It's official. We're at the end of 2022.

From parties with champagne toasts and lots of music, to kid-friendly activities and fancy dinners, here's where to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023.

Parties, drinks and music 🍾

Noir Year's Eve at Hotel Congress

Ring in 2023 at Hotel Congress! It'll be a night of live music from XIXA, two dance floors, tarot card readers and pop-up performances. There will be champagne and tacos at midnight, plus you can watch fireworks and the iconic taco drop (more on that below).

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $60 for general admission, $122.06 for VIP. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

2022 Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash

Arizona Bowl is hosting a party in downtown Tucson, complete with music, a silent disco, food trucks and beer stations. Fireworks and the big taco drop will happen when the clock strikes midnight (a tradition that Hotel Congress started in 2014, but handed off to Arizona Bowl several years ago).

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Downtown Tucson, Fifth and Toole avenues

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

"Stranger Things" New Year's Eve Snow Ball

Surly Wench Pub is planning a "Stranger Things" party on New Year's Eve. While full details have yet to be announced, there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Tejano New Year's Eve Party

Chente Barrera is headlining the Tejano New Year's Eve Party at Casino Del Sol. Also on the lineup are Los Bad Boyz Del Valle, J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits and Los Hermanos Cuatro — La Familia Yucupicio.

When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casino Del Sol Bingo Hall, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free for the first 100 guests

Visit the event page for more information.

Gigi and the Glow NYE

Also at Casino Del Sol this New Year's Eve, dance music cover band Gigi and the Glow will be taking the stage in the event center.

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Sky Bar

Ring in the New Year with magic! Enjoy a show from a magician, plus watch the ball drop on the big screen at midnight.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Brother John's

Dance your New Year's Eve away with Zona Libre Band, who will be at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ. There will be a balloon drop, a wine toast, party favors and late-night menudo or pozole. There will be a special barbecue dinner on the menu too!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $30 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Delta Club '90s Party

Reserve your own table at The Delta this New Year's Eve. You'll get table service, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Every reservation of two will also get their choice of: a bottle of champagne, a '90s cocktail flight or a small food flight. DJ Gonzo will be spinning '90s hits, and you can also purchase food from The Delta's menu until 11 p.m.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Drinks available until 1 a.m.

Where: The Delta, 135 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $125 per person, with a two-person minimum

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at The Century Room

Take a blast to the past, reliving sounds from the 1920s with The Original Wildcat Jazz Band at The Century Room. There will be cocktails and a champagne toast at 10 p.m. Black tie dress code or other period attire is encouraged.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $50 for general admission, $60 for reserved seating. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Miss Olivia's New Year's Eve Celebration

Local band Miss Olivia and the Interlopers are hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music, dancing, a DJ, five courses of food and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Sea of Glass, 330 E. Seventh St.

Cost: $75

Visit the event page for more information.

Black & White Party at IBT's

IBT's is kicking off the New Year with a black and white party! There's a drag show at 8 p.m., with dinner available. When the clock hits midnight, you'll get to celebrate with a balloon drop and a champagne toast.

When: Kitchen is open 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Drag show is at 8 p.m.

Where: IBT's, 616 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $10 cover at the door. Dinner and show reservations are $20, which includes your seat, meal, drink and the cover.

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE at Playground: Bubbles, bottles and dancing

2022 marked the year that Playground Bar & Lounge reopened after a hiatus during the pandemic. Now, they're throwing a New Year's Eve party! Celebrate on Playground's rooftop with food, sparkling wine and three DJs.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: General admission is $25 at the door. VIP is $50 online through Dec. 28, and then available at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve Party at The Jackrabbit Lounge

The Jackrabbit Lounge will be throwing a party for NYE, complete with DJ beats and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The kitchen will be open 4-11 p.m., but from 6-9 p.m. you can get a $35 dinner of salad, salmon or duck, and cheesecake.

When: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $15 early bird admission for the party, $35 with the dinner ticket

Visit the event page for more information.

