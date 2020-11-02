Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this month. Check out open-air events, drive-thru events, virtual tutorials, art shows, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Open Air Events 😷
Immortalized in Monuments
Monuments will be on display each night in the trees of the University of Arizona, projecting the faces of some of our local heroes in an outdoor environment. Watch how the projections of moving images transform trees into sculptural portraits.
Where: Centennial Hall Patio within Main Gate Square
When: Daily, Nov. 1-29
Visit the Arizona Arts Live website for more information.
All Souls Procession 2020 Mausoleum
Walk, drive or bike to the All Souls Mausoleum. This is an open-air space for prayers, mementos and photos. You can drop off burnable items to be placed in the urn for the ceremony happening Nov. 8 or submit photos to be shown in the Ancestor’s Project slideshow to be played through the livestream ceremony. The Mausoleum will be located behind the MSA Annex festival grounds on Calle de Los Higos.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the MSA Annex Facebook event page for more information.
Sahuarita Chalk Art Adventure
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita are inviting artists to hit the pavement! Chalk artists will bring the park pavements, sidewalks and driveways throughout Sahuarita to life with sprays of powdered color. Attendees can watch professional artists create stunning murals in a variety of themes at select parks. Social distancing required at this event.
Where:
Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
North Santa Cruz Park, 14455 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Parque los Arroyos, 18225 S. Avenida Arroyo Seco, Green Valley
Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free, downloadable mural designs and video tutorials will be available starting Nov. 2 at the SAACA website
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Crown Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Crown Concepts for a free casual car meet. Free coffee will be provided or bring your own.
Where: Crown Concepts, 3930 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Crown Concepts Facebook page for more information.
Pop-up Playground Jam Session at Crossroads Silverbell District Park
Listen to some up-beat music with Marana Parks and Recreation at this pop-up playground event. Enjoy the park and playground with tunes and on-site activities. Peanut butter or jelly donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are greatly appreciated during this event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, November 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, drop-off a peanut butter or jelly donation to receive a fun prize
Visit Marana Parks & Recreation website for more information.
Sonoran Caribbean Carnival
Sonoran Caribbean Carnival is a cultural festivity. This festival includes a free in-person experience and a free virtual experience on Zoom. The festival includes colorful feathered costumes, Soca music, a variety of foods, drums and other instruments used to create a fusion of sounds which signifies the multi-ethic groups within the Caribbean. Face masks and social distancing required for in-person experience. The virtual version of the festival requires registration.
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, limited free tickets for in-person experience
Visit Sonoran Caribbean Carnival website for more information.
Free Fall Guided Hikes with Marana Parks and Rec
Explore the spectacular Tortolita Mountains on a guided hike. Guides will lead participants along well maintained trails while talking about the unique features and creatures of the Sonoran Desert. The Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department offers this series of monthly hikes as way for participants to learn, burn calories, and meet other hikers in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Where: Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive
When: Saturday, Nov 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit The Town of Marana's website for more information.
Sunday Stroll and Roll
The walk begins at the Beyond-Tucson booth located near the restrooms. Attendees will have an opportunity to shop around the St. Philip's Plaza Farmer's Market before turning back for the completion of the 2-mile walk.
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sundays, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 at 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, on your fifth time participating in the Sunday Stroll and Roll, you receive a $5 token that can be used at the Heirloom Farmers Market
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Mission Garden Third Thursday
Join the Beyond group for easy casual garden walks. After you have completed five walks, you get a $5 token to use at the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market. The walk will begin at The Garden of Gethsemane and depart at 4:10 p.m. to arrive at Mission Garden by 4:30 p.m. We will help Friends of Tucson's Birthplace with gardening activities.
Where: The Garden of Gethsemane, 602 W. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Beyond-Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Pachita at Monterey Court
Listen to live music at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. This will be a socially-distanced event and masks are required.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations available
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The Loop
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway. Take a walk or ride as the weather cools down.
Cost: Free
Visit Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines.
Tumamoc Hill
You can once again hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc reopened with new measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes. Please remember to wear your mask.
Cost: Free
Visit Tumamoc's website for more information.
Drive-thru events 🚗
Drive-in Concert: Connie Brannock and the Little House of Funk
Enjoy live music from the safety of your own car! Bands will perform on stage and will also be projected onto a large screen in the south parking areas, so everyone has a view of the live performance. Attendees can bring their own chairs to sit near their vehicles as long as six feet of social distance is maintained. Face masks will be required during snack purchases and any time six feet of distance cannot be maintained at the event.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, pre-packaged snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Rec Facebook event page for more information.
Drive-Thru Electronic Recycle, Waste and Paper Shred Event
This pandemic has inspired residents to declutter, clean out and reorganize their living spaces. Now what to do with all that stuff? This drive-thru event is designed to assist in recycling, repurposing and disposing of your household's recent purge.
