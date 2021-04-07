This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and more includes virtual events by local businesses and organizations, drive-in events and movies, open-air events and markets.
Remember to follow CDC guidance about protecting yourself and others from the spread of coronavirus.
Pima County's mask mandate remains in place despite an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey easing COVID-19 restrictions and barring cities and counties from continuing their own mask mandates. The county still requires everyone over age 5 to use a face covering in public if 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru at Pima County Fair
Get ready for a dinosaur filled drive-thru experience at Pima County Fairgrounds. This drive-thru event will feature over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus a 50-foot Megalodon. Other features will include an online personal audio tour guide, interactive baby dinosaurs, a free souvenir photo and a dino doctor you can text with all your prehistoric questions.
Where: Pima County Fair, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Friday-Sunday, April 9-11 and Wednesday-Sunday, April 14-18
Cost: $49 per vehicle
Visit the Jurassic Quest website for more information.
Carpool Movie: "Men In Black II"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre and Medella Vina Ranch will be showing "Men In Black II" on the big screen.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, April 11, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $20 online, $25 at the gate, $5 headphone rental at the gate
Visit the Cactus Drive-In website for more information.
Humane Amigos Spring Break Camp (Sponsored)
Kids and pets get together during Humane Amigos Camps with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Campers spend a minimum of two hours caring daily for different camp foster animals. These animals may include ball pythons, rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, cats and dogs. Humane Amigos Camps provides children with an in-depth, hands-on education about animal care and the human-animal bond. Sign up today!
The Fox Turns 91 Drive-by Celebration
Celebrate the Fox Tucson Theatre’s birthday with a drive-by celebration featuring sweet treats provided by Café à La C'Art, giveaways, a visit from Kit the fox and balloons.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, April 11, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the Fox Theatre website for more information.
36th Annual Tucson Folk Festival
This long-running event will feature more than 75 performances in person and online this year. This year's festival features three drive-in stages at different venues and three free livestream broadcasts. Food will also be available for purchase at each drive-in venue too.
Where: Drive-In stages at Park Place Mall, Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona and MSA Annex at the Mercado San Agustin
When: Saturday-Sunday, April 10-11
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the 36th Annual Tucson Folk Festival website for more information.
Ready, Set, Rec with Tucson Parks and Rec (Sponsored)
An innovative new recreation program is coming to a park near you. Join us for Ready, Set, Rec! bringing fun activities and games for all ages throughout Tucson. Find the vans at tucsonaz.gov/parks/readysetrec or find us on Facebook or Instagram @readysetrec!
Open-air Events 😷
Float With Us Pop Up
Mi Reina Mobile Boutique and Barista del Barrio are teaming up for this outdoor event featuring shopping, a relaxation area, selfie station, live music, poetry giveaways, and items from Barrio Barista's secret menu. Capacity is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Where: Barista del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Ave.
When: Thursday, April 8, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the Mi Reina Mobile Boutique website for more information.
After Hours Duo Jazz on the Patio
Hear live jazz on the patio at Bacio Italiano from the After Hours Duo.
Where: Bacio Italiano, 943 E. University Blvd., Suite 125
When: Fridays, April 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Bacio Italiano Facebook event page for more information.
International Dog Show
Hey doggo lovers! The 2021 Desert Sieger dog show will be held at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park with over 150 dogs. Don't miss the chance to see who is "best in show"!
When: Saturday-Sunday, April 10-11, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, remember to bring your lawn chair and face mask to spectate
Visit the International Dog Show website and Facebook event for more information.
Unite Pop-Up Outdoor Market
Shop from several local artisans, crafters, home-based businesses, food trucks, produce vendors and more at this spring outdoor event. Face masks and social distancing required.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, April 10, 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the Boss Women Unite website for more information.
La Encantada Fine Art Market
Visit the La Encantada Fine Art Market and take a peek at 35 local artists presenting metalwork, fine art and live demos at this outdoor event.
Where: La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Ballet Tucson Pop-Up Performances
Tucson's only professional ballet company is bringing pop-up performances featuring new works to three different locations for the next three weekends in April starting Saturday, April 10.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, Brandi Fenton park and Rillito Regional park.
When: April 11, April 18, April 24
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Ballet Tucson website to see the full schedule and ticket information.
Mercadito del Barrio
Shop clothing, art, and other hand-crafted items from Latinx and Indigenous vendors at this outdoor, sidewalk market. Vegan food will also be available for purchase from Nopalinda.
Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 10, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Galeria Mitotera website for more information and the vendor list.
Heart&Soul on the patio at AZ Hops and Vines
Kick-back and relax with some live music and wine on the wide open patio at AZ Hops and Vines. Social distancing and face masks are required at this event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, April 10, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Saturday on the Plaza with Paul Green Quartet
Cruise downtown and listen to a free performance by Paul Green Quartet at Hotel Congress.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, April 10, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Jazz Friday at Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. Listen to Flute Juice Jazz with Erika May on stage at Cup Cafe.
