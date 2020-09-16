This list of things to do includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
New Moon Writing Circle
De-stress, breathe and write down intentions for an unknown future with Ninth House. This writing circle will be held on Zoom. Make sure to bring your imagination, something to write with and a curious mind.
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $33
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
"Schitt’s Creek" Trivia
Test your knowledge of this quirky comedy series with Crooked Tooth Brewery on Zoom.
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
La Calavera Catrina: New exhibit at Tucson Botanical Gardens (Sponsored)
Experience the rich history and iconography of La Calavera Catrina, an exhibition of joyful large-scale skeleton sculptures by Ricardo Soltero.
This exhibit, organized by the Denver Botanic Garden, features the work of Los Angeles-based artist Soltero (b. 1962, Nayarit, Mexico) and his 8- 9-foot tall creations are one of Día de los Muertos most recognizable figures.
When: Sept. 17 through Nov. 29. Special evening hours begin Sept. 17. A timed ticketing admission process helps manage the number of guests in the Garden at any given time to keep guests safe and healthy.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Visit the Tucson Botanical Gardens website for tickets
Aromatherapy for Bath & Body Workshop
Join Tucson Botanical Gardens for a relaxing workshop this weekend. Learn how to make an exfoliating scrub, a relaxing bath soak and a nourishing body oil with certified aromatherapist Kerry Cummins Blank.
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $35
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Palomino Nights presents Rillito River Band
Palomino Nights offers two ways to get that music you love. You can either join this event on Facebook Live or see it in person with limited seating. Listen to rock and folk-rock favorites from James Taylor, The Beatles and the Eagles.
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook Live, hands-free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino shop or $10 at the door
Online Painting Class: Cactus Wine Glasses
Join Tipsy Picassos for a step-by-step painting class on Facebook Live. Learn how to paint cute cactus-inspired wine glasses to bring a little prickly love into your home.
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free if you are using your own supplies, but a donation is always appreciated and $25 supply kits are available for purchase.
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Recipes My Italian Grandmother Taught Me with chef Barry Infuso
Take a family cooking class this weekend! Learn how to make gnocchi, six-ingredient tomato sauce and ice cream. This is a cook along class is offered on Zoom. You’ll receive an email with recipes and class details in advance.
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 3:30-5 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Fall/Winter Gardening Series Part One: The Food Garden
Join native food and garden experts for an evening of learning about how to grow a productive and successful fall and winter food garden in the low desert. The workshop will be on Zoom with plenty of time for questions and answers.
When: Monday, Sept. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Strategic Habitat Enhancements Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete their enchanted monthly project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too! This month Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will show your kids how to make "fairy doors."
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Date Night at-home with Mildred and Dildred
Need a date night while stuck at home? The fun staff at Mildred and Dildred are teaming up with El Corral and Sydney’s Sweet Shoppe for tasty eats, treats and puzzle games. Your date night package includes a prime rib dinner with sides, a 1,000 piece puzzle from Mildred and Dildred and sweet pies for dessert.
Where: El Corral, 2201 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Cost: $62
Open-air Events 😷
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Explore the corn maze with NEW social distancing bubbles, take a hayride and go picking for the most colorful or wartiest pumpkins this month at Apple Annies.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox, Arizona.
When: Daily, starting Sept. 19 thru Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for tasty treats and activities
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Reggae and Japanese Dumplings at the Vineyard
Listen to awesome reggae and check out some tasty Takoyaki Balls! AZ Hops and Vines will also have Mr. Bill’s Mobile Cigar Lounge at this fun outdoor event too. Social distancing required.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for tasty bites
Visit AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Kick-off your weekend with cool cars, fun people and great food at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Social distancing and face masks required.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Pomegranate Snowcone Celebration
This festive event will be spread out around a four-acre garden allowing everybody to maintain safe distancing—Face masks required. The highlight of the event will be snowcones topped with pomegranate syrup! The syrup is made from our white heritage pomegranates—descendants of the ones brought by Spanish missionaries and colonists. Samples will be available to taste and a demonstration will be held to show you how to open and extract the pomegranate seeds. Plus, there will be experts available to answer all your questions about growing and caring for pomegranates in the desert climate.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Morning Rooftop Yoga at Westward Look Resort
Enjoy the cool breeze and scenic views on the roof with YogaOasis this weekend. Remember to bring your own mat and water. Face masks are required when entering and exiting this class.
