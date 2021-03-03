This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus. Pima County has mandated face coverings for everyone over age 5 in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Tucson Festival of Books: Virtual in 2021
The festival is broken down this year into a few pieces — a Friday night kickoff event, nearly 100 presentations, an independent authors pavilion and an exhibitor marketplace.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 6-7
Cost: Free
Find more information on the Tucson Festival of Books website.
The Queen of Tejano Music: Selena
Hey Selena fans! Join a virtual discussion during the Tucson Festival of Books with author Silvia López and award-winning illustrator Paola Escobar as they discuss "Queen of Tejano Music: Selena" — a moving and impassioned new picture book biography about the iconic Selena Quintanilla.
When: Sunday, March 7, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Public Library, Joel D. Valdez Main Library Facebook event page for more information.
Online Culinary Class with Wendy Garcia of Tumerico
Learn how to prepare jackfruit as a meat alternative for tacos and carnitas with Chef Wendy Garcia. During this Zoom culinary class you will get a 30-minute tutorial filmed at Feast Restaurant and a 20-minute live Q&A with the chefs. All registrants will have access to downloadable recipe cards and a YouTube link where you can watch and re-watch the recorded cooking class at your own pace.
When: Monday, March 15, 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Humane Amigos Spring Break Camp (Sponsored)
Kids and pets get together during Humane Amigos Camps with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Campers spend a minimum of two hours caring daily for different camp foster animals. These animals may include ball pythons, rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, cats and dogs. Humane Amigos Camps provides children with an in-depth, hands-on education about animal care and the human-animal bond.
Salon and Saloon Lecture: Tucson Rodeo and Parade
During this virtual presentation you will learn some history of the Tucson Rodeo, the Tucson Rodeo Parade and the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum. Attendees will see how the parade has developed through the years and discover how today’s vehicles compare to those of yesteryear.
When: Saturday, March 20, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Visit the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Sonoran Flavors with "Taste of Tucson"
Join Flying Aprons for an online culinary workshop. Learn how to make tasty corn masa flat enchiladas with red chile beef and learn how to snap the best Instagram-worthy photos of your dish.
When: Wednesday, March 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Facebook event page for more information.
Ready, Set, Rec with Tucson Parks and Rec (Sponsored)
An innovative new recreation program is coming to a park near you. Join us for Ready, Set, Rec! bringing fun activities and games for all ages throughout Tucson. Find the vans at tucsonaz.gov/parks/readysetrec or find us on Facebook or Instagram @readysetrec!
March Virtual Astro Salon
Join Ninth House for a free Zoom! Astro Salons are an informal way to learn and practice your astrology chart-reading skills with people at all skill levels.
When: Friday, March 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
Virtual Kids Workshops and Demos with Tucson Festival of Books
In several not-to-be-missed interactive sessions happening this weekend on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, kids can build along with a LEGO expert, see a live science experiment and make their own comics with presenters from all around the world.
Cost: Free
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 6-7
Read this story on #ThisIsTucson for details. You can find the full list and schedule of children's and teen authors and illustrators here.
Frida Cookie Decorating with Tipsy Picassos
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided tasty workshop to decorate cute Frida Kahlo themed cookies on Facebook Live. Tipsy Picassos will have prepackaged kits that include eight cookies and all the icing supplies.
When: Pick-up your kit from 11 a.m to noon Saturday, March 6 at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Drive. Decorating class happens on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.
Cost: $35, includes a supply kit and instruction
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.
Camp Cloud Virtual Camp
Join Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook Live for songs, dances, crafts, experiments and more. Supplies will be ready for pick-up the weekend before at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. The supply list will also be posted on Facebook and Instagram if you would like to get them yourselves.
