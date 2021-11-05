Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

Karen Cutlip, right, and her daughter Brit Weiland, look over some hand-painted personalized Christmas ornaments at the 2015 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

With a new month ahead of us and temperatures cooling down, it's time for an update to our giant list of shopping and festivals.

Get ready to stuff your bags and totes with holiday goodies and vintage finds, plus enjoy a long list of your favorite festivals that are back in Tucson for yet another year.

This list will be updated as we learn of more markets, fairs and festivals. Meanwhile, check out our list of things to do in November!

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Tucson’s annual Celtic Festival & Scottish Highland Games has flashes of Irish traditions alongside American festival classics.

Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games

Get ready for some Celtic entertainment with music, food, arts and performances at this three-day celebration. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5-7

Where: Historic Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.

Visit their website for more information. 

Virtual Sonoran Art Festival

The art festival is going virtual this year! Visit sonoranart.org for a direct connection to a group of diverse local professional artists to purchase jewelry, paintings, pottery, unique sculptures, glass art and more fun finds.

When: Any time 

Where: sonoranart.org

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Sonoran Art Festival Facebook event page for more information. 

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, market mocktails, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturdays, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the Foothills Happy Hour Market website for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

The Holiday Marketplace at Harlow Gardens

Start your holiday shopping early and check out over 60 artists and their creative works at the garden.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend, but prepare to shop

Visit the event page for more information.

Fort Lowell arts and craft fair

Visit a family-fun day of shopping with this large outdoor event loaded with all sorts of items for sale.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit Fort Lowell Art's and Craft Fair event page for more information.

Large crowds made their way south on Bonita Avenue during the 2017 All Souls Procession on Tucson’s west side. Many made up their faces in colorful skeleton skulls and carried mementos of their lost loved ones including family photos.

All Souls Procession

The All Souls Procession invites community members to express their grief and loss in a celebration that honors lost loved ones.

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event website for more information. 

Santa Marana Farm Fair

It's time for the November Farm Fair at Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch! Shop with 50 vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and live music by Jay Faircloth.

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

Cost: Free to attend, but get ready to shop

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Vintage Outdoor Market

Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 8740 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information. 

Auction and Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch

Visit the antique fair at the beginning of the month for vintage treasures and finds, but don't miss the Third Sunday Fair before Thanksgiving for handcrafted collectables from local artisans. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique and Vintage Fair; Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third Sunday Fair

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Medella Vina Ranch event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.

When: Nov. 10-18

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Varies

Visit the festival's website for more information.

Tucson Comedy Arts Festival 

Attend a weekend of shows and workshops at this comedy festival.

When: Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 10-13

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Varies

Visit the festival's website for more information.

Art and crafts show at Tanque Verde

Stroll through an outdoor market with music, scenic views and new artists. Check out pottery, signs, jewelry, paintings and more!

When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the Art Attack AZ Facebook event page for more information.

A fan gets video of Gaby Moreno performing during the Dusk Music Festival at Rillito Park, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Dusk Music Festival

Visit Dusk Music Festival for two days of music including headliners Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson and Grouplove.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 2 p.m.

Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $65+

Visit the festival's website for more information.

Shop and fundraise at the Presidio School $1 clothing sale

Dig through a large selection of clothing for just a dollar. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit school. Items can go quickly, so be sure to get there early.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Browse through vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.

When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop

Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook event page for more information.

La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival

Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views. 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market

Dirty T describes itself as a "wonderland of vintage and antiques, farmers markets, handmade and, of course, all the punk merch your heart could desire." Plus, don't miss the live tattooing. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Shoppers walk around the various vendors during the annual Holiday Arts and Craft Fair in Reid Park in 2016.

Holiday arts and crafts fair in Reid Park

Shop with 140 vendors, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers and more. Fill your shopping bags with colorful fused glass, mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, teacup bird feeders and other handcrafted items.

When: Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Shop from more than 100 Tucson artists and makers at this market hosted by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition.

When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Seventh Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Virtual Open Studio Tours

Open Studio Tours includes self-guided showcases of artist studios and workspaces. You can interact with working artists, see where art is created and learn more about the artistic process.

When: Dec. 3-12

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona for more information.

Art and crafts festival on Oracle

Shop for your holiday gifts with over 40 artists displaying their pottery, photography, jewelry, paintings, gourmet food, household furniture, children's toys, clothing and more.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley Virtual Festival of the Arts + holiday tree lighting 

The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting is a two-day festival with live music, art, food, kid-friendly activities and, of course, the lighting of the tree. 

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

The Christmas tree, as well as the surrounding trees, come alive for the crowd at the lighting ceremony during the Marana Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting, Saturday, December 3, 2016, Marana, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Vail Fest

It's time for shopping, music, food and fun! Vail Fest will have family-fun events such as go-kart races, a petting zoo, horseback riding, corn hole, horseshoe tournaments and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Parking is $5 per car, admission to the event is free

Visit the Vail Fest website for more information. 

Deck the Halls at AZ Hops and Vines 

Enjoy six wines paired with cookies, a souvenir glass, live music, a holiday market, pizza, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and Santa.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: $27.25

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Julie Axon, left, and Suzie Martini, residents of Phoenix, Ariz., check out Leo Aguirre's (not pictured) hand crafted bottled wind chimes during the 50th annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair on N. 4th Ave. on December 13th, 2019.

Fourth Avenue Street Fair

Shop Tucson's largest street fair with hundreds of vendors to shop from, plus live music and food. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12, 10 a.m. to dusk

Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event website for more information. 

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is back on for its 71st year. Stroll through the Winterhaven neighborhood for lights and holiday displays.

When: Dec. 11-26, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Near Fort Lowell and Country Club roads

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information.

Winter Market 2021

Join the Girl Scouts for some hot cocoa and shopping for crafts and winter gift items this holiday season. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 4330 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday festival at Tanque Verde

Get your last minute holiday shopping done and visit 40 local artists and crafters at this art festival. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 7025 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit Art Attack AZ event page for more information.

Sahuarita Winter Festival 

Hop in the car with family and friends and stop by this festival for holiday lights, music and tasty food trucks.

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.