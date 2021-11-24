This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Geeks Who Drink is hosting pub trivia every Wednesday at Dillinger's Taproom. Don't miss a chance to win gift cards and frosty pints.
Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Carpool Movie: "Elf"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk and get ready for your favorite elf of the holiday season: Buddy!
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
Cost: $8 Adults, $2 kids
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Experience The Nutcracker with Ballet Tucson (Sponsored)
Ballet Tucson's full-length holiday classic The Nutcracker is back! A magical journey complete with swirling snowflakes and dancing sweets at Tucson Music Hall Dec. 23-26. For tickets, call 520-791-4101 or visit ballettucson.org
Monterey Court 10th Anniversary with The Coolers
Celebrate Monterey Court's 10th anniversary with The Coolers! Listen to a live performance enjoy a night of dancing. There will also be gift certificate giveaways, ice cream, cake and some throwback dishes from Monterey Court's early years.
Where: 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Friday, Nov. 26, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Reservations available
Localism Weekend at Pop Cycle
Celebrate Localism Weekend with Pop Cycle. On Black Friday, the store will offer 20% off storewide. For Small Business Saturday, the store will offer 20% off in-store lines DDco Design and Monster Booty Threads.
Where: 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27
Cost: Bring money for shopping
Join Parks and Rec for its annual Holiday Arts and Craft Fair at Reid Park this weekend (Sponsored)
Get your holiday shopping started at this free event that features more than 140 vendors including painters, jewelers, crafters and photographers. Find wind chimes, walking sticks, bird feeders, knit scarves, handmade soaps, gourmet treats and so much more. Find more info here.
"Season of Light" Holiday Planetarium Show
Watch an annual family favorite light show displayed on the Flandrau fulldome projection system. "Season of Light" will show you festivals of light through times and cultures that celebrate the spirit of renewal around the Winter Solstice.
When: Friday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 28, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $7-$9
Black Friday at St. Philip's Plaza Market
This Black Friday treat yourself to mimosas, live music and local market goodies. Fill your bags with handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Friday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market event page for more information.
La Encantada's Enchanted Snowfall
Watch faux flurries fall in the open-air shopping center courtyard at La Encantada shopping mall. During these snow-filled weekends there will also be live music, hot chocolate provided by Blanco Tacos + Tequila and caroling. Bring the kids or make it a date night.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 18, 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m.
Where: The La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
Cost: Free
Visit their event page or website for more information.
Hanksgiving at Hotel Congress
Hotel Congress is featuring a night of fun with a live DJ dance party, tattoo pop-up and live performances. This event benefits Sonoran Prevention Works. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for this event.
When: Friday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m.
Cost: $15
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley
Listen to your favorite holiday hits by an all-star cast and watch dancing elves and singing reindeer on stage. This event is great for everyone. Even Santa will be there.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: See the schedule
Cost: Buy your ticket here
Thanksgiving Weekend Celebrations at PACC
Stop by Pima Animal Care Center for Furry Friend Friday 10 a.m. to noon, when adopters can choose from a variety of shopping cart cutouts with different discounts on the back. Noon to 2 p.m., adopters within 30 days or longer can spin the wheel for prizes. From 2 p.m. to close, adopters of pets ages 8 years or older can get a pet bed, stairs or a ramp. This event will also feature Small Business Saturday, Sofa Sunday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.
Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road
When: Friday-Tuesday, Nov. 26-30
Cost: See details here
Zona Libre at Brother John's Beer
Get ready to dance! Zona Libre is performing at Brother John's.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 26, 9 p.m.
Cost: $10 cover
Small Business Saturday pop-up market
Good Things Tucson and The Ninth House are hosting a pop-up market for Small Business Saturday. The market will include makers such as Unearthed Jewelry, Cactus Clouds Art, Mi Casita Press and She's Pretty Crafty.
Where: Good Things Tucson, 2569 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Small Business Saturday Market
Take your bestie out for an afternoon of shopping and cold brews at Casa Marana. Support artists, photographers and other vendors at the Small Business Saturday Market.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Meet a Mermaid at Hotel McCoy
Hang around the pool at Hotel McCoy and visit with a magical mermaid. Remember to grab your camera for selfies and family moments at the poolside event.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Corona de Tucson Artisan Market
To celebrate Small Business Saturday, Four Arrows Garden and Corona Ace Hardware are hosting an artisan market with local vendors and artists. There will be free ice cream and free succulents for kids.
Where: Four Arrows Garden, 16335 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Open Mic Night at Catalina Brewing Co.
Bring your instrument, guitars and your love for karaoke songs. It's the perfect atmosphere for beginner musicians.
Where: 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 8-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Pecan Classic 10K Run and Nut Run 5K Run/Walk
Run through pecan orchards, with awards given to first place winners.
Where: Green Valley Pecan Company, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 8 a.m.
Cost: $45
Visit the event page and website for more information
Houseplant Arrangement Workshop
Craft your own houseplant arrangement with Green Things and learn how to arrange your plants based on light and maintenance.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, which covers the soil and instruction. Pots and plants are available for an additional purchase or you can bring your own. Call 520-299-9471 to register
Bachata Social Dance Night
This event will have salsa dancing and live music to keep your hips moving all night long.
Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $10
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Remember to bring a toy for the toy drive.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Angel Diamond at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to some outdoor patio music while sipping on some wine at AZ Hops and Vines this weekend.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Drew Cooper Band at The Maverick
Put on your hat and boots for some live country music at The Maverick. Drew Cooper Band will be performing live this Saturday.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.
Cost: $5 after 8 p.m.
Fall Festival
Hop in the car and cruise over to Vail for a fall festival at Vista Feed & Supply. Shop with vendors, food trucks, raffles, pet adoptions and more.
Where: Vista Feed & Supply, 2052 W. Sahuarita Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and bites
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free, but bring money for brews and bites
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Made in Tucson Market
Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
"A Christmas Story" at Fox Tucson Theatre
Stop by the Fox Theatre downtown and watch a classic holiday movie on the big screen: "A Christmas Story."
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $7.50
A night with Freddy Parish's Country Club
This is a monthly live country music and dancing event held every fourth Sunday at the plaza at Hotel Congress.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 at the door
Midtown Marketplace
Cross some people off your holiday list with this shopping event. Stroll alongside local honey, jams, jellies, soaps, candles, handmade items, personal care, jewelry, pet photography, children's toys, hats and more.
Where: 1661 N. Swan Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Congress Cookout with Felix y Los Gatos
Visit Hotel Congress for music, food specials and live music. Bring your honey, buddy or just bring yourself and enjoy the cookout.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $8
Visit the Hotel Congress event page for more information.