was harvested, threshed, winnowed and ground into flour. Each visitor to this event will get a taste of history with their own serving of pozole de trigo, a soup made with wheat grains. Plants from the garden and Barrio Bread will be available for sale.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Mission Garden Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Movie in the Park: "Beauty and the Beast"
Grab your blankets and lawn chairs to watch a tale as old as time at Anamax Park. The movie will be shown on the soccer field, so use the south entrance to the park. Pre-registration and social distancing is required and face masks are optional.
Where: Anamax Park, 7625 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Friday, May 21, 7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required by Thursday, May 20 at noon.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Movie on the Lawn: "Grease"
"It's Greased Lightning!" Bring your blanket and lawn chairs and watch this favorite 1950s-themed musical movie in Oro Valley. Social distancing is requested and masks are recommended when distancing can't be observed.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, May 22, 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Visit the Oro Valley Parks & Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
The Steel Sahuaros at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Tucson country and folk band The Steel Sahuaros will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Friday, May 21, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites from the food truck.
Visit The Steel Sahuaros Facebook event page for more information.
Reggae at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to African roots reggae from General Tchefary on the AZ Hops and Vines patio.
When: Saturday, May 22, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for wine and more fun stuff
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Downtown Tucson’s Spring Bridal Expo
The bridal event is back! Grab a mimosa and talk to several vendors about your special day. There will be DJ music, swag bags, tastings, fun samples and more!
Where: The L Offices, 130 E.Congress St.
When: Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Sunset Yoga
Join Tucson Yoga Jam under the trees at the park for yoga hour with occasional guest DJs. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Wednesday, May 19, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Yoga Jam Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch Music at the Plaza
Visit St. Philips Plaza and watch live DJs every Saturday and Sunday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason perform on Saturdays and DJ Herm plays Sundays.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through May 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Little Anthony's Thursday Night Concert
Join Little Anthony's Diner for live music at their outdoor classic car hop featuring The Cadillacs.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
When: Thursday, May 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, call ahead to make reservations at 520-296-0456.
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, May 20, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Saturday on the Hotel Congress Plaza with Red Feather Duet
Check out a free performance by Red Feather Duet on the outdoor stage at Hotel Congress.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, May 22, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Viva Cars and Coffee
Can you hear those engines roar? Cruise over to Viva Coffee House for a free car show with decked out cars and fresh coffee.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Viva Coffee House Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, May 21, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Grab some bites with an open-air quirky food event. This event will have food trucks, a farmer's market, handmade crafts, jewelry, arts, clothing, vintage items, antiques and more!
Where: Diamondback's Eastside Farmers Market, 7889 E. 22nd Street
When: Sunday, May 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Bear Canyon Market
Shop with makers, growers, local chefs, craftspeople, artisans and designers while helping raise money and awareness for the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.
Where: 8995 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" at El Toro Flicks Downtown
Watch a funny favorite at El Toro Flicks. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Face masks are required any time you are out of your vehicle.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 131 S. Linda Ave. (near the MSA Annex)
When: Sunday, May 23, 7 p.m.
Cost: $21.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
The Tortoise and the Hare Drive-in
Drive in and enjoy a show presented by Live Theatre Workshop. This drive-in radio show can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle or you can wear masks and sit in lawn chairs in front of your vehicle.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Friday-Sunday, May 21-23
Cost: $30 and up
Visit the Live Theatre Workshop website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "The Goonies"
"First you gotta do the truffle shuffle!" Then, grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing the 80s teen adventure "The Goonies."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, May 22, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20-25 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Spaceballs"
"Let the Schwartz be with you!" Cruise over to Cactus Drive-In Theatre for a quirky movie classic "Spaceballs."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Sunday, May 23, 8-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $20-25 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Make it! Workshop
Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at this outdoor monthly workshop in the Children's Museum Tucson plaza.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, May 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum Tucson's website for more information.
Memorial Day Grab 'n Go
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun activity bag for children ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask at pick up.
Where: Randolph Recreation Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, May 20, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first-come, first-served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Sushi 101 Virtual Class
Join Flying Aprons to make some tasty bites with this online step-by-step class. Learn how to make vegetable rolls, shrimp nigiri and some fun cooking tricks with expert sushi chef Tommy Begay III.
When: Wednesday, May 19, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Bobcats in Tucson on Zoom
Join Kerry Baldwin and Cheryl Mollohan to learn about the Bobcats in Tucson project. During this virtual event you will learn about bobcat home range sizes, movement corridors, tolerance to urban density and relationships with neighboring bobcats.
When: Thursday, May 20, 1-2:00 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Eventbrite page for more information.
Virtual Tarot 101
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Friday, May 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.