Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival

Kory Lillie, right, gets a ride on the pedal carts as son Daniel, 5, takes the wheel at the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival in 2017.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music, food and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Jonathan Russell works at the Sonoran Glass School.

2021 Sonoran Glass School Pumpkin Fiesta

Create a new fall tradition and make glass pumpkins from select seasonal colors with experienced local artists and glass blowers. 

When: Call 520-884-7814 for availability

Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.

Cost: $95 per pumpkin

Visit the Sonoran Glass School event page for more information. 

Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! 

When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

Join Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for fun programs this fall! (Sponsored)

This Nov. 13, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (GSSoAZ) invites you to join them and Rappel to Propel Girls in our Community. GSSoAZ challenges you to go beyond your limitations and go over the edge by rappelling down a seventeen story building to support their mission to continue developing and refining innovative programs and opportunities for every girl who wants to be a Girl Scout

Sign up here!

Tucson Humanities Festival

The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. The festival features author Walter Isaacson as its headliner on Oct. 8 at Centennial Hall.

When: Now, with events through Friday, Nov. 5

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream 

Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s. 

When: Four shows per night Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate the legacy of Asleep at the Wheel at Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)

Asleep at the Wheel is Comin’ Right At Ya this Friday at Fox Tucson Theatre with their toe-tappin’, honky-tonk sound and swinging western hits! This no-holds-barred concert is set to be a HUGE show — with over a dozen artists on stage in a full-on celebration of the music and remarkable legacy of Asleep at the Wheel!

Get your tickets here!

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin. 

When: Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.

For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.

Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson

Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.

When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Gather October Market

Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. This month's market theme is "Fall Bounty."

When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Lookout Tucson Concert Series

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.

When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Admission is free. Reservations are recommended. This event is 21+

Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information. 

Live music at The Hut

Visit The Hut for live music performed by Elevenacity.

When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit The Hut's event page for more information.

Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market

Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.

When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping

Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.

Dancers with Tucson’s Compania de Danza Folklorica de Arizona perform on the Alameda St. stage during opening day of the 44th edition of Tucson Meet Yourself in Tucson, AZ. on October 13, 2017.

Tucson Meet Yourself

Enjoy a folklife festival featuring dozens of performances, artists and food vendors blending Tucson's many cultures.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites

Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself website for more information.

Movie night with cats

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for a showing of "Harry Potter" — surrounded by the lounge's cats!

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $12, with a free beverage and popcorn. Additional candy, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase

Visit El Jefe's website for more information.

Saved by the '90s skating party

Turn back the clock and visit this '90s-themed outdoor skating event! Listen to nostalgic '90s music, plus there will be a snack bar, a '90s-themed photo booth and a Kindness Rock Station.

When: Friday, Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Eric Michael Ogden Skatepark, 1702 N. Palo Verde Blvd.

Cost: $5 suggested donation, snacks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Monster Mash at Steam Pump Ranch

This event includes pumpkin decorating, jumping castles, a photo booth, witches brew, cookie decorating, Halloween crafts, a cartoon-themed spooky maze, a scary movie scavenger hunt, a DJ and food trucks.

When: Friday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, purchase tickets ahead of time

Visit the event page for more information. 

Art and crafts show at Catalina Pointe

Stroll through an outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out pottery, signs, jewelry, paintings and more!

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 15930 N. Oracle Road, Catalina

Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.

The Haunted Ruins Theater Presents: The Polka Dot Hex

Valley of the Moon Haunted Ruins is an interactive theatrical production that puts you into the show with full interaction. The story is one that follows a tour guide as they trek to brew a potion that will get rid of an "unfashionable hex."

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $5-$10, ages 7 and under are free

Visit the event page for more information.

Okturbofest car show 

This event will showcase over 250 show cars from Arizona and the surrounding areas. Don't miss the trunk-or-treat contest, raffles, games, giveaways and more!

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road

Cost: $12.43 per person for general admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Rainbows, Unicorn Farts and Fairy Dust

Check out a comedy show that showcases queer and queer ally comedians, raffles, prizes, and hardcore laughing. The raffle will benefit Tucson Queerstory, which is part of Tucson Pride.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Bumsted's, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $22 per person, limited seating

Visit the event page for more information.

Afternoon patrons enjoy brews at Casa Marana Craft Beer + Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Casa Marana Oktoberfest

Visit Casa Marana for their Oktoberfest celebration featuring beer, games, live music and a handful of vendors. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 9. Vendors will be present 3-7 p.m., with live music 7-9 p.m.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 W. Courtney Page Way

Cost: There will be a stein-holding contest that costs $5 to enter, plus beer pong that requires attendees to buy a pitcher of beer

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Kids Create At-Home is a twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. Through the program, you get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project with a live demonstration on Zoom.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance

Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members

Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.

Tucson Cars & Coffee

Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 7-10 a.m.

Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free

Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.

Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch

This family-friendly market includes handcrafted items, plus live music, crafts for kids, a farmers market, tours of the ranch and gardening and archaeological demonstrations.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Patagonia Fall Festival

Visit a colorful festival with small businesses, wineries and regional experiences from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This event will feature 100 artisans, food vendors, exhibitors, live music, entertainment and picnic fun.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Where: 325 McKeown Ave., Patagonia

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event website for more information.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Haunted hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch

Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time

Visit the event page for more information.

Live patio music at AZ Hops and Vines

Take a mini road trip and visit the vineyard for some live entertainment from Jacob Acosta Trio this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2-5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.

Pop-up market at Crooked Tooth

Shop local creators, makers, artists, food trucks and cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and shopping

Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.

When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop

Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.

59th Anniversary Party at The Maverick

Celebrate 59 years of amazing memories, line dancing, music, cash prizes, giveaways and laughs at The Maverick this weekend! 

When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m., first 100 people get a Maverick t-shirt.

Visit the event page for more information. 

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.