When: March 15, 17 and 19, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, March 13, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Jurassic World"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Jurassic World" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-in Concert at Steam Pump Ranch
Cruise over to the ranch and listen to local rockers from your vehicle. Bands will perform live on stage and they will be projected onto a screen in the south parking areas for everyone to see. A food truck will have items available for purchase. Masks and social distancing are required.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle
When: Friday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring chairs to sit next to your vehicles
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
EGGstravaganza Drive-thru
Drive-thru the festive EGGstravaganza filled with treats, fun characters, Easter Bunny and more. Each child will receive a goodie bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event. All participants must remain in their vehicles at all times during this event.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 😷
Spring Ikebana Festival: The Way of the Flowers
Ikebana is the meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements. During this annual event, traditional to contemporary artworks will be presented by local artists and will show creative variations, techniques and styles of the different Ikebana schools.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
When: Thursday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15 adults, $5 ages 15 and under
Visit the Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Succulent Bowl Class
Learn how to create your own creative succulent bowl creation with an outdoor succulent bowl workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, March 6, 10 a.m.
Cost: $5, plus costs of soil and decorating materials. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Sunday Sips and Whips at Foothills Mall
Stop by the mall for cars, music, coffee, bites, handmade crafts and more!
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Live Patio Music at RoadHouse Cinemas
Visit the Roadhouse for some live music from Leila Lopez and Cameron Hood on the patio and happy hour specials.
Where: 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 150
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 6-7, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drinks and bites
Visit the RoadHouse Cinemas Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Browse through 60 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this northwest-side market.
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Sunday, March. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market Facebook for more information.
Mercado Flea
Spend the day strolling through the open-air market looking for treasure, sipping on specialty cocktails and listening to music at the MSA Annex.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from six song writers at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required. Reservations are available.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Ga1lleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Thursday, March 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The Drag Races at the Vineyard
Calling all queens! Visit a high-heeled event at AZ Hops and Vines. There will be a drag race, DJ, food truck, local beer and wine from the vineyard. Show up in your best drag with your sexiest running heels and be ready to race! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to support organizations dedicated to bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, March 20, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
East Side Vintage Outdoor Market
Browse 40 vendors for vintage, antique and collectible items at this east-side market.
Where: 8740 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, remember your face mask while you shop
Visit the East Side Vintage Market Facebook page for more information.
Antique Vintage Fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Drive over to the ranch and shop with 150 antique vendors, family entertainment and tasty food trucks.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Drake Bell Drive-in Concert at Park Mall
Drive-in and see Nickelodeon celebrity Drake Bell and the band perfrom at Park Place Mall this month. Bell is performing with new artists such as Josh Dun, Mike Taylor, Lil Mama and Tank God. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Hollywood Hot dogs, Wild West Kettle Corn, Maui Wowi Tucson and Sexy Grilled Cheese.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 13, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $55-60 per vehicle, VIP tickets available too
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Egg Painting Workshop
Join some Easter fun with lavender lemonade and traditional egg painting! Get step-by-step instructions on how to paint a detailed lavender stem on your egg. This workshop will take place outside under the canopy of our 200 year-old oak tree at Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm.
When: Sunday, March 21,10:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: $20, includes two eggs, all supplies and a miniature lavender bouquet
Visit Life under the Oaks Lavender Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Sizzling Singles Auction Night at The Maverick
Help your local first responders and Tucson firefighters that help you throughout the year at this fun event for singles. Bid on not one, but three local firefighters from the Hero Support Calendar. Proceeds from this fun-filled event will be used to assist fire, police, military and first responders in Southern AZ.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Wednesday, March 24, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring food for fundraising, drinks and bites
Visit AZ Hero Support Facebook event page for more information.
Artisan Food Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. Face masks are required at this event.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Visit the Medella Vina Ranch Facebook event page for more information.
Brunch at the Plaza
Drive over to the Plaza and watch live DJs at St. Philip's Plaza every Saturday. Big Brother Beats and DJ Jason will be bumping beats and playing their latest music mixes.
When: Saturdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase at Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and Union Public House
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
After Hours Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music and Mixology Night
Enjoy live music from Troy Gray, as mixologist Rusell Garner creates three custom cocktails. This event requires face masks and social distancing.
Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway
When: Thursday, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Tuxon Facebook event page for more information.