The Bennu NYE Celebration

Improvisational jazz-influenced psychedelic rock band The Bennu is headlining 191 Toole‘s New Year’s Eve party with fellow Tucson band Whiskey Treats.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

House of Bards NYE Bash

House of Bards is hosting a New Year's Eve party with live music from Rock Addix, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. If you're hungry, dinner will be served 7-8:30 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway

Cost: $15, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at Westbound

Head to Westbound this NYE for live music by Golden Boots, plus a toast at midnight. From 5-7 p.m., there will be free mezcal shots!

When: 5 p.m. to midnight-ish Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tap & Bottle Downtown's NYE Party

Two DJs will be at Tap & Bottle's downtown location this New Year's Eve, closing out the night with a champagne toast at midnight.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight-ish Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Tap & Bottle downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

NYE with The Coolers at Monterey Court

The Coolers is bringing blues, funk and soul to Monterey Court this NYE. There will be a prix fixe dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. and a champagne toast at 10 p.m.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $20-$60, depending on if you want the full dinner or just entry to the event

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at St. Philip's Plaza

Welcome 2023 at St. Philip's Plaza with free live music by The AmoSphere! Visit a host at Union Public House, Reforma or Proof for seating in the plaza.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve at The Maverick

The Maverick will be throwing a New Year's Eve party with live music by Chauncey Jones, plus a free champagne toast and party favors.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

A Club Called Champagne

The Citizen Hotel will be the scene of this New Year's Eve event, complete with drinks, DJ music, dancing and a toast at midnight. Gold, sequins and glitter are encouraged for your attire of the night!

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve movie

Casa Video and Film Bar will be open on NYE, with a screening of 2013's "The Great Gatsby." Drinks will be available, plus food from One Stop Wild Dogs.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Family-friendly 🎈

Noon Year's Eve Party at We Rock The Spectrum

Kiddos can celebrate New Year's Eve at this party at kids gym We Rock The Spectrum. There will be a balloon drop at noon!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: Included with open play, which is $14 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town

It's Noon Year's Eve at Trail Dust Town! Take the family to this event to enjoy live country music, crafts, photo ops, unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel, train and carousel, and a balloon drop (and apple cider toast) when the clock hits noon.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $15 in advance. $20 at the door if there are any leftover tickets.

Visit the event page for more information.

Noon Year's Eve at Tap & Bottle North

Tap & Bottle's north location is hosting a family-friendly Noon Year's Eve party with music from Mr. Nature, and a balloon drop and toast at noon. There will be free face painting from noon to 2 p.m. too!

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

New Year's Eve Show at Unscrewed Theater

Enjoy a night of improv at Unscrewed Theater's family-friendly New Year's Eve show.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Dinners 😋

The Dutch

The Dutch is ringing in the New Year with a five-course dinner and an optional wine pairing. The mains include the choice of braised lamb or roasted vegetable en croute.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: The Dutch, 5340 E. Broadway

Cost: $135

Visit the event page for more information.

The Coronet

Head to The Coronet for a prix fixe menu, set to include your choice of duck breast, beef tartare or beet tartare. You'll have the choice of a bubbly toast or wine pairings. Live music is also on the calendar!

When: Dinner reservations are 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Music is 5-8 p.m. inside, 8-11 p.m. outside.

Where: The Coronet, 198 W. Cushing St.

Cost: $120 with the bubbly toast, $170 with the wine pairings

Visit the event page for more information.

Hub Restaurant & Creamery

Hub is also welcoming 2023 with a prix fixe menu, including prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, grilled ribeye and blackened shrimp, and cheesecake. Wine pairings are also available. Guests who enjoy the prix fixe menu on New Year's Eve can head to The Playground Bar & Lounge for a free cocktail!

When: Hub is open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, but the NYE menu will be served for dinner, starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Hub Restaurant & Creamery, 266 E. Congress St.

Cost: $60 for dinner, $80 with wine pairings

Visit the event page for more information.

Dante's Fire

Enjoy a three-course dinner at Dante's Fire this New Year's Eve, including your choice of four entrees: prawns, smoked chicken, trout and flat iron steak.

When: The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

The Parish

Head to The Parish on New Year's Eve, where there will be live music from Kings of Pleasure and a free champagne toast. Food, drink and dessert specials will be on the menu.

When: Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Music is 9 p.m. to midnight.

Where: The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Depends on menu item

Visit the event page for more information.