Where: Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Marana's website for more information.
Drive-In Social at TMC
Are you feeling trapped at home? Join TMC for a tailgate social! Park in the front parking lot on Wilmot (watch for signs) to get together to enjoy snacks, conversation and TMC therapy dogs to lift your spirits. Bring chairs to sit outside your cars or walk around and visit. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Where: 1400 N. Wilmot Road
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 1-2 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Tucson Medical Center's website for more information.
Lerner and Rowe Turkey Drive-thru Giveaway
Gobble, gobble! Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys will be handing out 500 frozen turkeys and a $20 gift card for side fixings during this contactless drive-thru event. Please remain in your vehicles during this event, so volunteers can hand you your Thanksgiving goodies.
Where: TBA (updates coming)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21
Cost: Free, turkeys and gift cards will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one per family.
Visit the Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys website for more information.
9th Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Event
Come join us for our 9th annual Thanksgiving drive-thru style event at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Arizona Bilingual and Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar will be giving away 1,000 gift cards for turkeys. Please remain in your vehicles and wear your mask during this gobbler event.
Where: Rodeo Grounds Tucson, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Visit the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Free Events 📲
Zoom In! Learn to Draw a Monster
Join KidzArt on Zoom for a fun monster-themed drawing workshop. You can follow the instructor's step-by-step demonstration and create your own unique monster!
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit their Facebook event page for more information.
Fall in love with Origami on Zoom
Join Valley of the Moon with a fall-themed origami class. Learn how to make a cat, owl, wolf and ghost.
When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 4:30-5:10 p.m.
Visit the Valley of the Moon Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Concert with Alexander Tentser
Watch and listen to beautiful Mozart and Schubert sonatas with Alexander Tentser on Facebook Live. SAACA and AARP Arizona team up to present a special performance by Dr. Alexander Tentser recorded live in his home studio.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SAACA and AARP Facebook event page for more information.
Venomous and Poisonous Animals of Arizona
Learn about the biology and adaptations of Arizona’s most amazing creatures on Zoom. Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation will be talking and answering questions about rattlesnakes, gila monsters, scorpions, spiders and toads during this interactive online workshop.
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Modernism Week 2020 Virtual
Tucson Modernism Week is now virtual and mobile! This unique experience will feature new versions of favorite events including lectures by authors and historians, a virtual interactive century home tour, a digital mod cocktail experience, digital programs and downloadable content for self-guided driving tours.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 6-8
Cost: Free, registration required for each event
Visit the Tucson Modernism Week website for more information.
Zoo to You Virtual Animal Encounter
Meet one of Reid Park Zoo's ambassador animals while learning about their natural world. Programs are scheduled on Thursdays and Saturdays, running 10-15 minutes long.
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 11-11:15 a.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Musical Story Time Featuring: The Tortoise and the Jackrabbit
Laugh and learn with Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's a educational and interactive storytime. This reimagined classic tale will to take place virtually in the Sonoran Desert with some bilingual animal-themed music.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 12-12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Comedy Arts Festival
Celebrate improv, stand up and sketch comedy with Tucson Improv Movement. This year the festival will be a digital edition streaming on Facebook Live. The festival features three nights of comedy, highlighting members of our performing company, groups across Tucson and some out of town guests.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 12-14, 10 p.m.
Cost: Free on Facebook Live
Visit the Tucson Improv Movement Facebook event page for more information.
Kids Theater Improvisational Movement Classes
Valley of the Moon is now offering free theater movement classes on Zoom for ages 7-13.
When: Thursdays Nov. 19, 3:30-4:10 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Visit the Valley of the Moon Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
November Tarot Salon
Learn and practice your tarot reading skills on Zoom with people at all skill levels. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the gathering.
When: Friday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
New Jams and Beats with DJ Mother Tierra
Get up and dance! Enjoy soul food Wednesdays with bumpin jams and faves from DJ Mother Tierra.
Cost: Free
Visit the Club Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Prep and Pastry Bloody Mary Tutorial
Learn how to make Prep and Pastry's bloody Mary at home.
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pastry's Instagram for more information.
Cast Iron Chicken Casserole
Join Prep and Pastry for a step-by-step tutorial. Learn how to make a one-pot cast iron casserole big enough for the whole family.
Cost: Free
Visit Prep and Pasty's Instagram for more information.
Meet Me at Maynards Virtual Walk
Thanks to TMC Healthcare and El Rio Health, the Meet Me at Maynards mural walk has gone virtual! Get outside and walk around the neighborhood, take a picture or a selfie and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TheGreatGetOut2020.
Cost: Free
Visit the Meet Me at Maynards website for more information.