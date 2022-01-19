Giovanni Zoppé, right, plays with his 9-month-old son Ilario Fabrizio Luigino Zoppé while trapeze performer Disa Carneol practices inside the Zoppé Circus Big Top tent at the Mercado District.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around the Tucson area includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

According to the CDC, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases and for activities that require close contact with people who aren't fully vaccinated. For indoor spaces, masks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are recommended indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Pima County.

Find Monterey Court at 505 W. Miracle Mile.

Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers

Listen to a blend of country covers, Americana and jazz with local performers Eric Schaffer and Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia Night with Team Trivia of Tucson

Join Caps & Corks for a fun night of brain teasers at trivia night. Team Trivia of Tucson will be there hosting the game and offering fun prizes for the highest-scoring teams. Teams are welcome to participate inside or outside on the patio during this event.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for information.

Cool Nights, Hot Jazz! Here comes the Tucson Jazz Festival - Week Two! (Sponsored) 

This week's lineup of amazing concerts and events includes: The Spanish Harlem Orchestra (Rialto), Arthur Vint & Associates (Hotel Congress), Shamarr Allen and Orkesta Mendoza (Hotel Congress). Come out and enjoy the Jazz!

Zoppé Family Circus

The circus is back at the Mercado District for its 11th year this January, with clowns, acrobats and more performances.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 23

Where: Mercado District, 221 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $25-$50

Visit the website for more information.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival

This film festival features more than two dozen films and shorts that "inspire Jewish values, life and learning."

When: Now through Feb. 20

Where: Virtual

Cost: Individual tickets are $12, passes are $120 and include access to 12 films, a mini series and six shorts

Visit the website for more information.

Pictured above is the Downtown Jazz Fiesta photographed in years past, put on in conjunction with the Tucson Jazz Festival. It was held on Jan. 17 this year. The jazz festival runs until Jan. 23.

Tucson Jazz Festival

Enjoy the second week of the Tucson Jazz Festival, including performances by Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Arthur Vint & Associates and Shamarr Allen.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 23

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the website for more information.

Gift Horse at St. Philip's Plaza

Gift Horse will be hitting the stage at the plaza, bringing you a wide variety of rock, blues, soul and funk music. Call ahead to reserve a seat with a host or hostess from Reforma, Union or Proof at this fun evening event.

When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m. 

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Unwound at The Maverick

Get ready to get wild on the dance floor with Unwound at The Maverick! Enjoy a night of dancing, drinks and food before you start your fun-filled weekend.

When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo Night at Caps & Corks

Bingo! Play three free rounds of bingo with your friends with fun prizes and frosty beers.

When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Carter, CEO of FireTruck Brewing Company, sits next to the company’s new still at 4746 E. Grant Road.

'80s party at FireTruck Brewing Company

Celebrate FireTruck Brewing Company's eighth anniversary with a fun '80s-themed party this weekend. There will be a best-dressed contest, '80s movies playing all day, awards, tasty food and drinks.

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 4-10 p.m.

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative Mornings at The Screening Room

Creative Mornings Tucson hosts free monthly lectures that feature talented creatives. These educational lectures offer coffee and networking with other local and creators in town. Friday's theme is "free."

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m.

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed laser light shows at Flandrau  

Two planetarium shows are happening at Flandrau Science Center this Friday, including Laser Zeppelin, which allows attendees to experience Led Zeppelin's music to custom laser imagery. There's also a laser showing of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Tickets are limited, so get them in advance soon. Both shows are recommended for adult audiences.

When: Friday, Jan. 21. Laser Zeppelin is at 7 p.m., Dark Side of the Moon is at 8 p.m. 

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 per adult

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance team host a live musical performance for locals every month. Don't miss a chance to dance in your seat to some funky blues performed by Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk this Friday.

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Jenny and the Mexicats with Santa Pachita

Drive downtown for some rythmic music at Rialto Theatre. All guests will be required to wear masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours before the show is required.

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat trivia night

Test your knowledge on all things cats at this cat-themed trivia night — surrounded by El Jefe Cat Lounge's cats! This event is for adults only, and if you're 21 and over, you can bring your own drinks.

