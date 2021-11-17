Ares Corrales, center, 1, and his sister Jacquelyn Thompson, left, 5, decorate a sugar skull with the help of their father Ignacio Corrales during the Children's Museum Tucson's Discovery Nights at the Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave., in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 28th, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Loft Film Fest

The 11th annual Loft Film Fest will feature a selection of award-winning features and short films from festivals around the world such as Cannes and Sundance.

When: Now through Nov. 18

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Varies

Visit the festival's website for more information.

Trivia Night at Caps and Corks

Join Caps and Corks for a special edition of trivia night. Prizes and turkeys will be awarded for highest scoring teams.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, cold brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Sign up now for the Tucson J's Hanukkah Hot Chocolate Fun Run (Sponsored)

You’re invited to join the Tucson J for their 4th annual Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8-9:45 a.m.! A race t-shirt is included and hot chocolate will be served at the end of the course. Winners receive a commemorative mug! All ages, faiths and abilities are welcome!

Registration is open NOW through Nov. 23. Discounts for teams are available, email sports@tucsonjcc.org to inquire.

38th El Tour de Tucson

This huge annual bicycling event is for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Sign up or go cheer on your favorite cyclist as they circle the city. El Tour is also hosting an expo with live music, food and vendors starting Thursday.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 for the race. The expo will be held Thursday-Friday, Nov. 18-19, noon to 9 p.m.; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 221 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $40-$195 to ride; expo is free to attend

Visit the website for more information.

Free courtyard fun at the Pima County Historic Courthouse

Downtown Tucson Partnership will be hosting a courtyard event with live music and life-size games of chess, Jenga, ping pong and cornhole. 

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Southern Arizona Heritage & Visitor Center, 115 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

An Oro Valley Christmas tree lighting at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (Sponsored)

Come by Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for hayrides, live nativity, music, food and more! Make sure to stick around as the church lights up their dazzling 30-foot Christmas trees all synchronized to music. Make OVCN part of your family’s Christmas traditions!

Discovery Night at Children's Museum Tucson

Discovery Night includes bilingual story time, interactive pop-up science experiments, and art projects, plus access to the rest of the museum's exhibits.

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Comedy show at 1912 Brewing

Join Irina Skaya, Randall Walter, Marcus Gallegos, Tony Bruhn, Mark Ivan, and a surprise guest for a night of gut-busting laughter and fun.  

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: $15, includes a pint from 1912 Brewing Co. and a donation to Save The Brave

Visit the event page for more information.

Unwound at The Maverick

Bring your dancing shoes and tear up the dance floor with Unwound at The Maverick.

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Museum of Art Fall Artisans Market

This market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items while enjoying Tucson’s perfect autumn weather. 

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Tunes Under the Moon

This music festival is designed and organized by teens in the 4-H Health Living Ambassador Program at Tucson Village Farm. Six bands will be playing.

When: Friday, Nov. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: $10

Visit the ticket page for more information.

Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar

Listen to live music from Black Cat Bones, plus enjoy dancing and drinks at Chicago Bar.

When: Friday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

Where: 5954 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer and Bikes at Button Brew House

Cyclists will meet at Button Brew House, then head out along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a drink. When returning to Button Brew House, a food truck will be ready to serve up some bites. 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and bites

Visit the event page for more information.

Safety Day Open House

Join Rincon Valley Fire District and other first responders for free Eegee’s, raffles, jumping castles, a medical transport helicopter, fire extinguisher training, free car seat checks, plus fire crews performing vehicle extrication demonstrations.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Rincon Valley Fire District, 14550 E. Sands Ranch Road

Cost: Free to attend, raffles available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Meet an artist in the garden

Visit Mission Garden to meet with nine plein air painters from the Sonoran Plein Air Painters group who will show off their artwork.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Ln.

Cost: Suggested $5 donation 

Visit the event page for more information.

TEP at Thanksgiving Festival

Join in the fun with an outdoor festival and pick up free LED bulbs, plus enjoy giveaways, raffles, live music and vendors. There will also be up to 2,000 free turkeys given away.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Clinica Medica Familiar, 3770 S. 16th Ave. 

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Outdoor Concert: No More Deaths/No Más Muertes

Attend an outdoor concert in the courtyard of the Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center. Remember to bring your own snacks, drinks, lawn chairs and blankets to make it an even better experience. Proceeds benefit No More Deaths/No Más Muertes.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Oro Valley movie on the lawn

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "Onward." 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Paint-a-Pot Flowers Workshop

Use acrylic paint to decorate planting pots with decorative flowers to amplify your standard terracotta pot into a work of art.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.

Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road

Cost: $5, which covers paint and instruction. Pots are available for an additional purchase. Call 299-9471 to register

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Pup adopt-a-thon

The Tucson Dog Magazine is presenting a "pups on the patio" adopt-a-thon to support local businesses, rescues and shelters. The event will feature a silent auction, raffles, vendors, food trucks and contests such as ugliest sweater for both dogs and humans. There will also be a parade of adoptable dogs.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Chris Bubany Artist Gallery, 6538 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Punk Rock Flea Market

Dirty T describes itself as a "wonderland of vintage and antiques, farmers markets, handmade and, of course, all the punk merch your heart could desire." Plus, don't miss the live tattooing. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Zona Libre at St. Philip's Plaza

Get ready to dance at the plaza! Zona Libre is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Lookout Tucson Concert Series

The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. Listen to folk and Americana music performed by Liz and Pete.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: There is no cover for the performance, but table reservations are encouraged

Visit the event page for more information. 

La Encantada Fall Fine Art Festival

Stroll and shop along the courtyard of La Encantada for fine art with breathtaking mountain views. 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the SACCA event page for more information. 

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Tucson Folk Festival Fundraiser

Stop by for an evening of dancing and live music by The Other Troublemakers, Tirebiters and John Coinman benefitting Tucson Folk Festival.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10-$15 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Valley Girl: '80s Dance Party

Get dressed up in your best '80s gear and listen to your favorite '80s music all night long. This late event will have themed drinks, disco lights, video projectors and music videos.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5 at the door, 21+ event

Visit their event page for more information.

Elevenacity at AZ Hops and Vines

Listen to some groovy tunes and sip on some wine on the open patio at AZ Hops and Vine. 

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2-5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend 

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines event page for more information.

Chateau Chateau and Female Gaze at Hotel Congress

Cruise downtown for live music at Hotel Congress.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:45 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10, 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Cranksgiving with Trek Bicycle Oro Valley

Cranksgiving is part bike ride, part food drive, with an added scavenger hunt in the mix. Riders will check in at Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, then begin their scavenger hunt to shop for items needed for the food bank. Bring your bicycle, helmet, bicycle lock, a bag or backpack, face masks and some money.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Check in at Trek Bicycle Oro Valley, 7645 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information.

Friendsgiving at Catalina Brewing Company

Catalina Brewing Company is serving up both pasta and a taco bar to celebrate Friendsgiving this Sunday. 

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free, but Catalina asks that you buy a few drinks and consider donating to the Endurance Project. Items in need are sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, black socks, underwear, first-aid supplies and nonperishable food.

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Turquoise Trail walking tour

Take a guided walking tour through more than two miles of downtown Tucson to learn about the city's history and architecture. Masks are required.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers 

Visit the website for more information.

Witch and Stitch craft circle

Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free

Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information. 

Paint Night at FireTruck Brewing Company

Have some creative fun with beers and paint at FireTruck Brewing Company this weekend.

When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: 4746 E. Grant Road

Cost: $29

Visit the event page for more information.