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 6:30 - 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $10
Visit YogaOasis website for more information.
Whose Blues Live at Three Canyon
Whose Blues will be performing their sweet take on the blues at Three Canyon and Wine Garden. Come for the music, food, and brews!
Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road
When: Friday, Sept. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Stroll and Roll
Start your Sunday mornings with a easy stroll to the markets. The walk starts at Heirloom Farmers Market and follows the Rillito River Loop to St. Philip's Plaza for approximately two miles. Participants will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the walk. Face masks are required.
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 8:15-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook page for more information.
Mission Garden Third Thursday
Join Beyond-Tucson and Mission Garden for an evening walk from The Garden of Gethsemane to Mission Garden. After five walks, earn a five dollar token to use at the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market. Social distancing and face mask required.
Where: Mission Garden: Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, 946 W. Mission Lane
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Honey Bee Canyon Park Field Trip with Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
Are you and your kids tired of spending all of your time cooped up in the house? If so, check out Oro Valley's new program Honey Bee Park Hikes. These hikes will be guided by staff and will take place on four separate dates with unique themes. Each day will consist of four time slots and each time slot will have a limit of six people.
Where: Honeybee Canyon, 13880 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 8-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required at PlayOV.com
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation new program website for more information.
Live Sidewalk Music with Bunny
Listen to live music from Bunny Kirby on the sidewalk at Catalina Craft Pizza.
Where: Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Catalina Craft Pizza Facebook event page for more information.
Patio Painting Class with Creative Juice
Join Creative Juice in their new space outdoor creative space. Paint a beautiful desert sunset/coyote in the open-air on the patio by Savaya Coffee at Synergy Plaza.
Where: 2959 N. Swan
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25, limited seating
Visit the Creative Juice Facebook event page for more information.
Pop-Up Drama Classes in the Park
Drama Kids is having pop-up theater classes for kids at the Riverfront Park in Oro Valley for ten Saturdays beginning Aug. 29.
Where: Canada del Oro Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 31, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Drama Kids International Facebook event page for more information.
Kokedama Outdoor Workshop at Green Things
Join Green Things for some mossy fun and create your very own Kokedama to add to your home.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: No cover charge for this workshop, just the cost of materials to create you mossy ball. You must reserve a spot in advance.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Reid Park Zoo Reopened
Reid Park Zoo is reopening with a modified guest experience. All tickets must be prepurchased at least one day (up to seven days) in advance. Guests will only be admitted during their scheduled day, and tickets will be scanned for touchless entry. Remember to wear your face mask and social distance from other visitors and zoo animals (animals are more susceptible to human illnesses).
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $6.50-10.50, ages 2 and under are free
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Free Friday Night Concerts at Little Anthony's Diner Outdoor Car Hop
Visit Little Anthony's Diner for Friday night concerts and their outdoor classic car hop, in-front of Little Anthony's Diner. Two different bands will be playing live music plus a few special performances by Elvis and Marilyn.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday, Sept. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-up Movie at Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
This month Sahuarita Parks and Recreation will feature one of the great Disney classics: "Mary Poppins".
When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, first come first serve
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Madagascar"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Madagascar" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
"Coco" at El Toro Flicks Tucson
Watch a Pixar favorite on the big screen at El Toro Flicks Downtown.
Where: El Toro Flicks Tucson, 198 S. Granada Ave.
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up. Snacks are available for purchase.
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
"Princess Bride" at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley
Scale the cliffs of insanity with Buttercup and Dread Pirate Robert at El Toro Flicks Oro Valley.
Where: El Toro Flicks Oro Valley, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, 6:15-10 p.m.
Cost: $20.90 and up
Visit the El Toro Flicks website for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Hop in the car early to beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 165 S. Linda Ave.
When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Community Food Bank Distribution
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will have a drive-thru food distribution at Kino Sports Complex for the month of August. Bring a photo ID and if you are enrolled for the senior food box, bring your yellow card.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Market On the Move Drive-thru
Every Saturday you can get prepackaged boxes of fresh produce at this drive-thru market. A $10 cash donation will get you up to 60 pounds of fresh produce.
When: Saturdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: The 3000 Club Tucson, 4515 E. 22nd St.
Visit The 3000 Club Tucson Facebook event page for more information.