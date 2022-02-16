This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. Masks are recommended indoors for everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
AZ Beer Week: Trivia Night with Crooked Tooth Brewing
Join Caps & Corks for a special Trivia Night to kick off Arizona Beer Week. This event will have special brews on tap and swag for trivia night.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers
Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the event website for more information.
Here's what's happening this weekend at The Fox (Sponsored)
Performing songs from the American songbook, Broadway favorites, and rock goddess anthems — sultry songstress Storm Large and her fearless band Le Bonheur have been making headlines from America’s Got Talent to Carnegie Hall! Then, the legendary Oak Ridge Boys return with their heartfelt lyrics and uncluttered vocals, performing favorite classics and more for an evening that promises to embrace the simple things in life in one of the most heartfelt tours they’ve ever brought to the stage.
Evenings at Yume
Stroll through the glowing lights, lanterns and candles during three magical evenings at Yume. During this event you will see a kyudo demonstration, Ikebana floral arrangements and illuminated gardens.
When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 17-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5-18
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Spring into sports with the Tucson J (Sponsored)
MOVE your body this spring with tons of new sports offerings for youth and adults at the Tucson J! From the court, to the field, pool, and beyond the Tucson J's got something for every age, skill-level, and schedule. Sports programs are open to the public, with special discounts for members. Visit the website or call 520-299-3000 to sign up.
Latin Jazz with Hiram Perez and friends
Enjoy Latin jazz with Hiram Perez as he invites you for a great concert.
When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $7 cover. First come, first seated
Concerts in the Courtyard
The Onesall band will have you dancing to pop, classic rock and funk at the Civic Center. Don't miss tasty food trucks like Al Gusto Coffee Company, Ciao Down Pizza, Tuxson Tacos & Sunset Sammies, Romero's Sonoran Hotdogs and The Sweet Coquí. Marana employees, Marana police and Northwest Fire staff get discounts at all food trucks with a valid ID/badge.
When: Thursday, Feb. 17, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: 11555 W. Civic Center Drive
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Backroads at Eddie's Cocktails
Grab your besties for a couple drinks and sit back and relax to some live country music from a cover band at Eddie's Cocktails.
When: Friday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
Where: Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks are available for purchase. Reservations are recommended
Visit the event page for more information
Live Music at Westward Look
Visit the resort for a night of live music through this series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Westward Look. This Friday, enjoy music from Liz and Pete. Enjoy music on Saturday from Jukebox Junqies.
When: Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 per person, drinks and food available for purchase
Flashlight Night at International Wildlife Museum
Grab your flashlights and explore the museum in the dark. The museum lights go out at 6 p.m., but feel free to visit early to see the museum with the lights on!
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $7-$10, $5 for ages 4-12. Kids ages 3 and under enter for free
Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge this weekend for cat trivia night and a history lecture about sailing cats.
When: Trivia is Friday, Feb. 18, 7-8 p.m. The lecture is Sunday, Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Trivia is $15 and is an ages 18+ event. The lecture is $12
Off the Vine Wine Festival
More than 20 Arizona wineries will be at this weekend's Off the Vine Wine Festival. Taste wine, grab some bites from food trucks and enjoy live music.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $30-$35
Riding on Sunshine
Cyclovia Tucson will be holding a mural ride to Sunshine Mile’s newest mural, where you can take part in painting! This is an easy two-mile family-friendly bike ride you can enjoy with music, free bike repairs, a food truck and giveaways.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Bike rides begin at 9:15 a.m. at Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. or 9 a.m. at Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. The party is at Arte de la Vida, 37 N. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Fairy Garden Arrangement Workshop
Learn how to create your own fairy garden scene with Sierra of Green Things. In this class you will design and create a planted arrangement, using miniatures to bring a little bit of magic into your home.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: The $5 class fee covers soil and class instructions. Plants, containers and decorative figurines will be available for purchase. Call 520-299-9471 to reserve a spot
Mural Run and Beer Tapping with Arizona Wilderness at T&B Downtown
Hosted by Tap & Bottle, take part in a 3-to-5-mile fun run or walk to see murals near the downtown bar.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Mission Road Band at St. Philip's Plaza
Enjoy a performance from Mission Road Band on St. Philip's Plaza's outdoor stage.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Chapman Tucson Cars & Coffee
Join Chapman Automotive Group for the first Cars & Coffee! Coffee and juice will be provided. Bring your car and enjoy the fun!
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 6-8 a.m.
Where: Chapman Honda, 4426 E. 22nd St.
Cost: Free
Beer + Bikes
For this bicycling event, meet at Button Brew House at 11 a.m. then ride The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co., have a beer, then return for food-truck fare at Button Brew House.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Family SciFest
Join Children's Museum Tucson for science demonstrations and STEM activities during the upcoming SciFest.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free admission
Pretty in Pink: Totally '80s Dance party
Dress in your best '80s movie theme or come as yourself! DJ NoirTech will be playing popular '80s music videos to dance the night away.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5, ages 21 and up
Tucson Rodeo and parade
The Tucson Rodeo returns this February with more than a week of professional events, a kids zone and more. The Tucson Rodeo Parade will be held on Feb. 24.
When: The rodeo will be held Feb. 19-27. The parade is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $18+
Tucson Rodeo Week at The Maverick
During rodeo week at The Maverick, enjoy prizes, giveaways and drink specials.
When: Feb. 19-27, 7-11:45 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 after 8 p.m.
Cruise, BBQ, and Blues Car Show
Join a car event with live oldies music, kid activities, classic cars and tasty food. This event will feature over 30 different classes of prizes awarded to best of show, best interior, best paint, best engine and people’s choice.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $5 admission, ages 10 and under free
Outdoor music at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Grab a brew and check out live music at night in MotoSonora's outdoor courtyard. These are pet-friendly events.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, brews and snacks available for purchase
Jaliya at AZ Hops and Vines
Spend the afternoon at the vineyard with your bestie and live music performed by Jaliya. Remember to bring a fold-out chair because seats fill up fast.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Goat Yoga at Udall Park
GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson have their mats and hooves ready for some goat yoga. Enjoy a workout distracted by the sweetest and cutest goats while you bend and stretch.
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m.
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25. Bring your own mat or towel
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the upcoming Renaissance Festival, with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. Also open Presidents' Day
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the website for more information.
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Community Re: Investment Day
Visit this event to chat with South Tucson artists, see murals come to life and get health- and wellness-related resources.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Bridal Expo
Explore dozens of booths of wedding vendors, including food, venues, photographers and apparel.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Book Drive and Craft Day
Join Tucson Museum of Art and Tucson Urban League and celebrate Black History Month with the kids. If you go, your can kids enjoy story time, a crafting area and museum exhibits. You can donate books until Monday, Feb. 28.
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event website for more information.
Cookies & Beer Pairing
Join Harbottle Brewing Company for a craft beer and cookie pairing with Kim's Confections. You can choose from 5-ounce pours of "Snow Shoes" winter ale paired with pistachio chocolate chunk, amber lager paired with "Brown Butter Chai" and more!
When: Sunday, Feb. 20, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend, pairings available