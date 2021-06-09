This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Indoor events 😷
Gather June Market
Shop for unique treasures at this four-day event and find creative inspiration for your home and garden. This month's market theme is "Americana."
Where: 657 W. St. Marys Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, June 10-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Classroom Confidential Comedy Show
Stand up comedy veterans Nancy Stanley, Mo Urban and David Fitzsimmons as well as first-timers including several Tucson teachers are all part of the lineup at this fundraiser show for Tucson Values Teachers' summer Tucson Supplies Teachers campaign.
Where: Laffs Comedy Cafe, 2900 E. Broadway
When: Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Cost: $12
Visit the Eventbrite page for more information and to purchase tickets.
Summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth and allies (Sponsored)
LGBTQ+ youth and allies, ages 13-24 are invited to kick off the summer at Spectrum's sexual health and wellness camp June 14-18, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in-person at TLC4 downtown. Visit a safe and affirming space to meet other folks, learn and talk about sexuality and relationships. Earn daily prizes, incentives, a personalized welcome box, enjoy breakfast and lunch each day, access free HIV testing and mental health counseling and other resources! Can't make it to the in-person camp? Virtual program opportunities are also available.
Learn more and sign up here. Registration closes June 10th, grab your spot today!
Cody Canada and The Departed with Drew Cooper
Do you need some music in your life this weekend? Watch Cody Canada and The Departed with the Drew Cooper on stage at The Rock.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Visit The Rock Facebook event page for more information.
Ceviche Festival at Villa Peru
Grab a tasty plate of fresh fish cured in citrus marinade this weekend — 14 different dishes from an expanded ceviche menu.
Where: Villa Peru Restaurant, 1745 E. River Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, June 10-12, noon to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Villa Peru Restaurant Facebook event page for more information.
25% Off Summer Membership at the J! (Sponsored)
The Tucson JCC is open and ready to welcome you to play! To kick off the best summer ever, they are offering you the biggest deal ever: join any time in June, July or August and get 25% off summer membership dues! Members get access to their expansive fitness center, dozens of indoor, outdoor and virtual group exercise classes, renovated tennis and pickleball courts, a full-court gymnasium and indoor racquetball, squash courts, a lap swim pool, kiddie pool, shaded pool, splash pad and so much more!
Membership at the J also includes special pricing for swim team, swim lessons, tennis clinics and lessons, sports leagues, family programs, senior programs and special events! To learn about all that is waiting for you at the J, visit the website. Schedule a tour or join today to claim your 25% off summer savings!
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar every Thursday this month for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursdays, June, 10, 17 and 24, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Open-air Events 🌞
Vail Arts and Crafts Fair
Shop with more than 20 vendors selling coffee, art, crafts and food. The craft fair will also have raffles, food trucks and live music.
Where: Vail Coffee Stop, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Vail Coffee Stop Facebook event page for more information.
Whose Blues at Caffe Torino
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio performed by Whose Blues.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
When: Sunday, June 13, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Jim McGuinn and the Cosmic Cowboys
Cruise downtown and relax in the outdoor plaza and listen to some country/psych-rock at Hotel Congress.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, June 9, 8 p.m.
Cost: $5 cover
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Midnight Sapphire at Casa Marana
Enjoy frosty brews and a fun night of music by Midnight Sapphire.
Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Wednesday, June 16, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Casa Marana Facebook page for more information.
Zona Libre Outdoor Concert
Hear live music performed by Zona Libre in the beer garden.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, June 11, 9:30 to 1 a.m.
Cost: $5 cover, limited reserved seating
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information
Bear Canyon Market
Shop with makers, growers, local chefs, craftspeople, artisans and designers. Face masks and social distancing is required at this event.
Where: 8995 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Reggae and Wine
Kick back and relax with some live music by ZeeCeeKeely and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, June 12, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with indoor/outdoor trivia. AleSmith Brewing Company will be there to offer some new frosty brews too.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Wednesday, June 9, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for frosty brews
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Open Air Cinema at The Loft
The Loft is continuing outdoor screenings at its Open Air Cinema all summer long!
Schedule:
June 9: "The Host"
June 11: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
June 13: "My Own Private Idaho"
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10, discounts are available.
Check The Loft's Facebook event page and website for more films as they are added throughout the summer.
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend then cool off with a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, June 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $12, includes a pint of beer
Visit the Crooked Tooth Brewery Facebook event page for more information.
Sunset Lantern Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out with quirky goat yoga and the soft glow of the lanterns at the park. Remember to bring a water and mat!
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
Cost: $20, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee
Rev up your engines! Take a drive over to Lowe's Home Improvement for a free, casual car meet-up. This month, Obsessions Car Club will feature classic European cars.
Where: Lowe's Home Improvement, 4075 W. Ina Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Cars and Coffee and Obsessions Car Club Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for Saturday night concerts at their outdoor classic car hop. Elvis and Marilyn will be performing!
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Congress Cookout: Bad News Blues Band
Visit Hotel Congress for awesome music, food specials and a live performance from Bad News Blues Band.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, June 13, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Family Circus Workshop with Tucson Circus Arts
Cruise downtown to the MSA annex for some circus family fun. Tucson Circus Arts will be teaching simple skill sets suited for all ages. Social distancing and masks required.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person
Visit the Tucson Circus Arts Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz at St. Philip's Plaza
The Tucson Jazz Festival is bringing you jazz every Sunday on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, June 13, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Cars and Crafts Show
Take a trip to Oro Valley for a car exhibit, food vendors and craft show. Reid Park Zoo will be there providing animal education at 10 a.m.
Where: Catalina Springs Memory Care, 9685 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but be ready to shop
Visit the Catalina Springs Memory Care Facebook page for more information.
MOCA Tucson $1 Clothing Sale
Shop the MOCA Tucson $1 sale this weekend! There will be timed tickets, so be sure to register before the event. Proceeds will benefit the museum and its educational resources for contemporary art.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Visit the MOCA Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Sculpture Park Exhibition
See 20 large-scale sculptures by local and regional artists as part of the "Rough Terrain" exhibition hosted by SculptureTucson.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday-Saturday through July 4, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the SculptureTucson website for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Carpool Movie: "Onward"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Onward."
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Thursday, June 10, 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.
Carpool Movie: "WALL-E"
Cruise over with your Disney-loving friends and watch a late night movie at the Cactus Drive-In Theatre.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
When: Saturday, June 12, 8-10 p.m.
Cost: $20 per vehicle
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Kids 🎈
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Enjoy a fun summer day at the zoo and visit the new flamingo lagoon and prehensile-tailed skink.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Tuesdays through the month of June.
Cost: $3 on Tuesdays
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Kids Create At-Home with Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Kids Create At-Home is a new twist on the museum's monthly art program for school-aged kids. You get a supply kit of materials to complete an enchanted project and a live online demonstration on Zoom too!
Where: Pick up kits at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive.
When: Saturday, June 12, 1-2 p.m. Pick up your supply kits in advance.
Cost: $7 per kit, $5 for museum members
Visit the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Cowgirl at Heart Online Painting Class
Join Tipsy Picassos for a virtual step-by-step guided workshop to create a western inspired painting on Facebook Live.
When: Pick up your kit on Thursday, June 10, at St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
The painting class happens on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at 6:15 p.m.
Cost: $30 per kit
Visit the Tipsy Picassos Facebook event page for more information.