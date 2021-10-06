This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music, food and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
2021 Sonoran Glass School Pumpkin Fiesta
Create a new fall tradition and make glass pumpkins from select seasonal colors with experienced local artists and glass blowers.
When: Call 520-884-7814 for availability
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
Cost: $95 per pumpkin
Visit the Sonoran Glass School event page for more information.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily, now through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Join Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for fun programs this fall! (Sponsored)
This Nov. 13, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona (GSSoAZ) invites you to join them and Rappel to Propel Girls in our Community. GSSoAZ challenges you to go beyond your limitations and go over the edge by rappelling down a seventeen story building to support their mission to continue developing and refining innovative programs and opportunities for every girl who wants to be a Girl Scout.
Tucson Humanities Festival
The 12th annual Tucson Humanities Festival, presented by the University of Arizona's College of Humanities, is set to focus on the theme of storytelling. The festival features author Walter Isaacson as its headliner on Oct. 8 at Centennial Hall.
When: Now, with events through Friday, Nov. 5
Where: Various locations
Cost: Some events are free and will be available to livestream
Visit the UA's website for more information and the full schedule.
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Celebrate the legacy of Asleep at the Wheel at Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)
Asleep at the Wheel is Comin’ Right At Ya this Friday at Fox Tucson Theatre with their toe-tappin’, honky-tonk sound and swinging western hits! This no-holds-barred concert is set to be a HUGE show — with over a dozen artists on stage in a full-on celebration of the music and remarkable legacy of Asleep at the Wheel!
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Check out new outdoor activities and festive fall bites. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Gather October Market
Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event. This month's market theme is "Fall Bounty."
When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music.
When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: Admission is free. Reservations are recommended. This event is 21+
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Live music at The Hut
Visit The Hut for live music performed by Elevenacity.
When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Hut's event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmers Drive-thru Market.
When: Thursday, Oct. 7, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Meet Yourself
Enjoy a folklife festival featuring dozens of performances, artists and food vendors blending Tucson's many cultures.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Tucson Meet Yourself website for more information.
Movie night with cats
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for a showing of "Harry Potter" — surrounded by the lounge's cats!
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 7-9 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $12, with a free beverage and popcorn. Additional candy, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase
Visit El Jefe's website for more information.
Saved by the '90s skating party
Turn back the clock and visit this '90s-themed outdoor skating event! Listen to nostalgic '90s music, plus there will be a snack bar, a '90s-themed photo booth and a Kindness Rock Station.
When: Friday, Oct. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Eric Michael Ogden Skatepark, 1702 N. Palo Verde Blvd.
Cost: $5 suggested donation, snacks available for purchase
Oro Valley Monster Mash at Steam Pump Ranch
This event includes pumpkin decorating, jumping castles, a photo booth, witches brew, cookie decorating, Halloween crafts, a cartoon-themed spooky maze, a scary movie scavenger hunt, a DJ and food trucks.
When: Friday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $5, purchase tickets ahead of time
Art and crafts show at Catalina Pointe
Stroll through an outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out pottery, signs, jewelry, paintings and more!
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
The Haunted Ruins Theater Presents: The Polka Dot Hex
Valley of the Moon Haunted Ruins is an interactive theatrical production that puts you into the show with full interaction. The story is one that follows a tour guide as they trek to brew a potion that will get rid of an "unfashionable hex."
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $5-$10, ages 7 and under are free
Okturbofest car show
This event will showcase over 250 show cars from Arizona and the surrounding areas. Don't miss the trunk-or-treat contest, raffles, games, giveaways and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-7 p.m.
Where: Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
Cost: $12.43 per person for general admission
Rainbows, Unicorn Farts and Fairy Dust
Check out a comedy show that showcases queer and queer ally comedians, raffles, prizes, and hardcore laughing. The raffle will benefit Tucson Queerstory, which is part of Tucson Pride.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Bumsted's, 1003 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $22 per person, limited seating
Casa Marana Oktoberfest
Visit Casa Marana for their Oktoberfest celebration featuring beer, games, live music and a handful of vendors.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9. Vendors will be present 3-7 p.m., with live music 7-9 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 W. Courtney Page Way
Cost: There will be a stein-holding contest that costs $5 to enter, plus beer pong that requires attendees to buy a pitcher of beer
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. Through the program, you get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project with a live demonstration on Zoom.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.
Tucson Cars & Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch
This family-friendly market includes handcrafted items, plus live music, crafts for kids, a farmers market, tours of the ranch and gardening and archaeological demonstrations.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Patagonia Fall Festival
Visit a colorful festival with small businesses, wineries and regional experiences from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This event will feature 100 artisans, food vendors, exhibitors, live music, entertainment and picnic fun.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 325 McKeown Ave., Patagonia
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Haunted hayrides at Steam Pump Ranch
Ready for a haunted journey? Watch and listen to local history and stories as the dead come to life right before your eyes on this spooky ride.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5, tickets must be purchased ahead of time
Live patio music at AZ Hops and Vines
Take a mini road trip and visit the vineyard for some live entertainment from Jacob Acosta Trio this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Pop-up market at Crooked Tooth
Shop local creators, makers, artists, food trucks and cold brews at Crooked Tooth Brewery.
When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and shopping
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
59th Anniversary Party at The Maverick
Celebrate 59 years of amazing memories, line dancing, music, cash prizes, giveaways and laughs at The Maverick this weekend!
When: Sunday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m., first 100 people get a Maverick t-shirt.