This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.
Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers
Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Trivia Night with Team Trivia of Tucson
Join Caps & Corks for a fun night of brain teasers at trivia night. Team Trivia of Tucson will be there hosting the game and offering fun prizes for the highest-scoring teams. Teams are welcome to participate inside or outside on the patio during this event.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Visit the event page for information.
This week's lineup of amazing concerts and events includes: The Spanish Harlem Orchestra (Rialto), Arthur Vint & Associates (Hotel Congress), Shamarr Allen and Orkesta Mendoza (Hotel Congress). Come out and enjoy the Jazz!
Zoppé Family Circus
The circus is back at the Mercado District for its 11th year this January, with clowns, acrobats and more performances.
When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 23
Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $25-$50
Tucson International Jewish Film Festival
This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."
When: Now through Feb. 20
Where: Virtual
Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts
Tucson Jazz Festival
Enjoy the second week of the Tucson Jazz Festival, including performances by Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Arthur Vint & Associates and Shamarr Allen.
When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 23
Where: Locations vary
Cost: Prices vary
Gift Horse at St. Philip's Plaza
Gift Horse will be hitting the stage at the plaza, bringing you a wide variety of rock, blues, soul and funk music. Call ahead to reserve a seat with a host or hostess from Reforma, Union or Proof at this fun evening event.
When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase
Unwound at The Maverick
Get ready to get wild on the dance floor with Unwound at The Maverick! Enjoy a night of dancing, drinks and food before you start your fun-filled weekend.
When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Bingo Night at Caps & Corks
Bingo! Play three free rounds of bingo with your friends with fun prizes and frosty beers.
When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
'80s party at FireTruck Brewing Company
Celebrate FireTruck Brewing Company's eighth anniversary with a fun '80s-themed party this weekend. There will be a best-dressed contest, '80s movies playing all day, awards, tasty food and drinks.
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 4-10 p.m.
Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase
Creative Mornings at The Screening Room
Creative Mornings Tucson hosts free monthly lectures that feature talented creatives. These educational lectures offer coffee and networking with other local and creators in town. Friday's theme is "free."
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free, registration required
Themed laser light shows at Flandrau
Two planetarium shows are happening at Flandrau Science Center this Friday, including Laser Zeppelin, which allows attendees to experience Led Zeppelin's music to custom laser imagery. There's also a laser showing of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Tickets are limited, so get them in advance soon. Both shows are recommended for adult audiences.
When: Friday, Jan. 21. Laser Zeppelin is at 7 p.m., Dark Side of the Moon is at 8 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $9 per adult
Live music at Westward Look
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance team host a live musical performance for locals every month. Don't miss a chance to dance in your seat to some funky blues performed by Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk this Friday.
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: $10 and up
Jenny and the Mexicats with Santa Pachita
Drive downtown for some rythmic music at Rialto Theatre. All guests will be required to wear masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before the show is required.
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $25
Cat trivia night
Test your knowledge on all things cats at this cat-themed trivia night — surrounded by El Jefe Cat Lounge's cats! This event is for adults only, and if you're 21 and over, you can bring your own drinks.
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 7-8 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $15
Mineral Madness at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Enter the world of minerals at this event and enjoy fun activities for kids and families, such as activity stations around the museum grounds. Shop for minerals, fossils and more hidden treasures. This event will have minerals from Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico starting at 50 cents a piece. Reservations are required.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $13.95-$24.95, included with museum admission
Girl Scout cookie pairing at Dillinger Brewing
Join Dillinger Brewing this weekend at their Fourth Avenue taproom for a tasty cookie and beer pairing event with your favorite annual cookies. Bring a few extra dollars to this event because the taproom will also have boxes of cookies for sale.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 22-23, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Dillinger Brewing, 402 E. Ninth St.
Cost: Free to attend, pairings available for purchase
Rose Care and Pruning Class
Join Harlow Gardens Saturday afternoon for a rose-pruning demonstration. Learn about rose care in the desert and how pruning keeps plants healthy and promotes blooms.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
Cost: Free, no registration required
Outdoor Kokedama Workshop
Learn how to create your own Kokedama, or moss ball planter, with this workshop at Green Things.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $20. Advance registration required.
Orkesta Mendoza at Hotel Congress
Orkesta Mendoza will be bringing the spice of Latin music to downtown Tucson as part of the Tucson Jazz Festival. Listen to rhythmic accordion music, brass, steel guitars and a combination of music styles.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20 in advance, $24 day of
Jam Sessions with For Love or Absinthe
Listen to some classic rock music in Marana! Deanna Cross and Peter J. Gorritz will be taking the stage at Button Brewhouse this Saturday.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Button Brewhouse, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
The Coolers at Monterey Court
The Coolers will be performing blues, rock and soul music at Monterey Court this Saturday. Gas heaters will be on site. Reservations are highly recommended.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10
Swap Meet at Tucson Harley-Davidson
Check out some bikes and Harley-Davidson gear while you shop with local vendors at this swap meet. Harley-Davidson will be offering free pancakes and coffee (while supplies last).
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Harley-Davidson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
Cost: Free to attend
Wine and music at AZ Hops and Vines
Bring your fold-out chairs and cozy blankets and sit around the fire and heaters with some warm drinks and live music from Liz and Pete.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase
Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Joe Peña and special guests at MotoSonora Brewing Company
Joe Peña, accompanied by Joe Novelli, brings you a night of dark, gritty, soulful original music. The show opens with a set by Gene Moran and Keith Perrillo of The Blinding Suns from Tempe.
When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, arrive early for seating
Mimosas, Music and Market
Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping by the white tents at the market.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.
Downtown public art walking tour
Explore the public art in Tucson's downtown area, including sculptures and murals, on this 2-mile tour.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members
Citrus Jubilee at Rillito Park
Heirloom Farmers Markets will be hosting a fresh-fruit celebration at the Rillito Park Farmers Market and other market locations so you can pick up local citrus. The event at Rillito Park will also feature citrus tastings, recipes, food trucks, artisans and live music.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Patio music at Noble Hops
Whiskey Treats will be performing under the patio lights at Noble Hops in Oro Valley. Make sure to call ahead of time to reserve a table for the upbeat performance.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Noble Hops, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Casa Marana Local Market
Grab a few brews from the bar and shop around with an assortment of craft goods made by Marana and Tucson artists.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, noon to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
Cost: Free to attend
A history in cats
Learn all about the history of America's cats, including cats in the Wild West and cats in wartimes.
When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 3-4 p.m.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $12