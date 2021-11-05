With a new month ahead of us and temperatures cooling down, it's time for an update to our giant list of shopping and festivals.
Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and vintage finds, plus enjoy a long list of your favorite festivals that are back in Tucson for yet another year.
This list will be updated as we learn of more markets, fairs and festivals. Meanwhile, check out our list of things to do in November!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games
Get ready for some Celtic entertainment with music, food, arts and performances at this three-day celebration.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7
Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
Visit their website for more information.
Virtual Sonoran Art Festival
The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.
When: Any time
Where: sonoranart.org
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens
Start your holiday shopping early and check out over 60 artists and their creative works at the garden.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free to attend, but prepare to shop
Fort Lowell arts and craft fair
Visit a family-fun day of shopping with this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of items for sale.
When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair event page for more information.
All Souls Procession
The All Souls Procession invites community members to express their grief and loss in a celebration that honors lost loved ones.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Santa Marana Farm Fair
It's time for the November Farm Fair at Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch! Shop with 50 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and live music by Jay Faircloth.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 13645 W. Sagebrush Road
Cost: Free to attend, but get ready to shop
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Auction and Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Visit the antique fair at the beginning of the month for vintage treasures and finds, but don't miss the Third Sunday Fair before Thanksgiving for handcrafted collectables from local artisans.
When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique and Vintage Fair; Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third Sunday Fair
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch event page for more information.
Loft Film Fest
The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.
When: Nov. 10-18
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Attend a weekend of shows and workshops at this comedy festival.
When: Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 10-13
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Varies
Art and crafts show at Tanque Verde
Stroll through an outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out pottery, signs, jewelry, paintings and more!
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.
Dusk Music Festival
Visit Dusk Music Festival for two days of music including headliners Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m.
Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $65+
Shop and fundraise at the Presidio School $1 clothing sale
Dig through a large selection of clothing for just a dollar. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit school. Items can go quickly, so be sure to get there early.
When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market
Dirty T describes itself as a "wonderland of vintage and antiques, farmers markets, handmade and, of course, all the punk merch your heart could desire." Plus, don't miss the live tattooing.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday arts and crafts fair in Reid Park
Shop with 140 vendors, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers and more. Fill your shopping bags with colorful fused glass, mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, teacup bird feeders and other handcrafted items.
When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend
Made in Tucson Market
Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Open Studio Tours
Open Studio Tours includes self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.
When: Dec. 3-12
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts + holiday tree lighting
The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting is a two-day festival with live music, art, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, the lighting of the tree.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Vail Fest
It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: Parking is $5 per car, admission to the event is free
Visit the Vail Fest website for more information.
Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines
Enjoy six wines paired with cookies, a souvenir glass, live music, a holiday market, pizza, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and Santa.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: $27.25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
Shop Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping
Visit the event website for more information.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
The annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back on for its 71st year. Stroll through the Winterhaven neighborhood for lights and holiday displays.
When: Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the website for more information.
Winter Market 2021
Join the Girl Scouts for some hot cocoa and shopping for crafts and winter gift items this holiday season.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 4330 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday festival at Tanque Verde
Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.
Sahuarita Winter Festival
Hop in the car with family and friends and stop by this festival for holiday lights, music and tasty food trucks.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase