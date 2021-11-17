This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Loft Film Fest
The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.
When: Now through Nov. 18
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Varies
Visit the festival's website for more information.
Trivia Night at Caps and Corks
Join Caps and Corks for a special edition of trivia night. Prizes and turkeys will be awarded for highest scoring teams.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, cold brews available for purchase
Sign up now for the Tucson J's Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Fun Run (Sponsored)
You’re invited to join the Tucson J for their 4th annual Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8-9:45 a.m.! A race t-shirt is included and hot chocolate will be served at the end of the course. Winners receive a commemorative mug! All ages, faiths and abilities are welcome!
Registration is open NOW through Nov. 23. Discounts for teams are available, email sports@tucsonjcc.org to inquire.
38th El Tour de Tucson
This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city. El Tour is also hosting an expo with live music, food and vendors starting Thursday.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20 for the race. The expo will be held Thursday-Friday, Nov. 18-19, noon to 9 p.m.; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: 221 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: $40-$195 to ride; expo is free to attend
Free courtyard fun at the Pima County Historic Courthouse
Downtown Tucson Partnership will be hosting a courtyard event with live music and life-size games of chess, Jenga, ping pong and cornhole.
When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Southern Arizona Heritage & Visitor Center, 115 N. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
An Oro Valley Christmas tree lighting at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (Sponsored)
Come by Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for hayrides, live nativity, music, food and more! Make sure to stick around as the church lights up their dazzling 30-foot Christmas trees all synchronized to music. Make OVCN part of your family’s Christmas traditions!
Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson
Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.
When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
Comedy show at 1912 Brewing
Join Irina Skaya, Randall Walter, Marcus Gallegos, Tony Bruhn, Mark Ivan, and a surprise guest for a night of gut-busting laughter and fun.
When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: $15, includes a pint from 1912 Brewing Co. and a donation to Save The Brave
Unwound at The Maverick
Bring your dancing shoes and tear up the dance floor with Unwound at The Maverick.
When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Tucson Museum of Art Fall Artisans Market
This market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Tunes Under the Moon
This music festival is designed and organized by teens in the 4-H Health Living Ambassador Program at Tucson Village Farm. Six bands will be playing.
When: Friday, Nov. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Where: 2201 E. Roger Road
Cost: $10
Visit the ticket page for more information.
Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar
Listen to live music from Black Cat Bones, plus enjoy dancing and drinks at Chicago Bar.
When: Friday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
Where: 5954 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Beer and Bikes at Button Brew House
Cyclists will meet at Button Brew House, then head out along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a drink. When returning to Button Brew House, a food truck will be ready to serve up some bites.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites
Safety Day Open House
Join Rincon Valley Fire District and other first responders for free Eegee’s, raffles, jumping castles, a medical transport helicopter, fire extinguisher training, free car seat checks, plus fire crews performing vehicle extrication demonstrations.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rincon Valley Fire District, 14550 E. Sands Ranch Road
Cost: Free to attend, raffles available for purchase
Meet an artist in the garden
Visit Mission Garden to meet with nine plein air painters from the Sonoran Plein Air Painters group who will show off their artwork.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: Suggested $5 donation
TEP at Thanksgiving Festival
Join in the fun with an outdoor festival and pick up free LED bulbs, plus enjoy giveaways, raffles, live music and vendors. There will also be up to 2,000 free turkeys given away.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave.
Cost: Free
Outdoor Concert: No More Deaths/No Más Muertes
Attend an outdoor concert in the courtyard of the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center. Remember to bring your own snacks, drinks, lawn chairs and blankets to make it an even better experience. Proceeds benefit No More Deaths/No Más Muertes.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: $10 suggested donation
Oro Valley movie on the lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "Onward."
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Cost: Free
Paint-a-Pot Flowers Workshop
Use acrylic paint to decorate planting pots with decorative flowers to amplify your standard terracotta pot into a work of art.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5, which covers paint and instruction. Pots are available for an additional purchase. Call 299-9471 to register
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Pup adopt-a-thon
The Tucson Dog Magazine is presenting a "pups on the patio" adopt-a-thon to support local businesses, rescues and shelters. The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, vendors, food trucks and contests such as ugliest sweater for both dogs and humans. There will also be a parade of adoptable dogs.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Chris Bubany Artist Gallery, 6538 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: Free to attend
Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market
Dirty T describes itself as a "wonderland of vintage and antiques, farmers markets, handmade and, of course, all the punk merch your heart could desire." Plus, don't miss the live tattooing.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. Listen to folk and Americana music performed by Liz and Pete.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
Cost: There is no cover for the performance, but table reservations are encouraged
La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival
Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the SACCA event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Folk Festival Fundraiser
Stop by for an evening of dancing and live music by The Other Troublemakers, Tirebiters and John Coinman benefitting Tucson Folk Festival.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10-$15 suggested donation
Valley Girl: '80s Dance Party
Get dressed up in your best '80s gear and listen to your favorite '80s music all night long. This late event will have themed drinks, disco lights, video projectors and music videos.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event
Visit their event page for more information.
Elevenacity at AZ Hops and Vines
Listen to some groovy tunes and sip on some wine on the open patio at AZ Hops and Vine.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.
Chateau Chateau and Female Gaze at Hotel Congress
Cruise downtown for live music at Hotel Congress.
When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:45 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $10, 21+ event
Cranksgiving with Trek Bicycle Oro Valley
Cranksgiving is part bike ride, part food drive, with an added scavenger hunt in the mix. Riders will check in at Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, then begin their scavenger hunt to shop for items needed for the food bank. Bring your bicycle, helmet, bicycle lock, a bag or backpack, face masks and some money.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Check in at Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, 7645 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Friendsgiving at Catalina Brewing Company
Catalina Brewing Company is serving up both pasta and a taco bar to celebrate Friendsgiving this Sunday.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free, but Catalina asks that you buy a few drinks and consider donating to the Endurance Project. Items in need are sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, black socks, underwear, first-aid supplies and nonperishable food.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Turquoise Trail walking tour
Take a guided walking tour through more than two miles of downtown Tucson to learn about the city's history and architecture. Masks are required.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers
Witch and Stitch craft circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: Free
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Paint Night at FireTruck Brewing Company
Have some creative fun with beers and paint at FireTruck Brewing Company this weekend.
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: 4746 E. Grant Road
Cost: $29