When: Friday, April 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended
Visit the Hotel Congress and Tucson Jazz Festival Facebook event page for more information.
Shoot Out Arena April Bull Riding
Don't miss bull riding in Tombstone this month! Watch 30 of some of the best bulls and bull riders at this outdoor event. Plus, stroll by and shop the April round-up vendor event for some western vibes and goodies.
Where: Shoot Out Arena, 365 S. Third St., Tombstone
When: Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Cost: $7-$10, parking $5-10
Visit the Shoot Out Arena Facebook event page for more information.
11th Annual Rodeo Days Arts Celebration
Take a stroll with family and friends through the beautiful courtyard to see creations by local artists, jewelers, woodworkers, metal artists and more. Live music will be performed by Mariachi Herradura, Copper Moon and Toni Clark. Food will be available for purchase and kids will receive cowboy gifts (while supplies last).
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to shop
Visit the Rodeo Days Arts Celebration Facebook event page for more information.
Wine and Fair Food
Stop by AZ Hops and Vines for kettle corn, deep fried oreos, mini turkey legs, mac and cheese, street corn and some of their famous wine. This event will feature six wines paired with six tasty bites, including a free souvenir glass!
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
When: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $25
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook even page for more information.
Viva Cars and Coffee
Can you hear those engines? Cruise over to Viva Coffee House for a free car show with decked out cars and fresh coffee.
Where: Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free ton attend
Visit the Viva Coffee House Facebook event page for more information.
Plaza Palomino presents Caiden Brewer
Listen to some classic rock and country from local performer Caiden Brewer at Plaza Palomino.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Cost: Free entry with a same-day receipt from any Plaza Palomino store or $10 at the door
Visit the Plaza Palomino Facebook event page for more information.
Tucson Film Connections
Head over to Hotel Congress for some short films at Club Congress outdoor plaza! They say that all roads lead to Tucson, especially for filmmakers. This program features a collection of shorts by filmmakers who have some connection to Tucson.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, April 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Brook Sample.
Where: Westward Look Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, April 22, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Hans Hutchinson at the Beer Garden
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the outdoor open patio. Hans Hutchinson will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Friday, April 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures. Tumamoc has implemented safety measures to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please limit group sizes.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
Kids 🎈
Teen Paint Night in the Park
Come to the park, hang out with friends and create your very own masterpiece at this class for teens only. Face masks are required at this outdoor event.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park Barn, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.
When: Friday, April 9, 6-8p.m.
Cost: $20 for residents and $25 non-residents
Visit the Marana Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Art in the Park
Join Tucson Park and Rec for a free sampler class at the park. This outdoor event will have fun short one-time activities for ages 17 and older. Remember to bring a water bottle and a face mask.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Wednesdays, April 14 and 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
You've Got To Be Fooling Me
Join this event to learn if owls can really turn their head in a full circle or if porcupines really shoot their quills. Kids will get a chance to learn all kinds of crazy animal facts that are no joke. This program will also feature several live animals and takes place in the Warden Oasis Theatre on the museum grounds.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road.
When: Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25-35
Visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Facebook event page for more information.
Make it! Workshop
Hammers, saws and glue guns! Kids get the chance to explore tools, design, build and create projects at Children's Museum's outdoor monthly workshop.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit the Children's Museum's website for more information.
Virtual Events 💻📲
Wild Foods Experts of Tucson: Placekeepers and Tastemakers
The Sonoran Desert has 450 edible wild foods. Join Laura Cortelyou and the Arizona Historical Society for a virtual event to learn about place-keepers and taste-makers who teach, write and give guided tours with Sonoran experiences and cuisine.
When: Saturday, April 10 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, registration required
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Tarot 101
Join this virtual gathering with any tarot or oracle deck of your choice. Remember to have a notebook and pen handy before the meeting.
When: Thursday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $33
Visit the Ninth House Facebook event page for more information.
Healthy and Delicious: With a Latin Twist Virtual Class
Add some Latin flavor to your cooking with an online cooking class with The Garden Kitchen. Learn how to cook gazpacho, sweet potato pancakes with chipotle crema cauliflower ceviche and some handy tricks too.
When: Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit The Garden Kitchen Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual Celebrate Oro Valley: Lots to View, Lots to Do
During this five day virtual event, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will post videos on its Facebook page about the importance of the Citizen Science Phenology trail program, a history project highlighting Hank Lieber, an Earth Day celebration with Sonoran Desert Coalition and a special presentation with Mayor Joe Winfield.
When: Monday-Friday, April 19-23 at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Facebook event page for more information.
Pawsitively Pawsome Treats Baking Class
Join Flying Aprons to make some tasty treats for your furry friends with this online step-by-step baking class. Plus, $10 of every registration will be donated to AZ K9 Heroes.
When: Monday, April 26, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $40 per screen
Visit the Flying Aprons Tucson Facebook event page for more information.