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 7-8 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the website for more information.

Pictured is a Peacock Ore at the Desert Museum's Mineral Madness a few years ago. 

Mineral Madness at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Enter the world of minerals at this event and enjoy fun activities for kids and families, such as activity stations around the museum grounds. Shop for minerals, fossils and more hidden treasures. This event will have minerals from Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico starting at 50 cents a piece. Reservations are required.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $13.95-$24.95, included with museum admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Girl Scout cookie pairing at Dillinger Brewing

Join Dillinger Brewing this weekend at their Fourth Avenue taproom for a tasty cookie and beer pairing event with your favorite annual cookies. Bring a few extra dollars to this event because the taproom will also have boxes of cookies for sale.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 22-23, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Dillinger Brewing, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, pairings available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Rose Care and Pruning Class

Join Harlow Gardens Saturday afternoon for a rose-pruning demonstration. Learn about rose care in the desert and how pruning keeps plants healthy and promotes blooms.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free, no registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Kokedama Workshop

Learn how to create your own Kokedama, or moss ball planter, with this workshop at Green Things. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $20. Advance registration required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hotel Congress is located at 311 E. Congress St.

Orkesta Mendoza at Hotel Congress

Orkesta Mendoza will be bringing the spice of Latin music to downtown Tucson as part of the Tucson Jazz Festival. Listen to rhythmic accordion music, brass, steel guitars and a combination of music styles.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20 in advance, $24 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Jam Sessions with For Love or Absinthe

Listen to some classic rock music in Marana! Deanna Cross and Peter J. Gorritz will be taking the stage at Button Brewhouse this Saturday.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Button Brewhouse, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for trinkets, live music, baked goods and a variety of Tucson artists.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

The Coolers at Monterey Court

The Coolers will be performing blues, rock and soul music at Monterey Court this Saturday. Gas heaters will be on site. Reservations are highly recommended.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Swap Meet at Tucson Harley-Davidson

Check out some bikes and Harley-Davidson gear while you shop with local vendors at this swap meet. Harley-Davidson will be offering free pancakes and coffee (while supplies last).

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Harley-Davidson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information. 

Wine and music at AZ Hops and Vines

Bring your fold-out chairs and cozy blankets and sit around the fire and heaters with some warm drinks and live music from Liz and Pete.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, drinks and pairings available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Members of the crowd get up and dance to the live music outdoors on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza in April 2021.

Gigi and the Glow at St. Philip's Plaza

Watch Gigi and the Glow light up the stage with dancing and popping beats on the outdoor stage in St. Philip's Plaza. Be sure to get there a little early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for available seating in the plaza.

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Joe Peña and special guests at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Joe Peña, accompanied by Joe Novelli, brings you a night of dark, gritty, soulful original music. The show opens with a set by Gene Moran and Keith Perrillo of The Blinding Suns from Tempe. 

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, arrive early for seating

Visit the event page for more information.

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Check out the live performances and DJ beats in the plaza in addition to outdoor shopping by the white tents at the market.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

A pedestrian crosses Church Avenue near the Historic Pima County Courthouse in a nearly-empty downtown Tucson during the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

Downtown public art walking tour

Explore the public art in Tucson's downtown area, including sculptures and murals, on this 2-mile tour.

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members

Visit the event page for more information.

Citrus Jubilee at Rillito Park

Heirloom Farmers Markets will be hosting a fresh-fruit celebration at the Rillito Park Farmers Market and other market locations so you can pick up local citrus. The event at Rillito Park will also feature citrus tastings, recipes, food trucks, artisans and live music.

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Patio music at Noble Hops

Whiskey Treats will be performing under the patio lights at Noble Hops in Oro Valley. Make sure to call ahead of time to reserve a table for the upbeat performance.

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Noble Hops, 1335 W. Lambert Lane

Cost: Free to attend, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Casa Marana Local Market

Grab a few brews from the bar and shop around with an assortment of craft goods made by Marana and Tucson artists.

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, noon to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A history in cats

Learn all about the history of America's cats, including cats in the Wild West and cats in wartimes. 

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 3-4 p.m.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.