It's the last weekend before we ring in May and Tucson is stacked with events, including the return of several annual favorites.

Look out for the Pima County Fair, Agave Heritage Festival, Tucson International Mariachi Conference and the Arizona International Film Festival.

What else? Opportunities to support local artists at markets around town, sunset goat yoga, and kid-friendly events happening at spots such as the YMCA and Children's Museum Tucson.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Arizona International Film Festival

The 30th Arizona International Film Festival wraps up this weekend. Among the many events: "The Trials and Tribulations of Filming in Arizona"; "IndieYouth Shorts"; and a Mescal movie set tour.

When: Now through April 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the website for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that looks beyond what’s poured in your margarita to the sustainability and historical, cultural and economic significance of the agave plant across borders. The festival features more than 20 events including performances, workshops, lectures, tastings and more.

When: April 28-May 1

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, some events are free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Earth Day trivia

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting an hour of Earth Day-themed trivia, hosted virtually through Zoom.

When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursday at MOCA Tucson

This Thursday, MOCA is opening its doors to Tucson for free! The event will feature live music from KXCI Community Radio's DJ Miranda, snacks from Ricuras de Venezuela and FREE local beer from Barrio Brewing Company.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Upcoming concerts include Crowder, T.I., Village People, Mammoth WVH and Ayron Jones, Easton Corbin and Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

When: Now through May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $5, cash only. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring. Activities include: Student workshops, a Mother's Day mass, a student-singing contest and concerts!

When: April 29-May 8

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Final Fridays at Desert Rose Collective

Zero-waste shop and "refillery" Desert Rose Collective is hosting its first Final Fridays event of the spring. Each event will feature a sustainable local vendor, zero-waste educators and live music or DJ set.

When: 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, April 29

Where: Desert Rose Collective, 135 S. Fifth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money to purchase some sustainable goodies

Visit the event page for more information.

Mental Health Awareness with Bookmans

May marks Mental Health Month, so Bookmans is partnering with author Kathleen Glasgow and artist Serena Rios McRae to discuss their mental health journeys. There will also be a raffle for a mental-health care package filled with books, movies and a Bookmans gift certificate.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 29

Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Dance Party

Surly Wench Pub is hosting a '90s-themed dance party, complete with your favorite hits of the decade and Selena playing on two TVs. There will also be themed drinks and giveaways!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, April 29

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5, this event is for ages 21 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park! One class is offered around sunset and one is offered in the morning.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29; 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Udall Park, northeast of the Udall Pool building, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

A Celebration of Japanese Music and Culture with UA Wind Ensemble

Enjoy a concert from University of Arizona Wind Ensemble during their celebration of Japanese art, culture and music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29

Where: Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events with El Jefe Cat Lounge

Head to El Jefe Cat Lounge for two separate events: cat trivia and meditation with cats.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 29 for cat trivia; 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 for meditation with cats

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Trivia is $15 and is for ages 18 and up. Meditation is $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Día de los Niñxs

Free books, mariachis and Pima County Library's Bookmobile are all coming out for Galeria Mitotera's Día de los Niñx's celebration. Vendors, crafts and storytelling make this community literacy event special, too.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Healthy Kids Fair

Check out music, food, games, resources and kid-friendly activities, plus free admission to Children's Museum Tucson. This fair is presented by SAYF Pima County!

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Healthy Kids Day

The YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids Day with family fitness classes, interactive experiences with the zoo, astronomy lessons, crafts, games and prizes. Healthy Kids Day has been happening at the YMCA for three decades!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Zine Fest

Over 50 creators will be sharing their zines this Saturday at the Steinfeld Warehouse. The event, hosted by Subspace, will also feature zine readings, a Q&A, a musical guest, a silent auction and a panel that will share community resources.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Subspace Gallery in Steinfield Warehouse, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

&gallery's Spring Market

Fourth Avenue's &gallery is hosting an artist and artisan market. They will feature local artists, vintage resellers, makers and more! Their lineup includes Sophie McTear, Pecado No Comprar Thrift and Jos Par.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: &gallery, 419 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Viva La Fiesta

Presented by Viva Dance Studio is this event featuring more than 20 booths with family-friendly activities, entertainment and jumping castles. You can also order a plate of birria, rice and beans by direct messaging Mi Reina Mobile Boutique on Instagram.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, plate of food is $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Midtown Mercadito

Head to Flowers & Bullets' upcoming event featuring vendors, food, a jumping castle, a DJ and storytelling. Vendors, including Rogue Tucson, El General Outfitters and Yovannah Diovanti, will bring with them art, jewelry, plants, leather goods and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Pl.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

2022 Afro-Brazilian Festival

Head to this festival for an evening of capoeira, music and culture, hosted by Capoeira Institute Southwest and Capoeira Mandinga Tucson. Watch as kids and adults play capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian art form that "brings diverse people together through positive physical and musical dialogue," with a master. Feel free to bring a blanket or chairs!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Southwest corner of Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, workshops available for a fee

Visit the event page for more information.

Crafts and Craft Beer

Stop by Harbottle for crafts and craft beer! You can shop for paintings, metal art and pottery, plus enjoy a beer garden with Harbottle, Button Brewhouse and Ranch Hand Brewing.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and brews

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pop-Up Market

This pop-up market will feature local artisans and food vendors, including @phx_food_whisperer's Taiwanese-style Herculean Chicken, fried with a sweet potato flour and fermented bean paste dredge and fresh basil.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Deus Church, 4741 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Teddy Bear Picnic Trail Dust Town is hosting this event with amusement rides, teddy bear-themed snacks and drinks, a story time with local shop Mildred & Dildred, a teddy bear clinic with Tucson Medical Center, live music and more. Don't forget to bring your teddy bear! When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30. See the full schedule of events here Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road Cost: $8 wristbands that include unlimited rides on the carousel, Ferris wheel and train Visit the event page for more information. Luau with Pan Asian Community Alliance Enjoy a Hawaiian dinner, performances from dance groups and a silent auction. Proceeds go toward Pan Asian Community Alliance's programs! When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 30 Where: St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 3201 E. Presidio Road Cost: $15-$35 Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Crawfish Fest

Hungry? This Crawfish Fest includes one pound of boiled crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and coleslaw. Get it for dine-in or to-go!

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Seatings are every half-hour, with to-go pickups at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Famous Sam's, 1970 W. River Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Rain Song: Musical Performance for the Sonoran Desert

A collaboration between the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music is "Rain Song: Musical Performance for the Sonoran Desert" by Philip Alejo. It's inspired by our beautiful desert, including the landscapes, cultures, plants and people.

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free with museum admission which is $24.95 for people ages 13-64

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair Head to this market for vendors, food, a petting zoo and live music from Brook Sample. This is Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch's last event until September! When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping Visit the event page for more information.