This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru at Pima County Fair
Get ready for a dinosaur filled drive-thru experience at Pima County Fairgrounds. This drive-thru event will feature over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus a 50-foot Megalodon. Other features will include an online personal audio tour guide, interactive baby dinosaurs, a free souvenir photo and a dino doctor you can text with all your prehistoric questions.
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Wednesday-Sunday, April 14-18
Cost: $49 per vehicle
Visit the Jurassic Quest website for more information.
Gardening Grab 'n Go Drive-up
Stop by Tucson Parks and Recreation and pick-up a fun, gardening themed, activity bag at the Randolph Recreation Center. These activity bags are best for ages 3-7. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask at pick up.
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, April 15, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free. 50 bags are available and are first come, first served.
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Museum of Art Summer Art Camp
TMA Summer Art Camp features week-long sessions for artists ages 4–13. Kids will learn art-making techniques like painting, printmaking and collage while thinking and talking about bigger ideas, like telling their personal stories with visual media and noticing the patterns and rhythms of nature. Sign up today!
Where: Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education, 166 W. Alameda Street
When: June 7-July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with aftercare available until 5 p.m.
Ages: 4-13
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Talladega Nights"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Talladega Nights" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday, April 16, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Grease"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Grease" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, April 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Private and Small Group Swim Lessons at the J (Sponsored)
J-Rays Swim School at the JCC offers weekly, year-round swim lessons for ages six months and up. Our instructors use a fun and developmentally appropriate method for teaching children to learn to swim. Early introduction to water is proven to reduce risk of drowning by 88 percent and will help make swimming a blast at all levels! Now offering private, parent and me and learn-to-swim group swim lessons. Sign up today!
Open-air Events 😷
Art in the Park
Join Tucson Parks and Rec for a free sampler class at the park. This outdoor event will have fun short one-time activities for ages 17 and older. Remember to bring a water bottle and a face mask.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Wednesday, April 14, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Arizona International Film Festival
This 29th annual event features dozens of new films from all around the world, 10 online panels, and a treasure hunt.
Where: Outdoor screenings happen at seven different venues in downtown Tucson and films can also be streamed online.
When: Wednesday, April 14 through Sunday, April 25
Visit the Arizona International Film Festival website for the schedule and more information.
Tucson Museum of Art Spring Artisan Market
Visit TMA’s spring artisan market with dozens of local artists and artisans selling their crafts, artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items in this outdoor street fair.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 200 W. Alameda Street
When: Friday-Sunday, April 16-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block Facebook event page for more information.
Picture Rocks Food Fest
Take a sunset stroll with family and furry friends at this laid-back evening market. Enjoy live music, food trucks and locally-grown produce.
Where: Picture Rocks Food Fest, 6780 N. Sandario Road
When: Friday, April 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit the Picture Rocks Food Fest Facebook event page for more information.
After Hours Duo Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Friday, April 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Listen to Flute Juice Jazz with Erika May on stage at Cup Cafe.
When: Friday, April 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
April Heritage Market
Shop local Black businesses and vendors at this outdoor market organized by the Tucson Urban League.
When: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second Street
Cost: Free to attend, bring money to shop local vendors
Visit The Heritage Market Facebook event page for more information.
11th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Take a stroll with family and friends through the beautiful courtyard to see creations by local artists, jewelers, woodworkers, metal artists and more. Live music will be performed by Mariachi Herradura, Copper Moon and Toni Clark. Food will be available for purchase and kids will receive cowboy gifts (while supplies last).
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the Rodeo Days Arts Celebration Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Village Farm Rummage Sale
Pick though furniture, sports equipment, housewares, home decor and more! Proceeds go toward outfitting the Tucson Village Farm STEM classroom for summer programming.
Where: Angel Charity for Children Culinary Education Center, 2201 E. Roger Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m.-noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some great finds
Visit the Tucson Village Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show this weekend. Face masks and social distancing are required at this event.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 17, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Relax and stretch with quirky goat yoga in the park. Advance registration and face masks are required.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.
Cost: $20, bring your own mat
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information. Limited spots are available.
Viva Cars and Coffee
Can you hear those engines? Cruise over to Viva Coffee House for a free car show with decked out cars and fresh coffee.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Viva Coffee House Facebook event page for more information.
Plaza Palomino presents Caiden Brewer
Listen to some classic rock and country from local performer Caiden Brewer at Plaza Palomino.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Shoot Out Arena April Bull Riding
Don't miss bull riding in Tombstone this month! Watch 30 of some of the best bulls and bull riders at this outdoor event. Plus, stroll by and shop the April round-up vendor event for some western vibes and goodies.
Where: Shoot Out Arena, 365 S. Third St., Tombstone
When: Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10, parking $5-10
Visit the Shoot Out Arena Facebook event page for more information.
Route82 Block Party
Cruise over to Sonoita and explore the wineries and vineyards along Highway 82. Enjoy live music, tasty food, friends and lovely wine at this outdoor block party event. AZ Hops and Vines will also host a wine and fair food event with pairings to go with your favorite deep-fried foods.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82
When: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend the block party, but bring money for tasty bites and wine. The wine and fair food event is $25.
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information
Third Sunday Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money if you want to shop
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Food Truck Rally and Vendor Sale
Get your grub on with an open-air food truck rally with Foxy Roxy’s, Cotton Family BBQ, Sarge's Cheesecakes, Andrea's Gourmet, BlackJack Citrus Infusions and more.
Where: 7889 E. 22nd St.
When: Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Ballet Tucson Pop-Up Performances
See Tucson's only professional ballet company perform new pieces at a free pop-up performance.
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Sunday, April 18, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Ballet Tucson website for more information.
Foothills Sunday Market
Visit the Foothills Mall for fresh produce, premium hot dogs, sausages, lobster rolls, baked goods and a variety of quality Tucson artists.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the Foothills Sunday Market website for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Virtual Tarot 101
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Thursday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $33
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
African-American/Black History in Tucson: Part 1
Join the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson and panelists Debi Chess, Barbara Lewis, Sadie Shaw, Tani D. Sanchez and Glora L. Smith for a virtual conversation about the rich history of African-Americans in Tucson. Topics include the history of the Dunbar School, the Sugar Hill Neighborhood, local Black women's organizations, Juneteenth celebrations and Cowtown Keeylocko.
When: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the League of Women Voters website to register for the Zoom link or instructions for viewing on Facebook Live.
Healthy and Delicious: With a Latin Twist Virtual Class
Add some Latin flavor to your cooking with an online cooking class with The Garden Kitchen. Learn how to cook gazpacho, sweet potato pancakes with chipotle crema cauliflower ceviche and some handy tricks too.
When: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Celebrate Oro Valley: Lots to View, Lots to Do
During this five day virtual event, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will post videos on its Facebook page about the importance of the Citizen Science Phenology trail program, a history project highlighting Hank Lieber, an Earth Day celebration with Sonoran Desert Coalition and a special presentation with Mayor Joe Winfield.
When: Monday-Friday, April 19-23 at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.